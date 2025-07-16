Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Live Earnings Updates: Will The Dividend Champion Deliver?

Key Points
Johnson & Johnson reports before the bell today. The stock is popular in part thanks to its 3.3% dividend yield.
Here are the main figures Wall Street is expecting the compayn to deliver when it announces earnings:
- Revenue: $22.86 billion
- EPS (Normalized): $2.68
Live Updates
Conference Call Highlights
- Q2 Results: Operational sales growth of 4.6% to $23.7 billion (beat estimates of $23.5 billion), with U.S. growth at 7.8% and OUS at 0.6%. Adjusted EPS of $2.77 (down 1.8% YoY but beat $2.68 estimates). Net earnings $5.5 billion; adjusted net earnings $6.7 billion.
- Headwinds Overcome: Growth despite 710 basis point impact from STELARA biosimilars; Innovative Medicine hit $15.2 billion (first $15B quarter, up 3.8%), MedTech $8.5 billion (up 6.1%).
- Raised 2025 Guidance: Operational sales now 4.5%-5% ($92.9 billion midpoint, up $900 million); reported sales 5.1%-5.6% ($93.4 billion midpoint, up $2 billion including FX). Adjusted EPS $10.80-$10.90 (midpoint $10.85, up $0.25); operational EPS $10.68 (up $0.08). Expect H2 acceleration in both segments.
- Margins and Costs: Adjusted gross margin down 150 bps to 67.9% due to mix and acquisitions. Operating margin improvement of ~300 bps expected for full year. Tariffs impact lowered to $300 million (from $400 million), with reinvestment in pipeline.
- Cash Position: YTD free cash flow ~$6.2 billion; ended Q2 with $19 billion cash, $51 billion debt (net $32 billion, including Intracellular acquisition).
Segment and Product Highlights
- Innovative Medicine (Pharma): Growth driven by 13 double-digit brands (ex-STELARA growth 15.5%). Oncology up 23% (DARZALEX +21.5%, CARVYKTI >100% to $439 million, RYBREVANT/LAZCLUZE >100% to $179 million). Immunology: TREMFYA +30% with IBD uptake; STELARA -43%. Neuroscience: SPRAVATO +33%; CAPLYTA addition from acquisition ($5B+ peak potential).
- MedTech: Sequential improvement (6.1% growth, up 4.4% from Q1). Cardiovascular +22% (electrophysiology +9.8%, Abiomed +16.5%, Shockwave strong). Surgery +1.8%; Vision +4.6% (surgical +8.9%); Orthopedics -1.6%.
- Acquisitions Impact: Intracellular and Shockwave added ~160 bps to overall growth; Shockwave expected to hit $13 billion platform by year-end.
Key Growth Areas
Q2 Operational Growth
Notable Drivers
Oncology
+23%
Multiple myeloma (80% patient reach), lung/bladder cancer advancements
Immunology
Varied (TREMFYA +30%)
Expansion into IBD; oral peptide pipeline
Neuroscience
SPRAVATO +33%
CAPLYTA MDD approval expected; aim for #1 by decade end
Cardiovascular
+22%
EP mapping, Impella, Shockwave IVL
Surgery
+1.8%
Ethicon 4000 stapler; OTTAVA robotic progress
Vision
+4.6%
ACUVUE OASYS MAX launches
Pipeline and Innovation Updates
- Oncology Ambition: Target #1 by 2030 with >$30 billion sales. TAR-200 (bladder cancer) FDA priority review, $5B+ peak; trispecific antibody 100% response in myeloma; RYBREVANT/LAZCLUZE chemo-free survival edge in lung cancer.
- Immunology: TREMFYA $5B+ peak in IBD; icotrakinddra oral peptide filing Q3 for psoriasis.
- Neuroscience: CAPLYTA for MDD approval H2; 5 products, 8 late-stage.
- MedTech: OTTAVA robotic first cases, FDA de novo 2026; Dual Energy Thermocool catheter Europe launch; Shockwave E8/Javelin expansions.
- Upcoming Milestones: H2 approvals/filings in bladder/lung cancer, MDD, psoriasis; data readouts in head/neck cancer, ulcerative colitis.
