If JP Morgan’s ‘Healthy Correction’ Is Coming, 6 Investor Moves to Remember

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The “buy the dip” financial news teleprompter readers and the 30-year-old portfolio managers who have never seen a market crash are insisting that stocks are still going to the moon. Market veterans and “Hey Boomer” professionals have seen this show before. In 1987, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged a stunning 22% in one day. Today, an equivalent drop in the venerable index would result in a collapse of an incredible 11,000 points.

So, where do we stand now? We could very well be on the precipice of a significant decline, like the one earlier this year, with all major indices trading at all-time highs. One thing is for sure: If inflation moves higher, the war in Ukraine continues to churn, the Middle East peace does not hold, and our crushing national debt, approaching $38 trillion, spirals more out of control, the path of least resistance will likely be down. Investors should consider some crucial items now, as they may have to prepare for another 2025 correction.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The S&P 500 is up a stunning 35% from its lows in April and 14% year to date.

The venerable index is trading at 30 times trailing earnings, much higher than the median point over the last five years.

While a market crash is unlikely given the solid economy, a correction like the one we saw earlier this year of 20% is entirely possible.

One positive is that consumers and businesses are generally in reasonably good financial shape. Stock portfolios and home prices have increased dramatically over the past few years, and the economic system is not teetering on the abyss as it was globally in 2008 when Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers collapsed. To avoid a similar fate that year, Merrill Lynch was bought by Bank of America. While we are not hitting the panic button, when seemingly everyone on Wall Street is remaining perhaps too bullish, safety precautions could be in order now.

Start building a cash stash now

Andrey Maximenko / iStock via Getty Images

Close out any margin positions immediately

fizkes / iStock via Getty Images

Margin is the money borrowed from a broker to purchase an investment. When times are good, using margin loans to buy more stock is a bad plan for individual investors, especially when those margin positions are high-volatility momentum stocks. If the market collapses, a highly leveraged investment account could be destroyed.

Gold and silver still make sense now

Rost-9D / Getty Images

Gold is the most popular investment among all precious metals, having surged in 2025 and moving toward the $5000 level. As we have recommended for years at 24/7 Wall St., a gold position helps mitigate the downside. As we noted recently, while the precious metal has returned to all-time highs, it could explode higher in a market crash.

Make sure all investments are reinvested in more shares

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Dividend reinvestment is a great way for an investor to grow wealth steadily. Ensure that all the dividend-paying stock and mutual funds in personal and retirement accounts are coded to reinvest all capital gains and dividends, if possible. This allows you to buy more shares when prices are hit hard and fewer when the investment trades higher. The fourth quarter is underway, and many stocks and funds pay dividends on a calendar quarterly basis.

Real estate can help soften the blow

xeni4ka / iStock via Getty Images

Buying and owning real estate is an investment strategy that can be both satisfying and lucrative. Consider real estate if you have the good fortune to come into a windfall, like an inheritance or something similar. While mortgage rates have increased over the past two years, the 30-year fixed rate has risen as high as 7.25%. However, it has fallen back to 6.12% for a 30-year FHA mortgage. While still reasonable on a historical basis, it’s the highest since 2008. Owning cash-generating passive income rental property makes sense now.

U.S. Treasury bonds, CDs, high-yield money markets rule

lendingmemo_com / Flickr

Treasury bonds include a range of debt securities issued and backed by the US government. Sell super high-volatility stocks and look at the short end of the Treasury market. The two-year note, like all Treasury debt, is guaranteed by the full faith and credit of the United States and yields a solid 3.47%. One-year certificates of deposit yield as high as 4%, and money market savings accounts, FDIC insured up to $250,000, yield anywhere from 3.5% to 4.0% with daily liquidity.

