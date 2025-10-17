Top Analysts Have Buy Ratings on 5 Stocks With Yields as High as 15%

Investors love dividend stocks, especially those with ultra-high yields, because they offer a significant income stream and have substantial total return potential. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation. At 247 Wall St., we consistently emphasize the potential of total return to our readers. It is one of the most effective ways to enhance the prospects of overall investing success. Once again, total return refers to the collective increase in a stock’s value, including dividends.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Bond yields have drifted lower during 2025 providing a nice tailwind for ultra-high-yield stocks

While Buy-rated by top analysts on Wall Street, these stocks are better suited for investors with a higher risk tolerance.

With the stock markset still trading near all-time highs, it could be wise to buy partial positions now, and see if we don’t get a 4th quarter sell-off.

At 24/7 Wall St., we have focused on dividend stocks for over 15 years because, despite the stock market’s ups and downs, many people face the reality of needing solid passive income streams to supplement their income from employment or other sources. According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), passive income generally includes earnings from rental activity or any trade, business, or investment in which the individual does not materially participate. It can also include income from limited partnerships, stocks, bonds, and other similar enterprises in which the investor is not actively involved.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. ultra-high-yield passive income stock database, looking for companies that pay supercharged dividends and have a Buy rating from Wall Street analysts. Five companies look like great ideas for investors with a higher risk tolerance, and all have Buy ratings from top Wall Street firms.

Why do we cover Ultra-High-Yield stocks?

While not suited for everybody, those trying to build strong passive income streams can do exceptionally well with some of these top companies in their portfolios. Paired with more conservative blue-chip dividend giants, investors can employ a barbell approach to generate substantial passive income streams.

Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust offers nationwide solutions for multifamily finance. This company trades at a ridiculous 7.6 times estimated 2026 earnings and pays a massive 12.6% dividend. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States.

The company operates in two segments:

Structured Business

Agency Business.

Arbor Realty Trust primarily invests in:

Bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages

Preferred and direct equity and real estate-related joint ventures

Real estate-related notes

Various mortgage-related securities

The company offers:

Bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in the acquisition of property

Financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property

Mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower’s equity in a transaction

Junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt

Financing products to borrowers seeking conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing.

Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs.

JMP Securities has a Strong Buy rating with a $13.50 target.

Blue Owl Capital

This is one of the favorite picks on Wall Street, as seven of the nine analysts covering the stock have Buy ratings. Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to United States middle-market companies and offers a strong 11.80% dividend.

The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns, including:

Senior secured

Subordinated

Mezzanine loans

Equity-related instruments

Its investment strategy is intended to generate favorable returns across credit cycles with an emphasis on preserving capital. It has investments in approximately 219 portfolio companies.

The Blue Owl Capital portfolio by industry includes:

Internet software and services

Insurance,

Food and beverage

Asset-based lending and fund finance

Healthcare providers and services

Healthcare technology

Buildings and real estate

Consumer products

Manufacturing

Aerospace and defense

Distribution,

Business services

Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC externally manages it.

JMP Securities has an Outperform rating with a $17 target price objective.

MFA Financial

This company is one of our favorites in the Mortgage REIT space. MFA Financial (NYSE: MFA) is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate assets and delivers a massive 15.5% dividend.

The company’s targeted investments primarily include residential whole loans and residential mortgage securities.

Its residential whole loans include non-QM loans, business purpose loans, and legacy re-performing loans (RPL)/ non-performing loans (NPL).

The residential mortgage securities include:

Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS)

Non-agency MBS, CRT securities

Mortgage servicing rights (MSRs)-related assets, which include term notes backed directly or indirectly by MSRs

The May Financial business objective is to deliver shareholder value by generating distributable income and enhancing asset performance linked to residential mortgage credit fundamentals. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lima One Capital (Lima One), also originates and services business-purpose loans for real estate investors.

Runway Growth Finance Corp.

This business development company (BDC) pays a stunning 15.10% dividend and has a solid Wall Street following. Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: RWAY) is known for specializing in investments in senior secured loans to late-stage and growth companies.

It prefers to invest in companies engaged in:

Technology

Life sciences

Healthcare

Information services

Business services

Select consumer services and products sectors

Runway Growth Finance prefers investments in companies engaged in these business silos:

Electronic equipment and instruments

Systems software

Hardware, storage, and peripherals

Specialized consumer services

Application software

Healthcare technology

Internet software and services

Data processing and outsourced services

Internet retail, human resources, and employment services

Biotechnology, healthcare equipment, and education services

It invests between $10 million and $75 million in senior secured loans.

UBS has a Buy rating with a $12.50 target.

Townsquare Media

This off-the-radar stock has huge total return potential to go with its massive 13.10% dividend. Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) is a community-focused digital and broadcast media and digital marketing solutions company.

The Company’s segments include:

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions

Digital Advertising

Broadcast Advertising

The Digital Advertising segment, marketed as Townsquare Ignite, encompasses digital advertising on its programmatic advertising platform and its owned and operated digital properties.

The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment includes Townsquare Interactive, its subscription digital marketing solutions business.

The Broadcast Advertising segment includes local, regional, and national advertising products and solutions delivered via terrestrial radio broadcast. Townsquare Interactive partners with small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to help manage their digital presence by providing a SAAS business management platform, Website design, creation, and hosting, search engine optimization, and other digital services.

Barrington Research has an Outperform rating to go with a huge $13 target price objective.