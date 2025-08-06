Social Security Is Running Short — And Baby Boomers Could Pay the Price Rawpixel / iStock

Key Points Social Security is facing a pretty substantial loss of revenue in the coming years.

If lawmakers don’t find a way to get the program a cash infusion, Social Security could be looking at drastic cuts.

Baby boomers who lack savings and other income streams could be the biggest losers.

It would be more than fair to call Social Security a pretty critical income source for retirees today. Without those monthly benefits, many older Americans would find it a struggle to cover their essential bills.

The problem is that Social Security is facing a fair amount of financial uncertainty in the coming years. As baby boomers exit the workforce, they won’t be paying into Social Security on their wages like they once did. But Social Security relies heavily on payroll taxes for revenue, so that’s a huge hit for the program.

Of course, in time, younger workers should be entering the labor force to replace older workers who are retiring. But baby boomers are called that name for a reason.

The baby boom that took place during the mid-1940s through mid-1960s saw a huge uptick in the U.S. birth rate. But that birth rate has since declined. Because of this, it’s going to be difficult for younger workers to replace retiring boomers in full, leading to a revenue shortfall for Social Security.

Social Security does have trust funds it can use to keep up with benefits as its payroll tax revenue stream shrinks. But once those trust funds are out of money, Social Security may have to reduce benefits broadly. And in that situation, it’s baby boomers who could lose out the most.

When Social Security cuts might happen

Each year, the Social Security Trustees put out a report detailing the program’s financial situation. In their 2025 report, they said that Social Security’s combined trust funds are expected to run out of money by 2034. At that point, based on current projections, only 81% of benefits will be payable.

This means that Social Security could be looking at significant cuts in less than a decade. And while lawmakers do have options that could potentially prevent or reduce Social Security cuts, they’ve yet to take action at a time when the clock is ticking down.

If Social Security does end up slashing benefits, it’s fair to say that baby boomers would bear the worst of those cuts. That’s because baby boomers today are either retired already or right on the cusp.

If Social Security benefits are cut in 2034, younger workers can pivot by boosting retirement savings. Baby boomers won’t have that option. At that point, the youngest baby boomers will be reaching their 70s with limited opportunity to build up their nest eggs if they already missed the boat.

How certain are Social Security cuts?

Social Security cuts are definitely not set in stone. The problem is that lawmakers seem to be dragging their feet on implementing solutions to prevent them.

This doesn’t mean they won’t step in and prevent a sweeping reduction in Social Security benefits. However, that’s also not something anyone should count on.

People who still have a good number of working years left should aim to ramp up their savings, as a larger nest egg is a great way to compensate for Social Security cuts. Baby boomers, unfortunately, may be out of time to make that happen.

