Live: Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Reports Earnings Today - Will It Issue a Big Beat?

Key Points
-
Q2 revenue forecast up 144% YoY, led by 400G/800G transceiver demand and data center tailwinds.
-
Texas production ramp begins this summer, targeting 100K units/month by year-end to meet hyperscaler needs.
-
Design wins extend beyond Amazon, strengthening case for durable hyperscale revenue and potential warrant trigger.
-
Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)
Live Updates
What Changed This Quarter
-
Missed EPS and revenue consensus despite strong YoY growth.
-
800G product line saw major hyperscaler qualification for Taiwan factory.
-
On track for 100K unit/month 800G production capacity by year-end, 40% U.S.-based.
-
Operating expenses rose sharply from new customer qualification and product investment.
-
GAAP net loss shrank to –$9.1M vs. –$26.1M YoY, showing leverage potential.
Final Reactions
|Pre-Q2 Consensus
|Post-Q2 Implied
|FY25 Revenue
|$473.7M
|~$470M–$485M
|FY25 EPS (GAAP)
|$0.04
|Trending below
Sentiment Summary
- Missed both top- and bottom-line estimates, though YoY comps were impressive.
- Strategic R&D investment framed as essential for 800G/1.6T positioning.
- Factory qualification + guidance raise signal 2H ramp is intact.
- Investors will need patience for margin leverage to kick in post-H2 volume inflection.
Key Operating Highlights
CATV strength continues, and 800G progress is visible in datacenter commentary. Operating leverage still a work-in-progress due to R&D ramp.
|Metric
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|YoY Change
|Total Revenue
|$103.0M
|$43.3M
|+138%
|Gross Margin (GAAP)
|30.3%
|22.1%
|+820 bps
|Net Loss (GAAP)
|–$9.1M
|–$26.1M
|65% narrower
|CATV Revenue
|$56.0M
|$5.8M
|9.7x growth
|Datacenter Revenue
|$44.8M
|$34.4M
|+30%
|Non-GAAP EPS
|–$0.16
|–$0.28
|Improved
|Adjusted EBITDA
|–$3.4M
|–$11.9M
|Improved
Guidance Update
|Metric
|Q3 2025 Guide
|Q2 2025 Actual
|Change vs. Run Rate
|Revenue
|$115M–$127M
|$103.0M
|📈 Raised Midpoint
|Gross Margin (non-GAAP)
|29.5%–31.0%
|30.4%
|⚖️ In line
|EPS (non-GAAP)
|–$0.10 to –$0.03
|–$0.16
|📈 Narrowing Losses
The midpoint of Q3 revenue guide represents +16% sequential growth, suggesting the long-anticipated 800G ramp is beginning.
Management Commentary
“While EPS came in below expectations… strategic investments in R&D and SG&A… are already translating into higher customer engagement and near-term revenue opportunities.”
— Dr. Thompson Lin, CEO
“We continue to expect to exit this year with a production capacity of over 100,000 units of 800G transceivers per month, with 40% in the U.S.”
— Dr. Stefan Murry, CFO
The tone was resolute and focused on long-term hyperscaler wins. Management made it clear that qualification and production milestones — not current EPS — are the key levers to unlocking 2H upside.
Earnings Are In
This was a classic “good not great” quarter. Revenue grew 138% YoY and margins held above 30%, but elevated operating expenses drove a larger EPS loss than expected. With guidance calling for sequential acceleration and factory qualifications progressing, investors appear to be in wait-and-see mode — down slightly AH despite robust top-line trends.
|Metric
|Actual
|Estimate
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$103.0M
|$105.8M
|❌ Miss
|EPS (GAAP)
|–$0.16
|–$0.07
|❌ Miss
|EPS (Non-GAAP)
|–$0.16
|–$0.07*
|❌ Miss
|Gross Margin
|30.3% (GAAP)
|~30.6% prev.
|⚖️ In line
How AAOI Performed After Recent Earnings
AAOI’s stock has shown explosive upside following positive surprises, particularly after Q3 2024 where shares more than doubled in two weeks. Q4 results sparked an initial bounce but quickly reversed. More recently, Q1 2025 triggered another multi-day rally. The average 14-day move across these four quarters is +36.02%, underscoring the stock’s high sensitivity to earnings and guidance tone.
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2025
|+55.6%
|+4.94%
|+34.98%
|+25.97%
|Q4 2024
|+28.6%
|+3.00%
|–22.54%
|–25.88%
|Q3 2024
|+75.0%
|+71.25%
|+73.66%
|+119.00%
|Q2 2024
|+50.0%
|–1.43%
|+15.06%
|+25.97%
Applied Optoelectronics (Nasdaq: AAOI) will report Q2 2025 earnings after the bell today. The company is expected to show continued top-line acceleration as AI and hyperscale data center demand propels its optical networking business. However, earnings remain in negative territory as gross margin pressures and ramping costs weigh on profitability.
We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after AAOI’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.
What to Expect
-
Revenue: $105.8 million
-
EPS (GAAP): –$0.07
Full-Year 2025:
-
Revenue: $473.72 million
-
EPS: $0.04
Full-Year 2026:
-
Revenue: $783.54 million
-
EPS: $1.23
Q2 revenue would mark +144.5% YoY growth versus $43.27M a year ago, while EPS improves from a –$0.28 loss to a much smaller –$0.07 loss — reinforcing the company’s pivot into growth mode.
Key Areas to Watch
800G ramp and U.S. production buildout
Management expects material 800G revenue to begin in Q3, following strong demand pull-in and customer requests for earlier deliveries. Production in Texas is scheduled to begin later this summer, with full capacity reaching 100,000 transceivers/month by year-end. This is central to AAOI’s growth narrative in AI-focused data centers.
Amazon hyperscaler exposure and warrant milestone
The company reiterated its goal of generating $400M+ in annual Amazon revenue, which would trigger full warrant conversion. While current shipments are for qualification only, AOI confirmed expanded collaboration and believes it can become a primary supplier for Amazon over the next 12 months.
Design win momentum beyond Amazon
In Q1, AOI reported 3 new design wins with a hyperscaler that is not Amazon, reinforcing broader demand beyond its flagship customer. Several additional customers are in final qualification phases, highlighting potential multi-hyperscaler diversification.
CATV amplifier retooling and Motorola ramp
Q2 will see a modest sequential CATV revenue dip as AOI shifts from GameMaker to Motorola-style amplifiers. Management expects volume deployments to resume in late Q2 and early Q3, effectively doubling the company’s serviceable market within cable infrastructure.
Margin outlook and geographic cost optimization
Management reiterated its path toward 40% gross margins, noting that CATV continues to carry higher profitability than data center. They also see 10–15% pricing premiums for U.S.-based transceiver production, which is expected to support margin mix in 2H 2025.
Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)
Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.