7 Smart Moves Investors Should Do Now With Stocks on the Brink

All of the signs that the long AI-driven stock market rally that started in November 2022 with the debut of ChatGPT is almost out of steam are beginning to show up. Despite massive earnings from some of the top technology giants, other issues are starting to show up, not the least of which is a horrible jobs report for July and a downward revision to prior months. With the S&P 500 clicking off all-time highs seemingly every week despite trading at 29.5 times trailing earnings, many feel that the combination of tariffs, the market being way overbought, and the fact that the Federal Reserve likely will not lower interest rates again until September all point to trouble.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Inflation remains almost 50% higher than the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

Fed funds may not be lowered until September, if then.

Retail investors’ exposure to stocks is in the 96th percentile in data going back to 1997.

While the equal-weighted S&P 500 has broadened out some, which is a huge positive, it could be time for the market to take a breather after a 30% rally off the market low in April. One positive is that consumers and businesses are generally in reasonably good financial shape. Stock portfolios and home prices increased dramatically over the last few years before stalling out recently, and the economic system isn’t teetering on the abyss as it was globally in 2008 when Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers collapsed. To avoid a similar fate, Merrill Lynch was acquired by Bank of America.

One thing is for sure: If inflation moves higher, the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine don’t finally end, and our crushing national debt, approaching $37 trillion, continues to spiral out of control, the path of least resistance will be down. Investors should consider these seven smart moves to do now.

Start building cash reserves now

Matching current losses against gains, even if they are short-term, makes sense to help build up a cash supply. The proverbial dry powder may come in handy down the road. Move the cash to high-yielding money-market funds. Some pay as high as 4% with daily liquidity and are insured by up to $250,000 by the FDIC.

Close out any margin positions immediately

Margin is the money borrowed from a broker to purchase stocks. When times are good, using margin loans to buy more stock is a bad plan for individual investors, especially when those margin positions are high-volatility momentum stocks. If the market collapses, a highly leveraged investment account could be destroyed. Plus. Margin interest at almost all banks and brokerage firms is typically very high and charged as long as you have the position in place.

Gold and Silver still make sense now

As we have recommended for years at 24/7 Wall St., a gold position helps mitigate the downside. As we noted last year, the precious metal did return to all-time highs and has continued to move toward the $3500 level, but it could explode higher in a market crash. One great way to invest in gold is the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSE: GLD), one of the best pure plays on Gold for investors. The trust that sponsors the fund holds physical gold bullion and some cash. Each share represents one-tenth of an ounce of the price of gold. However, the fund does not pay a dividend.

Make sure investments are reinvested in more shares.

Please ensure that all the dividend-paying stock and mutual funds in personal and retirement accounts are coded to reinvest all capital gains and dividends, if possible. This allows you to buy more shares when prices are hit hard. The second quarter is coming, and many stocks and funds pay dividends on a calendar quarterly basis. Check with your broker if your stocks offer a DRIP or dividend reinvestment plan. If the shares you own don’t have a DRIP plan, at many firms, you can buy more shares with dividends paid to your account at no charge.

Real Estate can help soften the blow fstop123 / iStock via Getty Images

Consider real estate if you have the good fortune to come into a windfall, like an inheritance or a similar financial gift. While mortgage rates have increased over the last two years, the 30-year fixed rate has risen as high as 7.25%. However, it has fallen back to 6.39% for a 30-year FHA mortgage, and while still reasonable on a historical basis, it’s the highest since 2008. Owning cash-generating passive income rental property makes sense now, especially with price falling for the first time in years. Typically, real estate is not correlated to the stock market so that it won’t lose value in a big market sell-off.

Pick stocks carefully now

Conservative stocks delivered a positive annualized return every decade, beating their speculative peers in many periods. If you need stock ideas now, look at highly conservative ideas, which are less affected by even the worst-case scenarios. In other words, look at companies that provide goods and services that are needed all the time, such as utilities, telecommunications companies, consumer staples, and real estate investment trusts.

U.S. Treasury bonds look great now

Treasury bonds include a range of debt securities issued and backed by the US government. You can sell high-volatility stocks and look at the short end of the Treasury market. The 2-year note, like all Treasury debt, is guaranteed by the full faith and credit of the United States and yields a solid 3.75%. One-year Certificates of Deposit yield as high as 5%, and money market savings accounts, FDIC insured up to $250,000, yield anywhere from 3% to 4% with daily liquidity.

Stock rallies don’t last forever

Can the stock market rally continue if rate cuts don’t show up until September or later, earnings slow, and forward guidance is weak? The recent massive bull market run has been a blessing and now may become a curse. Numerous drops and corrections have occurred over the years, and this year was no exception as the major indices were all down by 20% or more between February and April.

Remember that even the most challenging human history and investing events have eventually been overcome. Whether healthcare-related, war-related, foreign geopolitical, domestic troubles, or other issues that have combined to cause market sell-offs, they ultimately end. It makes sense to take advantage of the recent massive increases in stock prices over the last two and a half years and shift to higher and safer ground.

