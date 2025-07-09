3 International Dividend Stocks That Look Like Buys 24/7 Wall St.

Dividends feel good regardless of the stock, but it’s always better to receive cash flow from a stock that continues to gain value in the long run. You can find many stocks like that in the U.S., but diversifying into international dividend stocks can lead to more opportunities and higher returns.

International dividend stocks also minimize currency and geography risks, which became more apparent when tariffs captured every headline at the start of the year. Granted, you shouldn’t diversify just for the sake of diversifying. However, these international stocks present respectable yields and are worth monitoring.

Key Points International dividend stocks offer competitive returns and minimize your geographic risk.

The first two international dividend stocks are dividend growth stocks while the last one is a high-yield play.

ASML Holdings (ASML)

ASML Holdings (NASDAQ:ASML) is a semiconductor firm that is based in the Netherlands. The company designs and manufactures the machines that are necessary to produce semiconductor chips. It’s a “pick and shovels” AI stock that should continue to grow as more tech companies pour billions of dollars into artificial intelligence.

The stock only has a 0.87% yield, but the long-term gains are definitely worth the lower yield. Shares are up by 14% year-to-date and have surged by 121% over the past five years. Revenue and net income growth continue to impress for a stock that only has a 30 P/E ratio. The company delivered 46% year-over-year top-line growth and 92.4% year-over-year bottom-line growth in the first quarter.

Chipmakers have reported strong quarters to start 2025, even with China restrictions in place. More investments into Europe and new opportunities in the Middle East can create more AI catalysts that reward ASML investors.

Sap SE (SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) is short for Systems, Applications, and Products in Data Processing. It’s a B2B software company that helps enterprises become more efficient and reduce costs. Software products can form the bedrock of corporate operations, and SAP is one of the companies that sells this type of software.

The German company has produced tremendous gains for investors while sporting a 0.89% yield. Shares have gained more than 20% year-to-date and have more than doubled over the past five years. The company has excellent profit margins that usually hover at 20%. Double-digit revenue growth in the first quarter only fuels the growth narrative for this dividend stock. A 28% boost in cloud backlog suggests that the good times may keep on coming.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is a high-yield dividend stock that is less volatile than most of the stock market. It’s down by 2% year-to-date and has an impressive 5.86% yield. It’s more suitable for investors who want to prioritize cash flow over long-term returns, but BNS shares aren’t slackers in that regard. Shares are up by 20% over the past year and have gained almost 40% over the past five years.

Net profit margins are at around 25%, while revenue and net income growth are in the low-single-digits each year. It’s not the type of stock to make big moves, but it tends to remain stable while delivering strong cash flow for its investors. It’s one of the Big Five banks in Canada, making it an integral component of Canada’s economy.

