5 of Our Favorite Ultra-High-Yield Stocks Are Penny-Pinching Steals Under $10

Investors love dividend stocks, especially those with ultra-high yields, because they provide a substantial income stream and offer significant total return potential. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation. At 24/7 Wall St., we consistently emphasize the potential of total return to our readers. It is one of the most effective ways to enhance the prospects of overall investing success. Once again, total return refers to the collective increase in a stock’s value, including dividends.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The Federal Reserve dot plot indicates there will be two rate cuts this year.

Many do not expect the first cut until September.

Ultra-high-yield stocks should get a big lift when the first cut is applied.

The voices across Wall Street and Main Street are starting to ramp up as higher rates have significantly slowed the housing market. With tariffs beginning to be felt by consumers, many economists and equity strategists believe it is high time for the rate cuts to start. The recent inflation numbers came in slightly hotter than expected, which likely nudged a July cut off the table; however, a September cut looks increasingly likely.

One thing is for sure: rate cuts will be a strong tailwind for our favorite ultra-high-yield stocks, and four that trade below $10 are offering investors incredible entry points now. Lower-priced shares enable investors to acquire more stock, potentially generating higher passive income.

While not suited for everybody, those trying to build strong passive income streams can do exceptionally well with some of these top companies in their portfolios. Paired with more conservative blue-chip dividend giants, investors can employ a barbell approach to generate substantial passive income streams.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

This fund has lowered the dividend, which is a huge positive for shareholders who buy now. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE: BTX) has investment objectives to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust will invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in a combination of equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. technology and privately held companies.

BTX holds well-known tech stocks, including Spotify Technology S.A. (NASDAQ: SPOT) and Reddit Inc. (NYSE: RDDT). The largest position is in AI chip giant Nvidia Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA). It also holds a collection of private-equity holdings that give it hedge fund-type qualities. Think of this fund as a Cathie Wood-style vehicle for new technology with a massive dividend yield.

Trading at a small 2% discount to the fund’s net asset value, those seeking a substantial monthly income with growth potential should consider purchasing these shares now.

Townsquare Media

This off-the-radar stock boasts significant total return potential, complemented by its substantial dividend yield. Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) is a community-focused digital and broadcast media and digital marketing solutions company.

The company’s segments include:

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions

Digital Advertising

Broadcast Advertising

The Digital Advertising segment, marketed as Townsquare Ignite, encompasses digital advertising on its programmatic advertising platform, as well as its owned and operated digital properties.

The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment includes its subscription digital marketing solutions business, Townsquare Interactive.

The Broadcast Advertising segment includes local, regional, and national advertising products and solutions delivered via terrestrial radio broadcast. Townsquare Interactive partners with small and medium-sized businesses to help manage their digital presence by providing a SAAS business management platform, Website design, creation, and hosting, search engine optimization, and other digital services.

Nuveen Credit Strategies

Run by one of the world’s largest money managers, this exchange-traded fund, with 423 holdings and a 12.76% dividend yield, offers the kind of diversity that ultra-high-yield investors seek. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE: JQC) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The fund’s investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of total return.

At the time of purchase, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in instruments that are senior to common equity in an issuer’s capital structure, including loans, debt securities, and preferred securities.

Nuveen Credit Strategies invests up to 20% of its managed assets in instruments of non-U.S. issuers that are either U.S. dollar- or non-U.S. dollar-denominated, including instruments of issuers located in or conducting business in emerging market countries. It also invests up to 25% of its managed assets in collateralized loan obligations debt securities.

It serves various industries, such as:

Software

Hotels

Restaurants

Leisure

Media

Insurance

PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) acquires, develops, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. With an ultra-high-yield dividend, this energy trust makes sense as spot oil prices look to rebound. PermRock Royalty Property Trust is a statutory trust. The trust owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from the underlying properties. T2S Permian Acquisition II LLC owns and operates the underlying properties.

The underlying properties comprise about 31,354 gross (22,394 net) acres in the Permian Basin, which extends over 75,000 square miles in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico.

The underlying properties consist of four operating areas.

The Permian Clearfork area consists of about 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry Counties, Texas

Permian Abo area consists of about 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran Counties, Texas

The Permian Shelf area consists of 14,390 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin

The Permian Platform area consists of 3,903 net acres

Tronox Holdings

Some of Wall Street’s largest banks are very bullish on this company, which is another notable ultra-high-yield dividend stock to consider. Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE: TROX) is a producer of titanium products, including titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products, high-purity titanium chemicals, and zircon.

The company is a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment. It mines titanium-bearing mineral sands and operates upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron, and other minerals, including the rare-earth-bearing mineral monazite.

It operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines and beneficiation and smelting operations in Australia and South Africa to produce feedstock materials that can be processed into TiO2 for pigment, high-purity titanium chemicals, including titanium tetrachloride, and ultrafine TiO2 used in specific specialty applications.

Tronox supplies and markets TiO2 under the brand names TIONA and CristalActiv. It has nine pigment facilities located in these countries and others:

United States

Australia

Brazil

United Kingdom

