Live Earnings Coverage : Can Chipotle (CMG) Keep the Momentum Going?

Key Points Investors focused on pricing power durability as menu inflation normalizes and traffic moderates.

Margin expansion driven by throughput gains and loyalty attach rates in high-volume stores.

New restaurant productivity and 2025 development guide will shape second-half growth narrative.

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) reports Q2 2025 earnings after the market closes tonight. After a blowout Q1, driven by double-digit comps and operating leverage, expectations remain high. The company is leaning on throughput initiatives, digital mix, and menu innovation to sustain momentum even as pricing resets and comp growth moderates. With the stock near all-time highs, this quarter will serve as a test of traffic durability, new unit performance, and how much operating margin expansion remains in play for the second half of 2025.

Revenue: $2.89 billion

EPS (Normalized): $13.08

FY 2025 Revenue: $11.66 billion

FY 2025 EPS: $53.71

Implied full-year revenue growth is +12.6% YoY, with EPS rising nearly 23%, reflecting strong flow-through from higher traffic, pricing, and new store leverage

Key Areas to Watch Tonight

1. Same-Store Sales and Traffic Trends

CMG posted 7.7% comp growth in Q1, driven equally by traffic and check. With pricing tailwinds fading, traffic trends will be watched closely, especially in suburban markets and digital orders.

2. Margin Expansion and Labor Leverage

Restaurant-level margins rose 180 bps YoY last quarter to 27.5%, helped by labor efficiency and lower avocado costs. Watch for updates on throughput improvements during peak hours, which the company called a major initiative.

3. Loyalty and Digital Mix

CMG’s loyalty membership continues to expand, and digital accounted for 36.5% of sales in Q1. Management emphasized higher check sizes and reorder frequency among loyalty users. Commentary on feature rollouts and promotional cadence could shape digital attach rates.

4. Unit Growth and New Store Productivity

CMG reiterated its target of 285–315 new restaurant openings in FY25, with an increasing mix of Chipotlanes. New store performance vs. mature cohort will be key to justifying multiple expansion.

5. Menu Innovation and Limited-Time Offers (LTOs)

Items like Carne Asada and Chicken Al Pastor have historically boosted comps. Investors will watch for summer LTO commentary and whether innovation continues driving check growth.

