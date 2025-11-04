S&P 500
6,753.80
-0.48%
Dow Jones
47,072.20
-0.28%
Nasdaq 100
25,316.60
-0.64%
Russell 2000
2,424.46
-0.38%
FTSE 100
9,684.90
-0.39%
Nikkei 225
49,604.80
-3.16%
Home > Investing > Axon Enterprise Plunges 20% in After Hours on Q3 Earnings Miss

Investing

Axon Enterprise Plunges 20% in After Hours on Q3 Earnings Miss

Axon Enterprise Plunges 20% in After Hours on Q3 Earnings Miss
By Work Flow
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read

  • Despite beating on revenue and raising full-year guidance, shares of AXON dropped 20% in after hours trading following its Q3 EPS miss.
  • Gross profit reached $427.3 million with a 60.1% margin, a healthy foundation. The company also doubled its cash position to $1.42 billion year-over-year.
  • Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) delivered a revenue beat and raised full-year guidance on Tuesday, but a steep earnings miss and collapsing operating income sent the stock lower in after-hours trading. The public safety technology company reported Q3 revenue of $711.0 million, topping the $704.8 million consensus estimate, yet posted adjusted EPS of $1.17 against expectations of $1.54. Investors are weighing strong demand for TASER and body camera hardware against heavy R&D spending and tariff pressures that crushed near-term profitability.

Software Growth Accelerates, Hardware Follows

The real story here is segment momentum. Software & Services revenue surged 41% year-over-year to $305 million, outpacing Connected Devices growth of 24% to $405 million. That’s the clearest signal that the company’s transition toward higher-margin software and AI-driven analytics is taking hold. Strong demand for TASER 10 and Axon Body 4 devices kept hardware revenue robust despite a tougher operating environment.

Gross profit reached $427.3 million with a 60.1% margin, a healthy foundation. The company also doubled its cash position to $1.42 billion year-over-year, a sign of operational discipline and M&A appetite. Recent acquisitions of Prepared and Carbyne underscore management’s commitment to vertical integration in public safety software.

Operating Income Collapsed, Dragging Down Earnings

The earnings miss wasn’t about revenue shortfall. It was about cost structure. Operating income swung to a $2.1 million loss from a $24.4 million profit a year ago. GAAP net income turned negative at $2.2 million versus $67 million in the prior year quarter. Operating cash flow declined 34% to $60 million, reflecting the cash drag of restructuring and strategic investments.

Management flagged global tariffs as a headwind on gross margin, and heavy R&D spending is clearly pressuring near-term profitability. The company is investing aggressively in AI capabilities and software infrastructure, which makes strategic sense but leaves little room for near-term earnings surprises.

Key Figures

Revenue: $711.0M (vs. $704.8M estimate); up 31% year-over-year
Adjusted EPS: $1.17 (vs. $1.54 estimate); miss of $0.37
Gross Margin: 60.1%
Adjusted EBITDA: $177M with 24.9% margin
Operating Income: Loss of $2.1M vs. profit of $24.4M year-over-year
Operating Cash Flow: $60.0M; down 34% year-over-year
Free Cash Flow: $33.4M
Cash and Equivalents: $1.42B; up 105% year-over-year

I’d focus on the cash position and EBITDA margin. Despite the GAAP loss, adjusted EBITDA of $177 million shows the underlying business is generating real profit. The cash surge suggests the company is positioning for continued M&A while managing through this investment cycle.

Guidance Points to Sustained Momentum

Management raised full-year 2025 revenue guidance to approximately $2.74 billion, implying 31% annual growth. Q4 guidance calls for revenue between $750 million and $755 million with adjusted EBITDA margin around 24%. That’s confidence in the forward trajectory, even if near-term profitability remains under pressure.

The outlook suggests management believes tariff impacts will stabilize and that software revenue acceleration will continue. If they execute on guidance, the full-year growth story remains intact despite this quarter’s operating income headwind.

