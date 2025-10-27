Live: Complete Coverage of Celestica (CLS) Q3 Earnings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Celestica has delivered four straight earnings beats, with last quarter’s EPS topping estimates by 13%

Street expects another big quarter: $3.04B revenue and $1.49 EPS, with FY2025 EPS seen rising 45% YoY.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended

Celestica (NYSE: CLS) has been one of 2025’s stealth AI success stories. The stock has soared more than 330% over the past year as hyperscaler customers like Amazon, Google, and Meta accelerated data-center expansions.

In Q2, Celestica posted $2.89 billion in revenue and $1.39 adjusted EPS, beating consensus by 8% and 13%, respectively. CEO Rob Mionis credited “the strength of execution” and record margins of 7.4%, the highest in company history.

As it prepares to report Q3 results after the close, the market wants to see if Celestica can sustain that momentum. With data-center hardware demand and 800G networking ramping at record pace, expectations are running high.

What to Expect This Quarter

Metric Q3 FY2025 Estimate YoY Change Revenue $3.04 B +21.6% EPS (Adj.) $1.49 +43.3% FY 2025 (Est.) $11.71 B rev / $5.62 EPS +44.7% EPS YoY FY 2026 (Est.) $14.14 B rev / $7.22 EPS +28.6% EPS YoY

Key Areas to Watch

1. Hyperscaler Ramps & 800G Expansion- Every 400G customer has now migrated to 800G, according to management, with 800G volumes already matching 400G in Q2 and expected to dominate in the back half of the year. The company confirmed design wins across all three top hyperscalers, underscoring its positioning in the next generation of AI networking.

2. Full-Rack AI Systems and New Hyperscaler Designs- Celestica’s entry into full AI rack manufacturing — including compute, networking, and cooling integration, was a centerpiece of the Q&A. These “digital native wins” broaden its scope beyond traditional contract manufacturing and open margin-accretive opportunities into 2026.

3. Enterprise Compute Transition- The Q2 decline in enterprise revenue was tied to a technology transition with one large customer. Mionis confirmed that the next-gen AI/ML compute program begins ramping in Q3 and should drive enterprise recovery into Q4 and 2026.

4. Margin Expansion and Operating Leverage- Celestica’s 7.4% operating margin is double its pre-AI-cycle average. CFO Mandeep Chawla guided for margins to remain steady at that level through year-end, with leverage coming from scale and mix shift toward high-speed networking.

5. Capacity and CapEx Flexibility- The company can support $3–$4 B in incremental annual revenue with existing manufacturing campuses in Thailand, Malaysia, and Mexico. New buildings can be added in about 12 months, giving Celestica flexibility to chase hyperscaler growth without overstretching its balance sheet.