Live: Complete Coverage of Celestica (CLS) Q3 Earnings
Key Points
-
Celestica has delivered four straight earnings beats, with last quarter’s EPS topping estimates by 13%
-
Street expects another big quarter: $3.04B revenue and $1.49 EPS, with FY2025 EPS seen rising 45% YoY.
Live Updates
Updates Will Slow
Celestica will hold its conference call at 8 AM tomorrow morning. You can register to listen in here. With no conference call tonight, we’ll slow down our updates now that we’ve covered the reaction to Celestica’s earnings and need-to-know figures they announced tonight.
If you’re new to this blog, simply scroll below to read our updates and analysis on their earnings.
Gains Fading A Bit
As of 4:33 p.m. ET, Celestica’s gains are fading slightly. Shares are up 8.5%, but that’s down from gaining nearly 14% earlier. The company has had an excellent 2025 and expectations were high headed into earnings, so that could be leading some investors to trim their positions after hours.
Growth Rates Look Strong
Here’s how Celestica is growing across a number of metrics:
|Metric
|Q3 25
|Q3 24
|YoY
|Revenue
|$3.19B
|$2.50B
|27.63%
|Gross Profit
|$416.10M
|$259.10M
|60.59%
|Operating Income
|$325.00M
|$136.40M
|138.27%
|Net Income
|$267.80M
|$91.70M
|192.04%
|Cash And Equivalents
|$305.90M
|$398.50M
|-23.24%
|Total Assets
|$6.61B
|$5.93B
|11.47%
|Total Liabilities
|$4.58B
|$4.11B
|11.47%
|Shareholders Equity
|$2.03B
|$1.82B
|11.48%
|Operating Cash Flow
|$126.20M
|$144.80M
|-12.85%
|Capital Expenditures
|$37.30M
|$46.00M
|-18.91%
|Free Cash Flow
|$88.90M
|N/A
|0.00%
If You're Just Catching Up... Here's What Celestica Reported...
Revenue was $3.19 billion, above the $3.04 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $1.58, above the $1.49 consensus estimate.
Celestica Inc. reported a 28% increase in revenue for Q3 2025 compared to Q3 2024, driven by strong demand in the Communications end market. The company achieved a GAAP EPS of $2.31, up from $0.75 in the previous year. The adjusted operating margin improved to 7.6% from 6.8% in Q3 2024. Celestica raised its 2025 annual revenue outlook to $12.2 billion and adjusted EPS to $5.90, citing continued strong demand and execution. The company also provided a 2026 outlook with expected revenue of $16.0 billion and adjusted EPS of $8.20, supported by investments in AI data center infrastructure.
Rob Mionis Bullish on Q3, Raises 2025 Outlook
“We achieved very strong results in the third quarter, with revenue of $3.19 billion and non-GAAP adjusted EPS* of $1.58, representing growth of 28% and 52%, respectively, each exceeding the high end of our guidance ranges,” said CEO Rob Mionis, reflecting a very bullish tone on the quarter.
“Driven by these strong results to date and a demand environment that continues to strengthen, we are pleased to increase our 2025 annual outlook,” he added, as Celestica now expects $12.2 billion in revenue and $5.90 in adjusted EPS for fiscal 2025.
Complete Earnings Summary
The big news right now is Celestica shares are up 13.3% (as of 4:21 p.m. ET) after hours.
- The company smashed EPS and revenue estimates last year
- And issued new 2026 guidance of $16 billion in sales and $8.20 of EPS.
Here’s a detailed summary of what the company reported last quarter:
CLS | Celestica Q3’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $1.58 [✅]; UP +52% YoY
- Revenue: $3.19B (Est. $3.125B) [✅]; UP +28% YoY
- Adj. Gross Margin: 11.7% [✅]; UP +100 bps YoY
- Net Income: $0.27B [✅]; UP +198% YoY
- GAAP EPS: $2.31; UP +208% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $0.09B; UP +16% YoY
Q3’25 Outlook:
- Revenue: $12.2B ±X% (Est. $11.55B) [✅]
- Driven by strong demand from key customers, particularly in AI data center infrastructure.
- Increased guidance reflects robust performance in Q3 and anticipated demand for Q4.
Q3 Segment Performance:
- CCS Revenue: $2.41B [✅]; UP +43% YoY
- ATS Revenue: $0.78B [❌]; DOWN -4% YoY
Other Key Q3 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $0.24B [✅]; UP +43% YoY
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $0.09B [✅]; UP +18% YoY
- Effective Tax Rate: 14% (vs. 28% YoY)
- GAAP ROIC: 50.4% (vs. 23.7% YoY)
- Adjusted ROIC: 37.5% (vs. 29.0% YoY)
CEO Commentary:
- Rob Mionis: “We achieved very strong results in the third quarter, with revenue of $3.19 billion and non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $1.58, representing growth of 28% and 52%, respectively, each exceeding the high end of our guidance ranges. In the quarter we achieved strong adjusted operating margin of 7.6%, another high for the company, reflecting the continued strength of our execution.”
