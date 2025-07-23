NIO’s SUV Surge vs. Toyota’s Trade Deal Boost: Which Auto Stock Is The Better Buy? gerenme / E+ via Getty Images

Key Points in This Article: NIO ’s (NIO) 11% stock surge followed the Onvo L90 SUV announcement, while Toyota (TM) gained 13% in premarket trading after a U.S.-Japan trade deal with 15% tariffs.

NIO drives EV growth with battery-swapping technology and new models, but struggles with unprofitability and intense competition in China.

Toyota’s diversified portfolio and financial strength are tempered by slower EV adoption and U.S. sales challenges.

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO (NYSE:NIO) surged nearly 11% after unveiling its Onvo L90, a three-row electric SUV designed to compete with Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model Y, signaling its push into the mass-market EV segment. The announcement fueled investor optimism about NIO’s growth in the competitive electric vehicle space.

Meanwhile, Toyota (NYSE:TM) is climbing almost 13% in premarket trading today following President Trump’s announcement of a major U.S.-Japan trade deal imposing just 15% tariffs on imported goods, easing concerns for Toyota’s significant U.S. market.

Both companies operate in a dynamic automotive industry, with NIO betting on EV innovation and Toyota leveraging its global dominance and diversified portfolio. As investors weigh these developments, the question looms: which automaker — NIO or Toyota — presents the stronger stock investment opportunity in today’s market?

NIO: Growth Ambitions and Challenges

NIO’s stock rally reflects its aggressive expansion in the electric vehicle market, underscored by a 38.7% year-over-year delivery increase in 2024, totaling 221,970 vehicles, and a 40.1% surge in first-quarter deliveries to 42,094 units.

The launch of the Onvo L90 on July 31 and the upcoming Firefly brand highlight NIO’s strategy to capture both premium and budget-conscious EV buyers. Its battery-swapping technology, supported by over 3,245 stations worldwide, sets it apart, addressing range anxiety and enhancing user convenience.

Trading at a market cap that is equal to sales, NIO appears undervalued compared to peers like Tesla, which goes for 11x sales. However, profitability for the Chinese automaker remains elusive, with a $930 million net loss in the first quarter and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.2, raising concerns about cash burn and potential shareholder dilution.

Intense competition in China’s EV market, driven by price wars from BYD (OTC:BYDDY) and Xiaomi (OTC:XIACY), and a downgrade earlier this year by JPMorgan to Neutral from overweight with a $4.70 per share price target, signal risks to NIO’s growth trajectory amid trade tensions and economic uncertainty.

Toyota: Stability and Strategic Shifts

Toyota’s premarket surge stems from a favorable U.S.-Japan trade deal, reducing tariff concerns for its substantial U.S. sales. As a global automotive leader, Toyota boasts a diversified portfolio spanning hybrids, EVs, and traditional vehicles, supported by a 9.6% revenue compound annual growth rate over the past five years and projected fiscal 2026 earnings of $20.52 per share, up 166% year-over-year. Its 1.5% dividend yield and reputation for quality attract conservative investors, while strategic moves, like a 20% stake in Subaru (OTC:FUJHY) enhance market adaptability.

However, Toyota’s slower transition to pure EVs leaves it trailing competitors like NIO in the electrification race, although the car buyers seem to prefer the kind of hybrids it specializes in. A 7.2% year-over-year increase in second-quarter U.S. sales helped offset several consecutive quarters of declines. Yet, with the ISM Purchasing Managers Index at 49%, indicating industry contraction, it highlights potential Toyota vulnerabilities.

TM stock trades at around 8 times earnings, giving Toyota a higher valuation than NIO, while shifts in global growth or trade policies could pressure its stock. Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was reported set to resign Aug. 1 after his party’s electoral losses, but he denies the media reports.

Key Takeaways

In today’s macroeconomic environment, characterized by trade fluctuations and a global shift toward electrification, Toyota stands out as the better stock to buy.

NIO’s innovative EV strategy and delivery growth are compelling, but its ongoing losses, high debt levels, and exposure to China’s fiercely competitive market introduce substantial risks. Toyota, by contrast, offers a robust financial foundation, a diversified product lineup, and reduced tariff risks due to the recent U.S.-Japan trade agreement. Its consistent earnings and dividend yield provide a buffer against economic volatility, making it a more reliable choice for investors seeking stability over speculative growth in the current landscape.

