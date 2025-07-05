These 2 Dividend Stocks Can Make You Wealthy 24/7/ Wall St.

Key Points in This Article: Dividend investing focuses on companies paying consistent, growing dividends, offering steady income and compounding wealth over time for long-term financial security.

Yield on cost, measuring current dividends against the original purchase price, highlights the value of dividend growth stocks over high-yield or low-yield options.

Avoiding ultra-high-yield stocks reduces risk of dividend cuts, while strong dividend growth ensures sustainable income, making it key to wealth generation.

Building Wealth with Dividend Growth Stocks

Dividend investing is a powerful strategy for building long-term wealth by focusing on companies that pay consistent and growing dividends. These payments, typically distributed quarterly, provide a steady income stream, which can be reinvested to compound wealth over time.

Dividend growth stocks — companies that consistently increase their payouts — are particularly attractive because they offer both income and potential for capital appreciation. However, investors should avoid chasing ultra-high-yield stocks, as these often signal financial distress and risk dividend cuts, or dismissing low-yield stocks, which may reflect strong growth potential. Instead, the key metric to focus on is yield on cost (YOC), which measures the current dividend relative to the original purchase price.

A stock with a modest initial yield but strong dividend growth can deliver a high YOC over time, potentially turning a small initial investment into a significant income stream. By selecting companies with sustainable payout ratios, consistent dividend growth, and strong fundamentals, investors can create a portfolio that generates reliable income, potentially setting them up for life with financial security and flexibility.

Visa (V): The Payment Processing Powerhouse

Visa (NYSE:V) operates the world’s largest payment network, facilitating transactions between merchants, banks, and consumers. Its asset-light model generates high margins, making it a cash flow machine.

Over the past decade, Visa’s stock has delivered a total return of approximately 463%, driven by global digital payment growth. Since initiating dividends in 2008, Visa has paid and increased its dividend annually, putting it on a path to acvhieving Dividend Aristocrat status.

Its current yield is only around 0.6%, but its 10-year average annual dividend growth rate of about 19% has resulted in a YOC of roughly 3.5% for investors who bought a decade ago. For those who have held since 2008, the YOC is closer to 15%, highlighting Visa’s aggressive dividend growth.

Risks include regulatory pressures on interchange fees and competition from fintechs like PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Block (NYSE:XYZ), but Visa’s global dominance and network effects help minimize these threats. Its free cash flow payout ratio of around 19% ensures sustainability, making Visa a cornerstone for long-term dividend investors seeking steady growth.

Broadcom (AVGO): A Semiconductor and Software Leader

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) designs and supplies semiconductors and infrastructure software, serving markets like AI, cloud computing, and wireless communications. Its stock has surged over 1,900% in the past 10 years, fueled by strong demand for its chips and the 2023 VMware acquisition, which boosted software revenue.

Broadcom began paying dividends in 2010 and has increased them annually, with a 10-year average dividend growth rate of about 34%. Its current yield is approximately 0.8%, but investors who bought 10 years ago now enjoy a YOC of around 18%, and those holding since 2009 have a YOC exceeding 144%! The FCF payout ratio is a safe 43%, supporting sustainability, though it has occasionally approached 100% in years with weaker earnings.

Risks include customer concentration, its reliance on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) — it represented about 16% of total 2024 revenue — competitive pressures from rivals like Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL), and potential slowdowns in AI spending.

However, Broadcom’s diversified revenue streams and AI-driven growth make it a compelling choice for dividend growth investors.

Key Takeaways

Both Visa and Broadcom exemplify how dividend growth stocks can build wealth over time. Their modest current yields belie their potential, as their robust dividend growth delivers impressive yield-on-cost gains for long-term investors.

Visa’s stable payment network and Broadcom’s tech-driven growth offer complementary strengths, balancing reliability and innovation. By focusing on YOC and dividend sustainability rather than chasing high yields, investors can leverage these companies to create a portfolio that provides lifelong financial security.

