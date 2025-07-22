Earnings Coverage: Why Philip Morris Is Down 5% After Earnings 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Guidance implies slowing EPS growth in Q3 despite strong Q2 momentum and raised full-year outlook.

Cigarette volumes declined in key markets, and profit growth relied heavily on pricing, not leverage.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Philip Morris (NYSE: PM) reported this morning and investors were not impressed with the numbers off the bat.

In premarket trading, shares are up a down just under 4%. Let’s take a closer look at what shacked investors confidence in reporting Q2 earnings.

Philip Morris Earnings

Philip Morris International reported a 7.8% year-over-year revenue increase to $10.14 billion in Q2 25, while gross profit jumped 17.6% to $6.90 billion and operating income rose 6.2% to $3.71 billion, underscoring robust margin growth.

Adjusted EPS came in at $1.91, up +20.1% year-over-year, and beat the consensus estimate of $1.86.

The smoke-free business was a standout, with 15.2% revenue growth and 23.3% gross profit growth, now making up 41% of total revenues.

These results supported a raised full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $7.43–$7.56 (up from $7.32–$7.44 prior), representing 13–15% growth.

Metric Q2 25 Q2 2024 Change Revenue $10.14 B $9.41 B 7.79% Gross Profit $6.90 B $5.87 B 17.63% Operating Income $3.71 B $3.50 B 6.21%

Jacek Olczak told investors that PM “delivered record net revenues and exceptional growth in operating income and adjusted diluted EPS” in Q2, signaling very strong results. He went on to say, “Given our strong year-to-date performance, we are raising our full-year guidance,” reflecting a very bullish outlook. Traders will be watching to see if momentum in smoke-free products keeps driving gains.

Why Shares Are Dragging

Guidance Quality and Q3 Outlook Disappointed

While FY25 guidance was raised, the Q3 EPS guide of $2.08–$2.13 implies only modest sequential EPS growth. That midpoint ($2.105) is just ~11.5% YoY growth, down from the ~20%+ YoY growth rate just reported for Q.

That suggests growth may decelerate sharply in H2, which disappoints momentum-driven investors.

Margins Boosted by One-Time FX, Not Operating Leverage

The currency impact was a +2 cent tailwind to EPS in Q2, helping PMI beat estimates.

However, adjusted operating margin improvement (3.3pp YoY to 41.9%) came despite a 16% YoY increase in marketing/admin/research costs, suggesting margin leverage came largely from pricing—not from sustainable efficiency gains

Cigarette Volumes Declined More Sharply in Key Markets

Cigarette shipment volume declined 1.5% YoY, with particularly steep drops in France (-17.5%), Italy (-4.1%), and Poland (-4.6%), reflecting weak underlying demand and inventory drawdowns in Europe.

In Indonesia, volume fell 3.7%, partly due to regulatory issues.

This has negative implications for PMI’s cash cow combustible segment, which still contributes the majority of profits

If You’ve Been Thinking About Retirement, Pay Attention (sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)