2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Today for Passive Income

Key Points in This Article: Dividend stocks provide steady income and portfolio stability, ideal for retirees or passive income seekers, with reliable cash flow for reinvestment or supplementation.

Despite the S&P 500 ’s low 1.2% average dividend yield due to high stock valuations, select stocks offer attractive high yields with growth potential.

Dividend stocks are the financial world’s equivalent of a trusty old friend who always brings the good coffee — reliable, comforting, and quietly making your day better. They churn out steady cash flow, ideal for reinvesting to compound wealth or padding your income, especially for retirees or anyone dreaming of a passive-income lifestyle.

Unlike those rollercoaster growth stocks that can leave you dizzy, dividend payers tend to stand firm during market storms, offering stability through consistent payouts. But here’s the kicker: the S&P 500’s dividend yield is languishing at a near-record low of 1.2%. Why? The index’s relentless price gains have outpaced dividend growth, leaving the yield looking like it missed the memo on the market’s party.

Still, don’t despair. Hidden within the benchmark index are high-yield treasures delivering juicy dividends and growth potential that make them irresistible for income-focused investors.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies and a dividend powerhouse that offers a compelling 4.4% yield — well above the S&P 500’s skimpy 1.2%. With an annual dividend of $6.84 per share and a remarkable 37-year streak of dividend increases, Chevron is a Dividend Aristocrat, showcasing unwavering commitment to shareholders.

In 2024, the company generated adjusted earnings of $10.05 per share, supporting a conservative payout ratio of approximately 53%, which signals dividend sustainability even in volatile energy markets.

Risks persist — oil price fluctuations and regulatory pressures on fossil fuels could challenge profitability — but Chevron’s diversified operations, spanning upstream exploration, downstream refining, and a growing renewable energy portfolio, provide resilience.

With a market cap of around $271 billion and shares up 7% year-to-date, Chevron remains attractively valued for its yield and stability. The company’s strategic moves, like expanding its low-carbon ventures — such as hydrogen and carbon capture — and boosting production in the Permian Basin, position it for long-term growth.

Its strong balance sheet, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2, further bolsters confidence. Chevron’s ability to generate robust free cash flow — $15 billion in 2024 — supports both dividend payments and share repurchasing, enhancing shareholder value. For investors seeking high yield and exposure to a blue-chip energy giant, Chevron’s track record and adaptability make it a standout choice.

VICI Properties (VICI)

Real estate investment trust (REIT) VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) specializes in experiential properties like casinos, hotels, and entertainment venues, delivering a tantalizing 5.3% dividend yield paired with an impressive 9% compound annual dividend growth rate since 2018.

This REIT owns iconic assets like Caesars Palace and MGM Grand, leased to top-tier operators under long-term, triple-net agreements. These 40-year contracts shift responsibilities for taxes, insurance, and maintenance to tenants, ensuring stable and predictable cash flows. Many leases also include rent escalators, further bolstering revenue growth even during economic downturns.

VICI proved its mettle through its ability to raise dividends consistently, including during the COVID-19 pandemic when many companies faltered. In 2025, its stock has risen 14% year-to-date and 21% over the past 12 months, trading just 2% below its 52-week high.

With a $35.3 billion market cap and trailing earnings of $2.56 per share, VICI’s dividend payout is secure. While its focus on gaming and hospitality introduces some economic sensitivity — casinos can face challenges in recessions — its blue-chip tenants and diversified portfolio mitigate these risks.

While its focus on gaming and hospitality introduces some economic sensitivity — casinos can face challenges in recessions — its blue-chip tenants and diversified portfolio mitigate these risks. Strategic moves, like its partnership with Great Wolf Resorts, where it provides financing for the development of new Great Wolf Lodge resorts, expand VICI’s reach into family entertainment, enhancing growth prospects.

For investors seeking high-yield dividends with stability and growth potential, VICI Properties stands out as a compelling choice in the REIT sector.

