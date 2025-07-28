Live: Celestica Blows Out Q2 Earnings And Is Soaring 12% Canva

Key Points Celestica is up 255% since last May when we declared it the ‘Best AI Stock to Buy in May.’

The company is reporting earnings tonight, we’ll be posting live updates and analyzing earnings. Wall Street is predicting revenue of $2.69 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.23.

In May 2024, I named Celestica (NYSE: CLS) the ‘Best AI Stock to Buy in May.’ Since then, the stock is up an astounding 255%.

Tonight, we’ll see if that momentum can continue. After the bell tonight, Celestica reports earnings. A conference call will follow tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. ET. The moment Celestica’s earnings are released, we’ll be analyzing them in this live blog.

What is Celestica Supposed to Report Tonight?

The headline figures Wall Street will be watching for tonight include:

EPS of $1.23

Revenue of $2.69 billion

On the EPS side, those estimates represent some significant growth. In Q2 last year, Celestica reported adjusted EPS of .91. So that’s about 35% growth if Celestica hits Wall Street targets.

Yet, after a significant run-up that’s seen Celestica’s share price rise 84% so far this year, it’s likely the company will need to significantly beat earnings if it’s going to rise after the bell. Investors will be paying particularly close attention to what the company guides to in Q3 and for fiscal 2026.

Right now, Wall Street is expecting $1.29 in adjusted EPS and revenue of $2.76 billion next quarter. Expectations for 2025 revenues are $10.96 billion. That’s above the outlook of $10.85 billion in revenue the company last reported in earnings.

That is to say, it’s expected that Celestica will once again be taking its annual outlook up again this quarter when it reports tonight.

Will a beat and raise be enough to keep earnings moving north? We’ll be analyzing earnings live when they hit the wires shortly after the market closes.

