Live: Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Reports Earnings Today - Will It Issue a Big Beat? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Q2 revenue forecast up 144% YoY, led by 400G/800G transceiver demand and data center tailwinds.

Texas production ramp begins this summer, targeting 100K units/month by year-end to meet hyperscaler needs.

Design wins extend beyond Amazon, strengthening case for durable hyperscale revenue and potential warrant trigger.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

Applied Optoelectronics (Nasdaq: AAOI) will report Q2 2025 earnings after the bell today. The company is expected to show continued top-line acceleration as AI and hyperscale data center demand propels its optical networking business. However, earnings remain in negative territory as gross margin pressures and ramping costs weigh on profitability.

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after AAOI’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.

What to Expect

Revenue: $105.8 million

EPS (GAAP): –$0.07

Full-Year 2025:

Revenue: $473.72 million

EPS: $0.04

Full-Year 2026:

Revenue: $783.54 million

EPS: $1.23

Q2 revenue would mark +144.5% YoY growth versus $43.27M a year ago, while EPS improves from a –$0.28 loss to a much smaller –$0.07 loss — reinforcing the company’s pivot into growth mode.

Key Areas to Watch

800G ramp and U.S. production buildout

Management expects material 800G revenue to begin in Q3, following strong demand pull-in and customer requests for earlier deliveries. Production in Texas is scheduled to begin later this summer, with full capacity reaching 100,000 transceivers/month by year-end. This is central to AAOI’s growth narrative in AI-focused data centers.

Amazon hyperscaler exposure and warrant milestone

The company reiterated its goal of generating $400M+ in annual Amazon revenue, which would trigger full warrant conversion. While current shipments are for qualification only, AOI confirmed expanded collaboration and believes it can become a primary supplier for Amazon over the next 12 months.

Design win momentum beyond Amazon

In Q1, AOI reported 3 new design wins with a hyperscaler that is not Amazon, reinforcing broader demand beyond its flagship customer. Several additional customers are in final qualification phases, highlighting potential multi-hyperscaler diversification.

CATV amplifier retooling and Motorola ramp

Q2 will see a modest sequential CATV revenue dip as AOI shifts from GameMaker to Motorola-style amplifiers. Management expects volume deployments to resume in late Q2 and early Q3, effectively doubling the company’s serviceable market within cable infrastructure.

Margin outlook and geographic cost optimization

Management reiterated its path toward 40% gross margins, noting that CATV continues to carry higher profitability than data center. They also see 10–15% pricing premiums for U.S.-based transceiver production, which is expected to support margin mix in 2H 2025.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future.