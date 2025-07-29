Live: Paypal (PYPL) Drops After Q2 Earnings 247 Wall Street

Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) delivered a solid Q2 2025 performance with non-GAAP EPS of $1.40, beating the Street’s $1.30 estimate, and revenue of $8.29B, edging past consensus of $8.08B. While growth in transaction margin and branded volumes impressed, the platform continues to face pressure on core engagement metrics like payment transactions per user and overall activity.

Despite the top and bottom line beat, the stock is down 5.3% in pre-market trading.

Metric Estimate Actual Result Revenue $8.08B $8.29B ✅ Beat Adj. EPS $1.30 $1.40 ✅ Beat Total Payment Volume (TPV) ~$443B $443.5B ✅ Inline Payment Transactions ~6.6B est. 6.2B ❌ Miss Active Accounts ~438M est. 438M ✅ In line

Guidance Update

PayPal raised its full-year EPS forecast, reflecting confidence in margin expansion and cost discipline:

FY25 Non-GAAP EPS: Raised to $5.15–$5.30 (from $4.95–$5.10)

Q3 EPS (non-GAAP): $1.18–$1.22, vs. $1.20 last year

Free Cash Flow: Maintains guidance of $5.0B+

The company also reaffirmed full-year transaction margin dollar growth and disciplined capital allocation as tailwinds.

We delivered another quarter of profitable growth, driven by strength across PayPal and Venmo branded experiences… Innovations like agentic commerce, ads, stablecoins, and PayPal World will broaden our reach globally. CEO Alex Chriss

Chriss positioned PayPal as a leaner, more product-focused enterprise ready to reaccelerate in 2026.