CFO Commentary:
- “Driven by these strong results to date and a demand environment that continues to strengthen, we are pleased to increase our 2025 annual outlook. We now expect revenue to reach $12.2 billion, an increase from the prior $11.55 billion, and anticipate non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $5.90, up from our previous estimate of $5.50.”
Other Executives:
- “Furthermore, we are announcing our 2026 annual outlook with revenue of $16.0 billion and non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $8.20, representing growth of 31% and 39% respectively.”
Shares Now Up 11%
Celestica’s winning streak will continue tomorrow. Shares are now up about 11% less than 5 minutes after earnings were released.
New 2026 Annual Outlook
The company is now projecting $16 billion in 2026 with $8.20 of EPS.
That’s growth of 31% on the top line and 39% on the bottom line.
Here's the numbers
- Adjusted EPS of $1.58 (beats estimates of $1.49)
- Revenue of $3.19 billion (beats estimates of $3.04 billion)
The story for Celestica is EPS running far in excess of sales growth which just continues this quarter. EPS grew 52% from last year.
Earnings Are Out and Shares are Up Big
An immediate pop of 8%, stay here for more updates…
Earnings at 4:15 p.m. ET
As a reminder, we expect Celestica earnings at about 4:15 p.m. ET, if you see this update posting that means future ones will automatically load as well as long as you stay on this page.
Once again, we’ve been calling Celestica since May of last year. If you want analysis from a vetted team, you’ll want to stay on this page after earnings release as we expect to post more than 10 updates diving into the details in real time.
Can the Epic Year Continue?
Shares of Celestica are up 227% in 2025 alone, making it one of the top-performing stocks in the market.
I first called Celestica in May 2024, when I named it ‘The Best AI Stock to Buy in May.‘
Since that article published, shares of Celestica are up about 530% in under 18 months.
So, if you own Celestica, don’t hit the back button or leave this page. The moment the company’s earnings release (we expect them to hit newswires at about 4:15 p.m. ET), I’ll begin updating this page with new updates that will post automatically.
We’ll break down Wall Street’s reaction to Celestica’s earnings and any areas investors need to pay close attention to.
How Celestica Performed After Recent Earnings
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q2 2025
|+13.0%
|+9.6%
|+11.8%
|+14.3%
|Q1 2025
|+7.1%
|+5.7%
|+8.9%
|+10.2%
|Q4 2024
|+4.7%
|+3.1%
|+4.6%
|+6.4%
|Q3 2024
|+10.6%
|+4.9%
|+6.8%
|+8.1%
Celestica (NYSE: CLS) has been one of 2025’s stealth AI success stories. The stock has soared more than 330% over the past year as hyperscaler customers like Amazon, Google, and Meta accelerated data-center expansions.
In Q2, Celestica posted $2.89 billion in revenue and $1.39 adjusted EPS, beating consensus by 8% and 13%, respectively. CEO Rob Mionis credited “the strength of execution” and record margins of 7.4%, the highest in company history.
As it prepares to report Q3 results after the close, the market wants to see if Celestica can sustain that momentum. With data-center hardware demand and 800G networking ramping at record pace, expectations are running high.
What to Expect This Quarter
|Metric
|Q3 FY2025 Estimate
|YoY Change
|Revenue
|$3.04 B
|+21.6%
|EPS (Adj.)
|$1.49
|+43.3%
|FY 2025 (Est.)
|$11.71 B rev / $5.62 EPS
|+44.7% EPS YoY
|FY 2026 (Est.)
|$14.14 B rev / $7.22 EPS
|+28.6% EPS YoY
Key Areas to Watch
1. Hyperscaler Ramps & 800G Expansion- Every 400G customer has now migrated to 800G, according to management, with 800G volumes already matching 400G in Q2 and expected to dominate in the back half of the year. The company confirmed design wins across all three top hyperscalers, underscoring its positioning in the next generation of AI networking.
2. Full-Rack AI Systems and New Hyperscaler Designs- Celestica’s entry into full AI rack manufacturing — including compute, networking, and cooling integration, was a centerpiece of the Q&A. These “digital native wins” broaden its scope beyond traditional contract manufacturing and open margin-accretive opportunities into 2026.
3. Enterprise Compute Transition- The Q2 decline in enterprise revenue was tied to a technology transition with one large customer. Mionis confirmed that the next-gen AI/ML compute program begins ramping in Q3 and should drive enterprise recovery into Q4 and 2026.
4. Margin Expansion and Operating Leverage- Celestica’s 7.4% operating margin is double its pre-AI-cycle average. CFO Mandeep Chawla guided for margins to remain steady at that level through year-end, with leverage coming from scale and mix shift toward high-speed networking.
5. Capacity and CapEx Flexibility- The company can support $3–$4 B in incremental annual revenue with existing manufacturing campuses in Thailand, Malaysia, and Mexico. New buildings can be added in about 12 months, giving Celestica flexibility to chase hyperscaler growth without overstretching its balance sheet.