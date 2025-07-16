Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Live Earnings Updates: Will The Dividend Champion Deliver? Canva

Key Points Johnson & Johnson reports before the bell today. The stock is popular in part thanks to its 3.3% dividend yield.

Here are the main figures Wall Street is expecting the compayn to deliver when it announces earnings: Revenue: $22.86 billion EPS (Normalized): $2.68

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reports earnings this morning. Yesterday, stocks across the healthcare sector sold off, with the XLV ETF that tracks healthcare stocks falling 1.8%.

Yet, even after yesterday’s drop, Johnson & Johnson is still up nearly 8% year-to-date. Will the company’s Q2 earnings report be a catalyst for further gains not only today but in the weeks ahead? We’ll be updating this live article with analysis on the company’s earnings report and Wall Street’s reaction throughout the trading day.

What Wall Street Expects from Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key earnings expectations Wall Street has set for Johnson & Johnson’s second quarter earnings:

Revenue: $22.86 billion

EPS (Normalized): $2.68

Net Income (GAAP): $6.6 billion

Gross Margin: 73.1%

Free Cash Flow: $6.9 billion

Catalysts That Could Move Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Today

What are some key storylines that could move Johnson & Johnson’s stock today? Here are three areas you’ll want to closely track not onyl when the company reports earnings but also on its conference call. Each could become a primary reason the company’s stock either rises or falls not only today, but in the weeks ahead.

STELARA: Was referenced 24 times on Johnson & Johnson’s conference call last quarter. Analysts were laser-focused on how the company will offset the upcoming loss of exclusivity (LOE). Expect continued focus on how this LOE will continue impacting performance and what kind of growth J&J will ex-STELARA.

Was referenced 24 times on Johnson & Johnson’s conference call last quarter. Analysts were laser-focused on how the company will offset the upcoming loss of exclusivity (LOE). Expect continued focus on how this LOE will continue impacting performance and what kind of growth J&J will ex-STELARA. MedTech Growth: This segment delivered strong results last quarter. One major question is whether the segment’s success comes from post-COVID normalization in elective procedures or whether J&J is taking market share from competitors. If momentum continues in this segment, it could be a catalyst for share price growth not only today but into the second half of 2025.

This segment delivered strong results last quarter. One major question is whether the segment’s success comes from post-COVID normalization in elective procedures or whether J&J is taking market share from competitors. If momentum continues in this segment, it could be a catalyst for share price growth not only today but into the second half of 2025. Capital Allocation: With J&J paying a 3.3% dividend yield, capital allocation is always in focus. Management commentary on how the company will balance shareholder returns and reinvestment into the company’s pipeline is always closely watched by Wall Street.

