Why Paypal Is Up 10% After Q3 Earnings

Key Points PayPal beat earnings and revenue, raised guidance, and launched its first-ever quarterly dividend.

New OpenAI partnership cements PayPal’s leadership in emerging AI-powered and agentic commerce ecosystems

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) delivered a quarter that validated its transformation strategy. The stock surged nearly 11% to start the day on strong results, a dividend announcement, and a major partnership with OpenAI that positions the company at the center of AI-powered commerce. Investors liked what they saw.

Execution Across the Board

The numbers told a clear story of broad-based momentum. PayPal beat on both earnings and revenue, with non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 versus expectations of $1.20 (a 12% year-over-year gain). Revenue landed at $8.42 billion, above the $8.23 billion consensus and up 7.3% annually. Transaction margin dollars excluding interest grew 7%, accelerating from the prior quarter and reinforcing management’s confidence to raise full-year guidance.

What impressed me most was the diversification of growth drivers. CEO Alex Chriss emphasized that transaction margin dollar expansion now comes from “multiple areas of the business, including branded experiences, PSP and Venmo.” This marks a meaningful shift from earlier quarters when growth relied too heavily on a single lever. Monthly active accounts grew 2%, but transactions per active account (excluding PSP) accelerated to 5%, signaling deeper customer engagement.

Venmo’s Inflection Point

Venmo is hitting an inflection. Total payment volume grew 14% in Q3, continuing acceleration from 12% in Q2 and 9% in 2024. Pay with Venmo crossed $1 billion in TPV in September alone, with monthly active accounts up nearly 25% in the quarter. The debit card attracted 1 million first-time users in Q3, driven by college partnerships, and monthly active debit users grew over 40%.

Financially, Venmo is on pace to generate $1.7 billion in revenue this year (excluding interest income), up more than 20% and a 10-point acceleration from two years ago. But here is the real opportunity. Average revenue per monthly active account sits at just over $25. When you segment accounts using the debit card and Pay with Venmo, ARPA rises 4x. For accounts also bringing funds in through direct deposit or instant add, ARPA is 6x higher. Chriss called this “just scratching the surface,” and the data backs that claim.

Buy Now, Pay Later Sustains Momentum

BNPL volume continued to grow over 20% quarter after quarter, on pace to process close to $40 billion in TPV for 2025. Monthly active accounts climbed 21%, and the Net Promoter Score globally hit 80. The company is shifting strategy from a post-purchase discovery model to upstream presentment, where consumers see BNPL options at the start of their shopping journey. In testing, placing BNPL upstream on product pages drove nearly a 10% lift in branded checkout volume.

Management is also expanding geographically. BNPL recently launched in Canada and extended payment terms in Italy and Spain to 24 installments. In-store BNPL rolled out in the U.S. through the PayPal mobile app, seamlessly connecting online and offline. When customers use BNPL, their overall branded checkout TPV increases 35%, creating a flywheel effect that drives stickiness.

The OpenAI Partnership Changes the Game

This morning’s announcement of a partnership with OpenAI to integrate PayPal checkout natively into ChatGPT is significant. PayPal becomes the first digital wallet integrated directly into the platform, positioning it at the forefront of agentic commerce. Management also announced partnerships with Google and Perplexity, plus new PayPal Agentic Commerce Services that let merchants integrate once with PayPal and reach consumers across multiple AI agents.

Chriss framed agentic commerce as an evolution of the company’s existing strategy to be available “online, in-store and Agentic.” While adoption will take time, the company is building infrastructure (PayPal World pilot begins this week) to connect wallets globally and enable seamless payments across emerging AI-powered shopping experiences.

Capital Return Signals Confidence

PayPal initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, representing a 10% payout ratio of non-GAAP net income. The first payment is due December 10, 2025. In Q3 alone, the company repurchased $1.5 billion in shares (roughly 21 million shares). Over the past four quarters, buybacks totaled $5.7 billion. Management signaled it will target 70% to 80% of free cash flow for capital returns, with the vast majority continuing to flow to buybacks.

Key Figures

Non-GAAP EPS: $1.34 (vs. $1.20 expected); up 12% year over year

$1.34 (vs. $1.20 expected); up 12% year over year Revenue: $8.42B (vs. $8.23B expected); up 7.3%

$8.42B (vs. $8.23B expected); up 7.3% Transaction Margin Dollars (excluding interest): $3.9B; up 6%

$3.9B; up 6% Total Payment Volume: $458.1B; up 8% (7% currency-neutral)

$458.1B; up 8% (7% currency-neutral) Operating Income: $1.52B; up 9.3%

$1.52B; up 9.3% Net Income: $1.25B; up 23.6%

$1.25B; up 23.6% Operating Cash Flow: $1.97B; up 22.3%

$1.97B; up 22.3% Free Cash Flow: $1.72B

$1.72B Branded Experiences TPV: 8% growth (currency-neutral); U.S. branded experiences TPV accelerated to 10%

8% growth (currency-neutral); U.S. branded experiences TPV accelerated to 10% Venmo TPV: 14% growth; Pay with Venmo at $1B monthly TPV in September

14% growth; Pay with Venmo at $1B monthly TPV in September PSP Volume Growth: 6% (accelerated from 2% last quarter)

The standout metric here is transaction margin dollar growth. At 7% excluding interest, it reflects the company’s shift toward profitable expansion. Chriss noted PayPal is “on pace for 6% to 7% transaction margin dollar growth in 2025 when excluding interest on customer balances,” a sharp reversal from negative growth two years ago.

Management Strikes a Bullish Tone

Chriss opened the call by stating bluntly: “PayPal is a fundamentally stronger company today than it was 2 years ago.” He emphasized three generational shifts the company is positioned to win: the shift to digital wallets globally, the move toward buy now, pay later, and the emerging agentic commerce market. Management flagged that some near-term investments in these areas could create headwinds to transaction margin dollar and earnings growth in 2026, but framed this as necessary to capture massive long-term opportunities.

CFO Jamie Miller added color on Q4 expectations. The company expects currency-neutral revenue growth in the mid-single digits and TM dollars between $4.02 billion and $4.12 billion (about 3.5% growth at midpoint). Excluding interest, TM dollars are expected to grow about 5% at the midpoint in Q4, down from 7% year-to-date, reflecting tougher credit comps, macro headwinds, and planned growth investments. The company raised full-year TM dollar guidance to $15.45 billion to $15.55 billion (5% to 6% growth, or 6% to 7% excluding interest) and lifted non-GAAP EPS guidance to $5.35 to $5.39 (15% to 16% growth).

Watch the Execution Roadmap

You’ll want to monitor three areas over the next few quarters. First, how quickly the redesigned checkout experience scales beyond the current 25% of global transactions. Chriss acknowledged “untangling a decade or more of legacy integrations is complex and taking more time than planned,” but data from optimized U.S. cohorts shows nearly 1 percentage point conversion improvement. Second, whether BNPL upstream presentment and international expansion sustain the 20% growth rate. Third, how agentic commerce adoption unfolds and whether the OpenAI partnership becomes a material revenue driver or remains a strategic positioning play.

The stock’s 11% surge reflects confidence that PayPal has turned a corner. The company has moved from stabilization to acceleration, diversified its growth engines, and positioned itself at the intersection of three structural shifts in commerce. Near-term earnings growth may slow as management invests, but the long-term foundation appears solid.