CEO and Executive Commentary
- Joaquin Duato (CEO): Emphasized unique diversification, growing through STELARA LOE (no other company has). “Relentless focus on innovation yields results quarter after quarter.”
- Joe Wolk (CFO): “Results evidence our portfolio’s breadth enables growth even with major LOE.” Confident in navigating tariffs, Part D; tax policy enables $5 billion U.S. investment.
- Other Execs: Jennifer Taubert (Innovative Medicine) on 15.5% ex-STELARA growth; Tim Schmid (MedTech) on cardiovascular leadership; John Reed (R&D) on pipeline momentum (e.g., 8 proof-of-concept readouts).
Q&A Key Takeaways
- Guidance Drivers: Balanced across segments; Innovative Medicine (TREMFYA, RYBREVANT) and MedTech (EP, contact lenses) key. H2 acceleration from launches, easier comps.
- Oncology Details: $30B target well above consensus; TAR-200 disconnect (~$5B higher internal vs. Street by 2028); RYBREVANT subcu response to CRL (manufacturing, not clinical).
- MedTech Outlook: EP leadership retained (10,000+ Varipulse cases, <0.5% event rate); OTTAVA on track (2026 submission); high-single-digit growth potential by 2026-27.
- External Factors: Tariffs low initial rate; U.S. manufacturing goal for all U.S.-consumed meds; dividend room for growth (48% payout ratio).
- Pipeline Timelines: JNJ-4804 Phase IIb IBD data mid-year; icotrakinddra UC data H2; bispecific enthusiasm in prostate.
JNJ Up Big To Start Trading Day
JNJ has surged about 2.4% in the past five minutes since the open, with volume running roughly 3,800% above its typical pace.
The stock is up 4.07% at 9:30 AM.
Dividend held steady but room for growth
No change in dividends for JNJ this quarter but full year guidance supports an increase this year.
- Payout Ratio (Adjusted EPS): Based on the updated 2025 adjusted EPS guidance midpoint of $10.85, the payout ratio is ~48% ($5.20 annualized dividend / $10.85 EPS). This low ratio indicates room for future increases and resilience against economic pressures.
- Payout Ratio (Reported EPS): For Q2 2025, reported EPS was $2.29; if annualized roughly to ~$9.16, the payout ratio would be ~57%. However, adjusted metrics are more commonly used for dividend analysis due to one-time items.
- Free Cash Flow Support: Q2 YTD free cash flow was estimated at ~$6.2 billion, up from prior periods when adjusted for operations. This robust cash generation (from $23.7 billion in Q2 sales) easily covers dividend payments, with ample headroom for R&D, acquisitions, and further payouts.
- Guidance Implications: The raised full-year adjusted EPS guidance (up $0.25 to $10.85 midpoint) and sales outlook (up to $93.4 billion midpoint) signal continued earnings growth, bolstering dividend safety. Growth drivers like DARZALEX and CARVYKTI in Innovative Medicine contribute to this stability.
Johnson & Johnson's Q2 Need-to-Know Numbers
**$JNJ | Johnson & Johnson Q2’25 Earnings Highlights:**
– **Adj. EPS:** $2.77 ✅; DOWN -1.8% YoY
– **Revenue:** $23.7B (Est. $23.5B) ✅; UP +5.8% YoY
– **Adj. Gross Margin:** 67.9% ✅; DOWN -150 bps YoY
– **Net Income:** $5.54B ✅; UP +18.2% YoY
**Outlook:**
– **Revenue:** $93.4B ±5.4% (Est. $91.4B) ✅
– The company raised its full-year estimated reported sales guidance by $2 billion at the midpoint, reflecting strong operational performance and favorable foreign exchange results.
– Full-year EPS guidance increased by $0.25 to $10.85, with adjusted operational EPS at $10.68 at the midpoint.
