Near All-Time High, SoFi Technologies Is Not Done Running Higher

Quick Read Membership tops 12.6 million as of Q3, with recent profitability pointing to sustained gains.

Digital financial services provider SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) started in 2011 as a student loan refinancing company and has since grown into a full-service fintech platform offering banking, lending, investing, and insurance products.

The company targets younger consumers with its app-based model, which integrates multiple financial tools to simplify money management. SoFi’s growth accelerated after going public in 2021 via a SPAC merger, allowing it to scale operations and add features like checking accounts, credit cards, and robo-advising. By focusing on technology, SoFi cuts costs and passes savings to users through competitive rates and no-fee structures.

Membership now exceeds 12.6 million, up from just over 1 million in 2020. This expansion has led to profitability, with positive net income reported in recent quarters. SoFi’s strategy emphasizes cross-selling, where members adopt multiple products, boosting revenue per user.

Despite economic headwinds like interest rate shifts, the company has maintained steady growth through innovation and acquisitions. Its banking charter, obtained in 2022, enables it to hold deposits and lend directly, strengthening its position against traditional banks.

Member Boom Drives Upside Potential

The core of SoFi’s story lies in its explosive member growth, which underpins the argument that the stock has more room to run. In the third quarter, SoFi added a record number of new members, contributing to 1.7 million additions over the past two quarters alone. This figure surpasses the company’s entire member base in 2020, highlighting a compound annual growth rate of over 56% in quarterly members since then.

Such rapid scaling reflects strong demand for SoFi’s integrated services, particularly among digitally native users. This growth isn’t just volume — it’s quality. Management noted during the Q3 earnings call that new members are engaging quickly, with many adopting multiple products like high-yield savings and investing accounts.

As membership expands, it creates a flywheel effect: more users lead to higher deposits, which fuel lending and reduce funding costs. Analysts point out that this positions SoFi to capture a larger share of the $5 trillion U.S. consumer banking market.

Even with the stock near its all-time high of $32.57 per share, this member momentum suggests sustained revenue acceleration ahead.

Earnings Strength Confirms Trajectory

SoFi’s latest financial results reinforce the bullish case. For the third quarter, the company reported record net revenue of $962 million, a 38% increase year-over-year, beating analyst expectations. Net income hit $139 million, or $0.11 per share, marking another profitable quarter and exceeding estimates by $0.02.

The financial services segment shone brightly, with revenue surging 76% to $419 million, driven by cross-selling and higher engagement. Overall, adjusted net revenue guidance for 2025 was raised to $3.54 billion, implying 36% growth. These figures show SoFi transitioning from a growth-at-all-costs model to one focused on efficiency and margins.

Profit margins also expanded to 15%, up six percentage points from the prior year. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 53 and forward PE of 48, the valuation reflects high expectations, but consistent beats justify it. The stock’s beta of 1.94 indicates volatility, yet year-to-date returns of almost 91% outperform the S&P 500 by a wide margin. This performance, amid a 7% dip over the past week, presents a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Catalysts for Further Gains

Looking ahead, several factors could propel SoFi higher. Product adoption remains a key driver, with members holding an average of over three products each, up from prior years. The company is expanding into new areas like small business lending and international markets, which could add billions in addressable revenue.

Analyst price targets vary, with a consensus average around $25 per share, but Citigroup recently set a $37 target, citing SoFi’s robust growth. Macro tailwinds, such as potential interest rate cuts, would also benefit lending margins. Risks include regulatory scrutiny and competition from giants like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), but SoFi’s agile tech stack gives it an edge.

With a market cap of $34.8 billion and a strong balance sheet — it has $3.25 billion in cash — SoFi is well-positioned. The stock’s 163% one-year return underscores its resilience. With SoFi hovering near its all-time high, continued execution could push it well beyond that threshold.