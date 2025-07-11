These 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Keep Increasing Payouts Like Clockwork 24/7 Wall St.

Key Points Consider high-yielding stocks that continue to increase their payouts time and time again.

Not only is WMT still one of the most stable companies, but it’s one of the most dependable when it comes to paying out dividends.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

If it’s reliability and passive income you’re after, consider high-yielding stocks that continue to increase their payouts time and time again.

In fact, you can find some of the best ones among the Dividend Kings, or those stocks that have raised their dividends for at least 50 years while offering stability.

Look at Walmart

The company just hiked its quarterly dividend to $0.235 per share, or 94 cents annualized. So far, that’s been paid on April 7 and May 27. It’ll also be paid on September 2 and on January 5, 2026. This is now the 52nd consecutive year of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) increasing that dividend.

Even better, the company just reported EPS of 61 cents, which beat estimates by three cents. Revenue of $165.6 billion, up 2.5% year over year, beat by $1.17 billion.

Not only is Walmart still one of the most stable companies, but it’s also one of the most dependable when it comes to paying out dividends.

While Walmart leads the list of strong Dividend Kings, here are a few more you should consider.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) just approved its 63rd consecutive annual dividend increase, raising its quarterly dividend to 51 cents per share. It’s considered a Dividend King because it’s been paying out a dividend for more than 63 years.

Today, if you bought $25,000 worth of the Coca-Cola stock, you would take ownership of 359 shares. With a $2.04 annual payout, you can sit back and collect about $732in yearly income. And all you had to do was buy and hold a popular stock.

Helping, analysts at Piper Sandler just reiterated an overweight rating on the stock with a price target of $80. Plus, Coca-Cola continues to show it can perform well even in the most challenging economic environments, especially with its ability to meet consumer preferences.

PepsiCo

With a yield of 4.23%, PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is a familiar name with a strong, dependable yield. PepsiCo has now raised its dividend for the 53rd time since 1965.

Most recently, PepsiCo paid out a quarterly dividend of $1.4225 per share – a 5% increase year over year – on June 30. Annualized, that’s $5.69.

So, if you invest $25,000 in PepsiCo now, you can take ownership of about 185 shares. You’re buying a dependable company with years of success. Using its annualized dividend of $5.69 multiplied by 185 shares, you’re pulling in about $1,052 in annual dividends.

Helping, analysts at RBC just reiterated a sector perform rating on the stock with a target price of $163 per share. We also have to consider that the company is investing in inorganic growth as it gets more involved with healthier food and beverages. For example, PepsiCo just acquired Poppi – a healthy soda brand – for $1.95 billion.

American States Water

With a yield of 2.4%, Dividend King American States Water (NYSE: AWR) provides water and electric services with a strong history of consistent dividend increases. It’s paid out a dividend every year since 1931.

While it may sound boring, it’s a moneymaker with a tight dividend.

Just last month, American States Water approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4655 per share – its 356th consecutive dividend – which was payable on June 3 to shareholders of record as of May 19.

Annualized, that’s $1.862.

If you invested $25,000 in American States Water, you’d take ownership of about 322 shares. That would hand you about $599.56 per year in dividends.

Helping, American States Water just posted strong earnings. In its first quarter, EPS of 70 cents beat by three cents. Revenue of $148.01 million, up 9.4% year over year, beat by $2.16 million. Plus, analysts at Wells Fargo just upgraded American States Water to an equal weight rating with a price target of $84.

Target

With a yield of 4.45%, Target (NYSE: TGT) is another interesting, yielding opportunity.

The company just declared a quarterly dividend of $1.14 per share. Annualized that’s $4.56 per share. As noted in a Target press release, “The dividend is payable Sept. 1, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 13, 2025. The 3rd quarter dividend will be the company’s 232nd consecutive dividend paid since October 1967.”

If you were to invest $25,000 in Target, you’d take ownership of 244 shares.

Using the company’s annualized dividend of $4.56 multiplied by 244 shares, you can collect about $1,112.64 a year just for holding the stock.

Granted, Target has come under pressure on earnings. However, it does look like most of the negativity has been priced into the retailer. Helping, TD Cowen analysts just initiated coverage of the stock with a hold rating, with a price target of $105.

“The analysts highlighted Target’s attractive core business, which is supported by innovative and exclusive products, as well as profitable digital fulfillment strategies with potential for scale,” as noted by Investing.com.

If You have $500,000 Saved, Retirement Could Be Closer Than You Think (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)