**Q2 Segment Performance:**
– **Innovative Medicine Revenue:** $15.2B (Est. $15.0B) ✅; UP +4.9% YoY
– **MedTech Revenue:** $8.54B (Est. $8.4B) ✅; UP +7.3% YoY
**Other Key Q2 Metrics:**
– **Adj. Operating Income:** $8.19B ✅; DOWN -2.6% YoY
– **Adj. Operating Expenses:** $5.89B ✅; UP +3.7% YoY
– **R&D Expenses:** $3.52B ✅; UP +2.2% YoY
– **Free Cash Flow:** ~$6.2B; DOWN -17.4% YoY
– **Effective Tax Rate:** 14.7% (vs. 18.5% YoY)
**CEO Commentary:**
– **Joaquin Duato:** “Today’s strong results reflect the depth and strength of Johnson & Johnson’s uniquely diversified business operating across both MedTech and Innovative Medicine. Our portfolio and pipeline position us for elevated growth in the second half of the year, with game-changing approvals and submissions anticipated in areas like lung and bladder cancer, major depressive disorder, psoriasis, surgery and cardiovascular, which will extend and improve lives in transformative ways.”
**CFO Commentary:**
– **Joseph Wolk:** “We are pleased with our second-quarter performance, which demonstrates our ability to deliver strong results while continuing to invest in our innovative pipeline. The adjustments to our full-year guidance reflect our confidence in the underlying strength of our business and the potential of our new product launches.”
**Strategic Updates:**
– Significant new product pipeline progress including approval of IMAAVY for generalized myasthenia gravis, priority review for TAR-200, and continuation of the clinical trial for the OTTAVA robotic surgical system.
**Regional Sales Results:**
– **U.S. Revenue:** $13.54B; UP +7.8% YoY
– **International Revenue:** $10.20B; UP +3.2% YoY
**Segment Commentary:**
– **Innovative Medicine:** Growth driven by DARZALEX, CARVYKTI, ERLEADA, and RYBREVANT/LAZCLUZE in Oncology, TREMFYA and SIMPONI/SIMPONI ARIA in Immunology, and SPRAVATO in Neuroscience.
– **MedTech:** Growth primarily from electrophysiology products and Abiomed in Cardiovascular, as well as wound closure products in General Surgery.
**Notable Announcements:**
– FDA approvals and positive opinions for several key products, including IMAAVY and DARZALEX FASPRO, indicating strong future growth potential in the oncology segment.
Johnson & Johnson Beats
Johnson & Johnson delivered EPS of $2.77, which tops estimates of $2.68.
As of 7:30 a.m. ET, shares are up 2.3% in premarket trading.
Conference Call Starts at 8:30 a.m. ET
After Johnson & Johnson’s earnings release, the company will issue an earnings call at 8:30 a.m. ET. That means any share price reactions to management commentary should be reflected shortly after the morning’s opening bell.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reports earnings this morning. Yesterday, stocks across the healthcare sector sold off, with the XLV ETF that tracks healthcare stocks falling 1.8%.
Yet, even after yesterday’s drop, Johnson & Johnson is still up nearly 8% year-to-date. Will the company’s Q2 earnings report be a catalyst for further gains not only today but in the weeks ahead? We’ll be updating this live article with analysis on the company’s earnings report and Wall Street’s reaction throughout the trading day.
What Wall Street Expects from Johnson & Johnson
Here are the key earnings expectations Wall Street has set for Johnson & Johnson’s second quarter earnings:
- Revenue: $22.86 billion
- EPS (Normalized): $2.68
- Net Income (GAAP): $6.6 billion
- Gross Margin: 73.1%
- Free Cash Flow: $6.9 billion
Catalysts That Could Move Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Today
What are some key storylines that could move Johnson & Johnson’s stock today? Here are three areas you’ll want to closely track not onyl when the company reports earnings but also on its conference call. Each could become a primary reason the company’s stock either rises or falls not only today, but in the weeks ahead.
- STELARA: Was referenced 24 times on Johnson & Johnson’s conference call last quarter. Analysts were laser-focused on how the company will offset the upcoming loss of exclusivity (LOE). Expect continued focus on how this LOE will continue impacting performance and what kind of growth J&J will ex-STELARA.
- MedTech Growth: This segment delivered strong results last quarter. One major question is whether the segment’s success comes from post-COVID normalization in elective procedures or whether J&J is taking market share from competitors. If momentum continues in this segment, it could be a catalyst for share price growth not only today but into the second half of 2025.
- Capital Allocation: With J&J paying a 3.3% dividend yield, capital allocation is always in focus. Management commentary on how the company will balance shareholder returns and reinvestment into the company’s pipeline is always closely watched by Wall Street.
