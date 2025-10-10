5 Stocks Under $10 With Huge Dividends and King-Size Upside Potential

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

While most of Wall Street focuses on large and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the most significant public companies, especially the technology giants, trade at prices up to $1,000 per share, while many are in the low to mid-hundreds. It is hard to get decent share count leverage at those steep prices. Many growth and income investors, especially more aggressive traders, look to lower-priced stocks to generate good returns and increase their share count. That can help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell and keep half.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Falling interest rates could be a significant tailwind for stocks that pay high dividends.

Despite the government shutdown, there is a good chance the Federal Reserve will cut rates again at its October meeting.

Lower-priced stocks, although not suitable for everyone, can offer significant total return potential for investors with a higher risk tolerance.

Low-price stock skeptics should bear in mind that many of the world’s largest companies, including Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Nvidia, all traded in the single digits at one time. We identified five stocks trading around the $5 to $10 level that offer investors substantial, ultra-high-yield dividends. The added value for investors is that if the stocks trade sideways, you are still paid a massive dividend for being patient.

Why do we cover ultra-high-yield stocks?

While only suited for some, those trying to build strong passive income streams can do exceptionally well by having some of these companies in their portfolios. Paired with more conservative blue-chip dividend giants, investors can use a barbell approach to get passive income streams that make a significant difference.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

This fund has lowered the dividend, which is a massive positive for shareholders who buy now. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE: BTX) has investment objectives to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. The trust will invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in a combination of equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. technology and privately held companies.

BTX holds well-known tech stocks, including Spotify Technology S.A. (NASDAQ: SPOT) and Reddit Inc. (NYSE: RDDT). The most prominent position is in AI chip giant Nvidia Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA). It also holds a collection of private-equity holdings that give it hedge fund-type qualities. Think of this fund as a Cathie Wood-style vehicle for new technology with a massive dividend yield.

Trading at a small 2% discount to the fund’s net asset value, those seeking a substantial monthly income with growth potential should consider purchasing these shares now, which yield a substantial 13.91% dividend.

PermRock Royalty Trust

This trust acquires, develops, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. With a substantial 11.32% dividend, this energy trust makes sense as spot oil prices appear poised to rebound. PermRock Royalty Property Trust (NYSE: PRT) is a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from the underlying properties. T2S Permian Acquisition II owns and operates the underlying properties.

The underlying properties comprise about 31,354 gross (22,394 net) acres in the Permian Basin, which extends over 75,000 square miles in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

The underlying properties consist of four operating areas:

The Permian Clearfork area consists of about 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry Counties, Texas.

The Permian Abo area consists of about 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran Counties, Texas.

The Permian Shelf area consists of 14,390 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin.

The Permian Platform area consists of 3,903 net acres.

Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: PSEC) is a leading provider of flexible private debt and equity capital. Hedge funds love this top business development company, and the gigantic 19.57% dividend makes it a potential total return home run. Prospect Capital specializes in:

Middle market, mature, mezzanine finance

Later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development

Capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations

Cash flow term loans, marketplace lending, and bridge transactions

It also invests in the multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund invests in secured debt, senior debt, senior and secured term loans, unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien debt, private debt, private equity, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public companies.

Prospect Capital focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios. It invests in debt financing for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, and real estate financings/investments.

The company invests in the following sectors and business silos:

Aerospace and defense

Chemicals

Conglomerate and consumer services

Ecological

Electronics

Financial services

Machinery and Manufacturing

Media

Pharmaceuticals

Retail

Software

Specialty Minerals

Textiles and leather

Transportation

Oil, gas, and coal production

In addition to favoring materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, health care, food and beverage, education, and business services.

Townsquare Media

This off-the-radar stock boasts significant total return potential, complemented by its substantial 12.20% dividend yield. Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) is a community-focused digital and broadcast media and digital marketing solutions company.

The company’s segments include:

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions

Digital Advertising

Broadcast Advertising

The Digital Advertising segment, marketed as Townsquare Ignite, encompasses digital advertising on its programmatic advertising platform, as well as its owned and operated digital properties.

The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment includes its subscription digital marketing solutions business, Townsquare Interactive.

The Broadcast Advertising segment encompasses local, regional, and national advertising products and solutions delivered through terrestrial radio broadcasts. Townsquare Interactive partners with small and medium-sized businesses to help manage their digital presence by providing a SAAS business management platform, website design, creation, and hosting, search engine optimization, and other digital services.

Tronox Holdings

Some of Wall Street’s largest banks are very bullish on this company, which is another notable dividend-paying stock with a 12.30% yield to consider. Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE: TROX) is a producer of titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2), specialty-grade titanium dioxide products, high-purity titanium chemicals, and zircon.

The company is a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2. It mines titanium-bearing mineral sands and operates upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron, and other minerals, including the rare-earth-bearing mineral monazite.

It operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines and beneficiation and smelting operations in Australia and South Africa to produce feedstock materials that can be processed into TiO2 for pigment, high-purity titanium chemicals, including titanium tetrachloride, and ultrafine TiO2 used in specific specialty applications.

Tronox supplies and markets TiO2 under the brand names TIONA and CristalActiv. It has nine pigment facilities located in these countries and others:

United States

Australia

Brazil

United Kingdom

