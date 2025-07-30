Live Earnings: Applied Digital (APLD) Reports After the Bell Tonight

Key Points
Applied Digital reports earnings after the bell tonight.
-
Here are the key figures Wall Street is expecting:
- Revenue: $37.12 million
- Adjusted EPS: -$.16
- Capital Expenditures: $154 million
-
-
Live Updates
Quotes from the Call
“We believe the CoreWeave lease marks a defining moment for Polaris Forge 1 and validates our vision to build AI factories at hyperscale.”
– Wes Cummins, CEO
Sentiment: Transformational
“We are already in advanced negotiations with several other investment-grade hyperscalers, and we see a dramatically expanding opportunity set.”
– Wes Cummins, CEO
Sentiment: Growth-oriented, bullish on demand.
“We expect to break ground on one, potentially two additional campuses before the end of this year.”
– Wes Cummins, CEO
Sentiment: Aggressive expansion signaling robust pipeline visibility.
“With the CoreWeave lease, we believe we’re now roughly halfway toward our internal goal of $1 billion in annual NOI over the next 3 to 5 years.”
– Wes Cummins, CEO
Sentiment: Long-term target reaffirmation, confidence in execution.
“We’ve refined our process, cut build times nearly in half, and believe we can deliver at unprecedented speed for large-scale AI workloads.”
– Wes Cummins, CEO
Sentiment: Competitive advantage positioning, operational excellence.
Conference Call is Starting
We’re listening in to the conference call and will post any important notes.
Want to Listen to Applied Digital's Earnings Call?
Appled Digital’s conference call starts in 5 minutes.
If you’d like to listen in, you can here.
The AI Trade Just Took Another Level Up
We might look back at tonight as one of the moments that took the AI trade to another level.
Microsoft just delivered 39% growth for Azure. Meta delivered blowout earnings and guided to capex spend of $107 billion next year.
And in a much smaller corner of AI infrastructure, Applied Digital is up 8% after topping expectations and announcing a massive deal with CoreWeave.
Executive Quotes
“These long-term leases mark a defining moment for Polaris Forge 1, one of North America’s most ambitious data center projects.” – Wes Cummins
“Building on the momentum from these leases and the surging demand for AI infrastructure, we’re actively marketing our multi-gigawatt pipeline to a diverse group of customers.”
Wes Cummins
“We believe the future is very bright for Applied Digital.”
Wes Cummins
More Earnings Details
Applied Digital Corporation reported its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, highlighting a significant increase in revenue and a decrease in net loss compared to the previous year.
For Q4 2025, the company achieved revenues of $38.0 million, a 41% increase from the prior year, driven by increased capacity in its Data Center Hosting Business.
The net loss for the quarter was $26.6 million, a 25% improvement from the previous year’s loss.
The company also reported an adjusted net loss per share of $0.03. For the full fiscal year, revenues rose by 6% to $144.2 million, while the net loss widened to $161.0 million due to increased operating expenses and a significant loss on debt conversion.
Key developments include long-term lease agreements with CoreWeave, expected to generate $11 billion in contracted revenue over 15 years, and the expansion of its data center capacity. The company is also actively marketing its multi-gigawatt pipeline to a diverse group of customers.
Earnings are Out
- Revenue of $38 million
- Net loss of $12 per share
That’s a beat on the top and bottom lines. Shares are up 6%.
Powell Comments Sink APLD Shares Before Earnings
If you just went to Google and saw Applied Digital shares were falling, there’s no need for alarm.
At around 3 p.m., Jerome Powell said there has been no decision made on cutting rates at the September meeting. Immediately after the comment, Treasury yields jumped 6 basis points and stocks fell.
Point being: This is a broader market sell-off and nothing related to Applied Digital’s upcoming report after the bell. The stock fell 3.7% after Powell’s comments but has recovered some losses in late trading.
Applied Digital Up Today
As of 2:10 p.m. ET, shares of Applied Digital are up 1.2%.
Its a mixed day in the broader data center space. MARA Holdings is up 3% while CoreWeave has dropped 4.8%.
What Wall Street Expects Tonight
Here’s a look at what Wall Street expects tonight:
- Revenue: $37.12 million
- Adjusted EPS: -$.16
- Capital Expenditures: $154 million
The company is shifting away from Cloud Services and toward a larger data center footprint, so revenue growth is expected to accelerate in 2026. Right now, Wall Street expects Applied Digital to report $168 million in sales this year and $365 million in 2026.
Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) reports its Fiscal Q4 earnings after the bell today and we’ll be tracking its price movements and analyzing earnings in this live blog. Shares are up 30% year-to-date and 154% across the past year. Can those gains continue? That will largely depend on what the company reports today.
Here’s What Applied Digital Posted in its Fiscal Third Quarter
Applied Digital last reported earnings on April 14th. Here’s a summary of what the company reported:
- Applied Digital Corporation reported its fiscal third quarter 2025 results, highlighting a 22% increase in revenue to $52.9 million compared to the same period last year.
- The company experienced a net loss of $36.1 million, or $0.16 per share, which is a 43% increase from the previous year.
- The adjusted net loss was $17.8 million, or $0.08 per share.
- Operational highlights include the approval of a plan to sell the Cloud Services Business and securing $375 million in financing from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.
- The company is focusing on expanding its data center operations, with ongoing construction at the Ellendale HPC Campus.
- The CEO expressed confidence in the company’s strategic direction and its potential transition into a data center REIT. The company continues to negotiate with US-based hyperscalers to lease up to 400 MW of capacity.
With other data center plays like CoreWeave and Nebius soaring, investors have been looking for smaller plays like Applied Digital. However, the company faces an uphill battle to gain traction in an extremely competitive environment.
