Live Earnings Coverage : Can Chipotle (CMG) Keep the Momentum Going?

Key Points
-
Investors focused on pricing power durability as menu inflation normalizes and traffic moderates.
-
Margin expansion driven by throughput gains and loyalty attach rates in high-volume stores.
-
New restaurant productivity and 2025 development guide will shape second-half growth narrative.
-
Live Updates
Traffic issues
Comparable sales fell 4.0% in Q2, with transactions down 4.9% — partially offset by a 0.9% average check increase. While pricing lapped last year’s hikes, declining foot traffic raised questions about demand elasticity and competitive pressure in the fast-casual space.
June saw a return to positive trends, suggesting potential inflection if marketing gains traction.
CEO commentary
CEO Scott Boatwright struck an optimistic tone, citing improving trends into June:
“We are seeing momentum build as we rolled out our summer marketing initiatives… I’m optimistic that our positive momentum will continue.”
Boatwright emphasized productivity tools, new menu innovation, and loyalty program amplification as levers to re-accelerate growth in 2H.
Shares down over 6% so far
Guidance update:
Chipotle now expects flat full-year comp sales, down from prior expectations of modest growth. It reaffirmed its 315–345 new unit opening target, with over 80% to include Chipotlanes. The company maintained its tax rate guidance of 25%–27%, but investors may recalibrate 2H expectations given the Q2 traffic decline and pressured margins.
Shares down big after earnings
Chipotle posted mixed Q2 results as revenue growth from new units offset a 4% drop in comparable sales, and margins fell amid weaker traffic. Despite a rebound in June and a confident tone on new menu initiatives and digital engagement, the results mark the company’s first EPS miss in over a year.
|Metric
|Reported
|Estimate
|Surprise
|Revenue
|$3.06B
|$2.89B
|✅ Beat (+5.9%)
|EPS (Adjusted)
|$0.33
|$0.34
|❌ Miss (-2.9%)
|Comp Sales
|-4.0%
|+1.5%
|❌ Miss
|Restaurant-Level Margin
|27.4%
|27.7%
|❌ Miss
|New Restaurants Opened
|61
|70 est.
|❌ Miss
Earnings Any Minute...
We are almost to 4 p.m. and Chipotle will report shortly after the close.
We’ll be monitoring their investor relations page for a full press release detailing Q2 earnings.
Digital Sales and Loyalty
Chipotle continues to use its digital ecosystem and loyalty program to deepen customer engagement and drive higher average checks. In Q1, digital accounted for 36.5% of total sales, with a significant share coming through Chipotlanes — the drive-thru pickup format now included in more than 80% of new openings.
Loyalty membership growth remained strong, with management emphasizing that members place more frequent and higher-ticket orders compared to non-members.
In addition, the company is enhancing its tech stack with personalized promotions, integrated payment options, and AI-driven demand modeling. With mobile order pickup and app usage increasingly tied to operational throughput, Q2 will be a key test of whether these initiatives are translating into incremental traffic and margin accretion, especially as traditional menu pricing resets.
Restaurant-Level Margin Trend
CMG’s ability to expand margins is central to its premium multiple. This table shows how restaurant-level profitability is tracking across quarters and what’s driving the shifts.
|Quarter
|Margin (%)
|Drivers
|Q1 2025
|27.5%
|Labor efficiency, food deflation
|Q4 2024
|26.3%
|Traffic + digital order density
|Q3 2024
|26.7%
|Menu pricing
|Q2 2024
|27.1%
|Avocado costs, peak throughput
New Store Development Targets
Chipotle’s growth story is about scaling stores with strong unit economics. A high AUV and a large share of Chipotlanes means:
-
Strong ROI on new units
-
More resilient margin structure
-
Faster cash payback per store
If CMG can hit these targets, it validates the long-term growth runway and supports their high valuation multiple.
|Metric
|FY 2025 Target
|FY 2024 Actual
|Net New Openings
|285–315 units
|255 units
|% with Chipotlanes
|>80%
|78%
|New Unit AUV vs. Base
|~85–90% in Y1
|~90%
How Did CMG Stock Perform After Past Earnings
CMG has beaten estimates four quarters in a row with consistent upward price moves — expectations are high heading into Q2.
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2025
|+12.3%
|+7.8%
|+9.2%
|+11.4%
|Q4 2024
|+5.4%
|+6.3%
|+7.0%
|+6.5%
|Q3 2024
|+4.8%
|+3.9%
|+5.0%
|+4.4%
|Q2 2024
|+6.2%
|+4.7%
|+4.3%
|+5.5%
Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) reports Q2 2025 earnings after the market closes tonight. After a blowout Q1, driven by double-digit comps and operating leverage, expectations remain high. The company is leaning on throughput initiatives, digital mix, and menu innovation to sustain momentum even as pricing resets and comp growth moderates. With the stock near all-time highs, this quarter will serve as a test of traffic durability, new unit performance, and how much operating margin expansion remains in play for the second half of 2025.
What to Expect
-
Revenue: $2.89 billion
-
EPS (Normalized): $13.08
-
FY 2025 Revenue: $11.66 billion
-
FY 2025 EPS: $53.71
Implied full-year revenue growth is +12.6% YoY, with EPS rising nearly 23%, reflecting strong flow-through from higher traffic, pricing, and new store leverage
Key Areas to Watch Tonight
1. Same-Store Sales and Traffic Trends
CMG posted 7.7% comp growth in Q1, driven equally by traffic and check. With pricing tailwinds fading, traffic trends will be watched closely, especially in suburban markets and digital orders.
2. Margin Expansion and Labor Leverage
Restaurant-level margins rose 180 bps YoY last quarter to 27.5%, helped by labor efficiency and lower avocado costs. Watch for updates on throughput improvements during peak hours, which the company called a major initiative.
3. Loyalty and Digital Mix
CMG’s loyalty membership continues to expand, and digital accounted for 36.5% of sales in Q1. Management emphasized higher check sizes and reorder frequency among loyalty users. Commentary on feature rollouts and promotional cadence could shape digital attach rates.
4. Unit Growth and New Store Productivity
CMG reiterated its target of 285–315 new restaurant openings in FY25, with an increasing mix of Chipotlanes. New store performance vs. mature cohort will be key to justifying multiple expansion.
5. Menu Innovation and Limited-Time Offers (LTOs)
Items like Carne Asada and Chicken Al Pastor have historically boosted comps. Investors will watch for summer LTO commentary and whether innovation continues driving check growth.