What Investors Should Watch Next

Listen closely during the earnings call for commentary on tariff timing and mitigation. If management can stabilize gross margin and demonstrate that R&D spending is beginning to translate into software revenue acceleration, the narrative around this miss shifts quickly. Watch Q4 for evidence that operating leverage is returning. The valuation is stretched, so execution on both revenue and margin recovery will matter more than ever.

 

The image featured for this article is © Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?
Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Live: Will Axon Enterprise (AXON) Rally After Earnings Today?
Joel South | Aug 4, 2025

Live: Will Axon Enterprise (AXON) Rally After Earnings Today?

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Axon Enterprise Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Vertex Falls 10% After Reporting Mixed Q3 Results
Joel South | Nov 3, 2025

Vertex Falls 10% After Reporting Mixed Q3 Results

Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) delivered a split result this morning that left investors parsing mixed signals. The tax technology provider beat…
Uber Shares Fall 9% Despite Reporting Strong Q3 Earnings
Joel South | Nov 4, 2025

Uber Shares Fall 9% Despite Reporting Strong Q3 Earnings

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) delivered a massive earnings beat this morning, but the stock is selling off in premarket trading…
Upstart Holdings Down 6% in After Hours Following Q3 Earnings Miss
Joel South | Nov 4, 2025

Upstart Holdings Down 6% in After Hours Following Q3 Earnings Miss

Editors note: a previous version of this article incorrectly stated EPS of $.23 when adjusted EPS was $.52.  Upstart Holdings…
Toast Inc. Q3 Earnings Miss on EPS, Beat on Revenue
Joel South | Nov 4, 2025

Toast Inc. Q3 Earnings Miss on EPS, Beat on Revenue

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) delivered a jarring earnings miss on Tuesday evening, reporting $0.16 in adjusted EPS against expectations of…
Stem Inc. Slips After Reporting Mixed Q3 Results
Joel South | Oct 29, 2025

Stem Inc. Slips After Reporting Mixed Q3 Results

Stem Inc. (NASDAQ: STEM) delivered its second consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA and beat revenue expectations, but the stock…
Vita Coco’s Q3 Report Beats on Earnings and Revenue
Joel South | Oct 29, 2025

Vita Coco’s Q3 Report Beats on Earnings and Revenue

Vita Coco Company (NASDAQ: COCO) delivered a decisive beat on both earnings and revenue when it reported Q3 financials ,…
Prediction: Axon Enterprise (AXON) Is Potentially the Next Stock-Split Stock
Rich Duprey | Nov 3, 2024

Prediction: Axon Enterprise (AXON) Is Potentially the Next Stock-Split Stock

It has been 20 years since Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) completed a stock split, but its next one could come as…
Digital Turbine Surges 22% in After Hours Following FY 2026 Q2 Earnings
Joel South | Nov 4, 2025

Digital Turbine Surges 22% in After Hours Following FY 2026 Q2 Earnings

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) delivered a decisive earnings beat on Tuesday, crushing expectations on both revenue and adjusted earnings while…

Top Gaining Stocks

+$13.27
+10.84%
$135.73
Henry Schein
HSIC Vol: 4,359,291
+$6.97
+10.78%
$71.61
DuPont de Nemours
DD Vol: 21,784,848
+$3.07
+8.85%
$37.76
Yum Brands
YUM Vol: 5,598,487
+$10.17
+7.30%
$149.55
Waters
WAT Vol: 1,421,390
+$21.75
+6.29%
$367.34

Top Losing Stocks

Norwegian Cruise Line
NCLH Vol: 58,625,438
-$3.39
15.28%
$18.79
Zoetis
ZTS Vol: 11,921,503
-$19.89
13.78%
$124.46
Carnival
CCL Vol: 39,883,410
-$2.60
9.06%
$26.11
CDW
CDW Vol: 3,578,088
-$13.17
8.51%
$141.66
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 5,264,247
-$8.08
8.37%
$88.45