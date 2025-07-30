Live Earnings: Applied Digital (APLD) Reports After the Bell Tonight Canva

Key Points Applied Digital reports earnings after the bell tonight.

Here are the key figures Wall Street is expecting: Revenue: $37.12 million Adjusted EPS: -$.16 Capital Expenditures: $154 million

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) reports its Fiscal Q4 earnings after the bell today and we’ll be tracking its price movements and analyzing earnings in this live blog. Shares are up 30% year-to-date and 154% across the past year. Can those gains continue? That will largely depend on what the company reports today.

Here’s What Applied Digital Posted in its Fiscal Third Quarter

Applied Digital last reported earnings on April 14th. Here’s a summary of what the company reported:

Applied Digital Corporation reported its fiscal third quarter 2025 results, highlighting a 22% increase in revenue to $52.9 million compared to the same period last year.

The company experienced a net loss of $36.1 million, or $0.16 per share, which is a 43% increase from the previous year.

The adjusted net loss was $17.8 million, or $0.08 per share.

Operational highlights include the approval of a plan to sell the Cloud Services Business and securing $375 million in financing from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

The company is focusing on expanding its data center operations, with ongoing construction at the Ellendale HPC Campus.

The CEO expressed confidence in the company’s strategic direction and its potential transition into a data center REIT. The company continues to negotiate with US-based hyperscalers to lease up to 400 MW of capacity.

With other data center plays like CoreWeave and Nebius soaring, investors have been looking for smaller plays like Applied Digital. However, the company faces an uphill battle to gain traction in an extremely competitive environment.

