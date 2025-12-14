Forget the 2.8% Social Security Increase. These Aristocrats Pay You 4% to 7% More Annually

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The Social Security Administration announced in October that beneficiaries will receive a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2026, following a 2.5% increase in 2025. While these adjustments help protect purchasing power for 71 million Americans, dividend growth stocks have historically delivered substantially higher annual increases. Five blue-chip companies with multi-decade dividend growth streaks have consistently outpaced Social Security’s typical 2-3% annual adjustments.

Recent COLA history shows significant volatility: 8.7% in 2023 during peak inflation, 3.2% in 2024, and now 2.5% for 2025 and 2.8% for 2026. Over the long term, COLAs have averaged around 2% annually, with three years (2010, 2011, and 2016) seeing no increase. The following dividend aristocrats have built track records of beating these adjustments through consistent, compounding dividend growth.

#5 Caterpillar

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) has delivered a 10-year compound annual dividend growth rate of 7.2%, more than tripling typical COLA increases. The industrial equipment manufacturer raised its quarterly dividend 7.1% to $1.51 in December 2025, marking its 32nd consecutive year of increases.

Caterpillar’s annual dividend has surged from $1.84 in 2012 to a projected $6.04 in 2026, a 228% increase over 14 years. The company generated $3.7B in operating cash flow in Q3 2025 and returned $1.1B to shareholders. Recent quarterly revenue growth of 10% demonstrates continued momentum despite cyclical industry headwinds.

With a profit margin of 14.3% and return on equity of 46.3%, Caterpillar maintains a conservative payout ratio of approximately 30%, leaving substantial room for future increases. The current dividend yield of 0.93% may appear modest, but the growth rate consistently outperforms inflation adjustments by 4-5 percentage points annually.

#4 Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has raised its dividend for 62 consecutive years, delivering a 10-year compound annual growth rate of 4.5%. The beverage giant increased its quarterly dividend 5.2% to $0.51 in 2025.

From 1999 to 2025, Coca-Cola’s quarterly dividend tripled from $0.16 to $0.51, a 219% increase representing steady compounding that has consistently outpaced Social Security adjustments. The company maintained and increased its dividend even through the 2008 financial crisis, raising it from $0.34 in 2007 to $0.38 in 2008.

Coca-Cola’s current dividend yield of 2.92% provides immediate income while the growth rate delivers inflation protection. The company paid $2.108B in dividends during Q3 2025, supported by 30% EPS growth and strong market share gains. With a P/E ratio of 23x and defensive business model, Coca-Cola offers reliable dividend growth for conservative investors seeking COLA-beating income.

#3 Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has increased its dividend for 62 consecutive years, matching Coca-Cola’s streak. The healthcare giant has delivered a 10-year compound annual dividend growth rate of approximately 6.5%, consistently doubling or tripling typical COLA increases.

From 1999 to 2025, Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly dividend surged from $0.25 to $1.30, a 420% increase. The company raised its dividend 4.8% in 2025, increasing from $1.24 to $1.30 per quarter. Over the past decade, JNJ’s annual dividend has increased from $3.00 in 2015 to $5.20 in 2025, a 73% gain.

The company paid $3.132B in dividends during Q3 2025 with 91% EPS growth year-over-year. Johnson & Johnson’s profit margin of 27.3% and return on equity of 33.6% demonstrate exceptional operational efficiency. With a payout ratio of approximately 49%, the company maintains ample capacity for future increases while offering a current yield of 2.42%.

#2 PepsiCo

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years, delivering a 10-year compound annual growth rate of 7.1%. The food and beverage conglomerate increased its quarterly dividend to $1.4225 in 2025, maintaining its track record of beating Social Security adjustments by 4-5 percentage points annually.

PepsiCo’s annual dividend has grown from $2.15 in 2012 to $5.55 in 2025, a 158% increase demonstrating steady, reliable growth through multiple economic cycles. The company paid $1.949B in dividends during Q3 2025, supported by $4.5B in operating cash flow and reaffirmed 2025 guidance.

With a current dividend yield of 3.73%, PepsiCo offers the highest immediate income among these five dividend growers while maintaining strong growth momentum. Recent dividend increases include 7.0% in 2022, 10.0% in 2023, and 7.8% in 2024, consistently outpacing inflation. The company’s five-year compound annual growth rate of 7.5% has delivered approximately three times the typical COLA adjustment.

#1 Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) claims the top spot with an unmatched 68-year consecutive dividend increase history, the longest streak among these five companies. The consumer products giant has delivered consistent annual dividend growth averaging 5-7%, reliably outpacing Social Security adjustments through nearly seven decades of economic cycles.

Procter & Gamble currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.0568, distributing $2.549B to shareholders in Q1 2026 alone. The company’s dividend yield of 2.93% combines with sustainable growth supported by a 60% payout ratio, leaving substantial room for future increases. Strong fundamentals include a profit margin of 19.7%, return on equity of 31.9%, and 21% EPS growth.

With 70.2% institutional ownership and analyst price targets suggesting 18% upside potential, Procter & Gamble offers both dividend reliability and capital appreciation potential. The company’s defensive business model in household and personal care products has proven recession-resistant, enabling uninterrupted dividend growth since 1957. For investors seeking dependable income growth that consistently outpaces Social Security adjustments, Procter & Gamble’s nearly seven-decade track record stands unmatched.