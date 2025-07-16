Live: Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) & PNC Financial Services (NYSE: PNC) Earnings Coverage Canva

Key Points Goldman Sachs and PNC Financial Services are both announcing earnings before the bell.

Follow below for live coverage as we break down results and analyze why both companies are moving after earnings.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Earnings season kicked off yesterday with major banks like Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) reporting.

Financial companies are front and center once again this morning. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) are some of the biggest names reporting before the bell.

In this live blog, we’ll be analyzing this morning’s earnings release from Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and PNC Financial Services (NYSE: PNC).

PNC Financial Services Q2 Expectations

Here’s the key figures PNC is expected to post when it reports shortly. All figures are sourced from S&P Capital IQ:

Revenue: $5.603 billion

EPS (normalized): $3.56

Book Value/Share: $131.19

Net Income (GAAP): $1.423 billion

Goldman Sachs Q2 Expectations

Revenue: $13.581 billion

EPS (normalized): $9.62

Book Value/Share: $348.02

Net Income (GAAP): $3.119 billion

Conference Call Times

Both Goldman Sachs and PNC Financial Services will host conference calls after their earnings release.

Goldman Sachs conference call is expected to begin at about 9:30 a.m. ET.

PNC Financial Services conference call is expected to start at 10:00 a.m. ET.

“The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life