5 Strong Buy-Rated Dividend Stocks Are Among the S&P 500 Top Performers in 2025 Chaay_Tee / iStock via Getty Images

Dividend stocks are a favorite among investors for good reason. They provide a steady stream of passive income and offer a promising avenue for total return. Total return, a comprehensive measure of investment performance, encompasses interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time.

Here at 24/7 Wall St., we consistently emphasize the power of total return to our readers. This strategy can significantly boost your overall investing success. Total return is the combined increase in a stock’s value and the dividends it pays. History shows that dividend stocks tend to outperform over the long haul, and the list of the top 20 performing S&P 500 stocks for 2025 is loaded with some of our favorite dividend-paying companies.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: With a blistering finish for the second quarter, stocks are again at all-time highs.

Five of our favorite dividend stocks were among the 20 top S&P 500 total return winners for the first half of 2025.

With the Federal Reserve likely to cut rates in 2025, dividend stocks could continue to outperform.

Are dividend stocks producing huge total return a good fit for you? Why not set up a meeting with a financial advisor near you and find out? Click here to get started finding one today. (Sponsored)

After one of the wildest first halves in recent history, stock investors experienced a massive sell-off that began in February and did not conclude until early April, which pushed both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq into or close to bear market territory. That was followed by a high-velocity rally that led both of the major indices and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back into positive territory and now back to all-time highs by the end of the second quarter.

We screened the S&P 500 to find the 20 top-performing stocks for the first half of 2025, and five of our favorite dividend stocks were in the winners’ circle. They included a top energy utility, a gold mining giant, a technology stock that is not one of the Magnificent 7, as well as a consumer staples giant that continues to rise on a huge hot streak, and a healthcare industry leader. All five are rated Buy at the top Wall Street firms that we cover.

Why do we cover dividend stocks?

relif / Getty Images

Dividend stocks offer investors a reliable source of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

NRG Energy

This utility giant was the top stock in the S&P 500 for the first half of 2025, up a stunning total return of 81.8%. NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) is an energy and home services company. The company’s businesses are the sale of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers, supported by its wholesale electric generation, as well as the sale of smart home products and services across the United States and Canada.

The company delivers sustainable solutions, predominantly under brand names such as:

NRG

Reliant

Direct Energy

Green Mountain Energy

Vivint

Its segments include Texas, East, West/Services/Other, Vivint Smart Home, and Corporate activities.

NRG Energy offers a range of products to residential and small commercial customers, including retail electricity and energy management services, natural gas, line and surge protection products, home protection services, repair and maintenance, and carbon offsets.

The utility owns and leases a diversified wholesale generation portfolio with approximately 13 gigawatts of fossil fuel and renewable generation capacity at 18 plants.

Barclays has an Overweight rating and a $197 target price.

Seagate Technology

While not in the Magnificent 7, this legacy technology giant posted a 66.1% total return mark in the first six months of 2025. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) provides mass data storage infrastructure solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives, commonly referred to as disk drives, hard drives (HDDs).

In addition to HDDs, the company produces a range of data storage products, including:

Solid state drives (SSDs)

Solid state hybrid drives,

Storage subsystems

Scalable edge-to-cloud mass data platform

Its HDD products are designed for mass capacity storage and legacy markets. Mass capacity storage involves various use cases, including hyperscale data centers and public clouds, as well as emerging applications.

The company’s HDD and SSD product portfolio includes:

Serial Advanced Technology Attachment

Serial Attached SCSI

Non-Volatile Memory Express-based designs to support a variety of mass capacity and legacy applications

Its systems portfolio includes storage subsystems for enterprises, cloud service providers, scale-out storage servers, and original equipment manufacturers.

Bank of America has a Buy rating with a $145 price objective.

Newmont

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM) is the world’s largest gold mining entity, generating a total return of 54.1% in the first half. Newmont is a gold company that produces copper, zinc, lead, and silver.

Its portfolio of assets and prospects is anchored in mining jurisdictions in:

Africa

Australia

Latin America & Caribbean

North America

Papua New Guinea

Its African operation is Ahafo.

The Australian operations include Boddington, Cadia, and Tanami.

The Latin America and Caribbean operations include:

Cerro Negro

Merian

Penasquito

Pueblo Viejo JV

Yanacocha

Its North American projects include:

Brucejack

Cripple Creek & Victor

Eleonore

Musselwhite

Nevada Gold Mines JV

Porcupine and Red Chris

Its Papua New Guinea projects include Lihir. The Ahafo mine is located in the Ahafo region, approximately 290 kilometers northwest of Accra, the national capital.

The Boddington mine operates within the Saddleback greenstone belt in Western Australia. Boddington is located 16 km from the rural farming town of Boddington and 130 km from Western Australia’s capital city.

Raymond James has a Buy rating with a $66 target.

Philip Morris

This global tobacco giant reported a substantial 52.9% total return for the first half of 2025. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is an international tobacco company. The Company’s product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products.

Its smoke-free business (SFB) also includes wellness and healthcare products, as well as consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

The company’s segments include:

Europe Region

South and Southeast Asia

Commonwealth of Independent States

Middle East and Africa Region

East Asia, Australia

PMI Global Travel Retail

Americas Region

The company’s brands include Marlboro, HEETS, IQOS, IQOS ILUMA, TEREA, VEEV, and ZYN.

Philip Morris International’s IQOS smoke-free product brand portfolio includes heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products.

The international cigarette brands are:

Chesterfield

L&M

Philip Morris

It also owns several local cigarette brands, including Dji Sam Soe and Sampoerna A in Indonesia, as well as Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines.

Barclays has an Overweight rating with a Wall Street high target price of $220.

Cardinal Health

This Dividend Aristocrat is up a stellar 42.5% on a total return basis and is one of the healthcare-related stocks that have performed well this year. Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is a global healthcare services and products company.

The company is engaged in providing customized solutions for:

Hospitals

Healthcare systems

Pharmacies

Ambulatory surgery centers

Clinical laboratories

Physician offices

Patients in the home

The company also provides pharmaceuticals and medical products.

Cardinal Health segments include:

Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions

Global Medical Products and Distribution (GMPD)

The Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceuticals, specialty pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products in the United States.

Its GMPD segment manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health-branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products sold in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and other markets.

The company connects patients, providers, payers, pharmacists, and manufacturers for integrated care coordination.

Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating on the shares with a $181 target price.

Five of the Safest Strong-Buy High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are On Sale Now

Take Charge of Your Retirement: Find the Right Financial Advisor For You in Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding professional guidance—and we’ve made it easier than ever for you to connect with the right financial advisor for your unique needs. Here’s how it works: 1️ Answer a Few Simple Questions Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! 2️ Get Your Top Advisor Matches This tool matches you with qualified advisors who specialize in helping people like you achieve financial success. 3️ Choose Your Best Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory meeting, and select the advisor who feels right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!