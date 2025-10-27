S&P 500
6,884.20
-0.06%
Dow Jones
47,604.10
-0.03%
Nasdaq 100
25,866.00
-0.09%
Russell 2000
2,520.01
-0.22%
FTSE 100
9,683.00
+0.39%
Nikkei 225
50,479.50
-0.20%
Home > Investing > Live: Complete Coverage of Celestica (CLS) Q3 Earnings
Live News & Earnings

Live: Complete Coverage of Celestica (CLS) Q3 Earnings

By Joel South

Oct 27, 2025  |  Updated 4:37 PM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Celestica has delivered four straight earnings beats, with last quarter’s EPS topping estimates by 13%

  • Street expects another big quarter: $3.04B revenue and $1.49 EPS, with FY2025 EPS seen rising 45% YoY.

  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates

Live Coverage Has Ended

Updates Will Slow

Live

Celestica will hold its conference call at 8 AM tomorrow morning. You can register to listen in here. With no conference call tonight, we’ll slow down our updates now that we’ve covered the reaction to Celestica’s earnings and need-to-know figures they announced tonight.

If you’re new to this blog, simply scroll below to read our updates and analysis on their earnings. 

Gains Fading A Bit

Live

As of 4:33 p.m. ET, Celestica’s gains are fading slightly. Shares are up 8.5%, but that’s down from gaining nearly 14% earlier. The company has had an excellent 2025 and expectations were high headed into earnings, so that could be leading some investors to trim their positions after hours.

Growth Rates Look Strong

Live

Here’s how Celestica is growing across a number of metrics:

Metric Q3 25 Q3 24 YoY
Revenue $3.19B $2.50B 27.63%
Gross Profit $416.10M $259.10M 60.59%
Operating Income $325.00M $136.40M 138.27%
Net Income $267.80M $91.70M 192.04%
Cash And Equivalents $305.90M $398.50M -23.24%
Total Assets $6.61B $5.93B 11.47%
Total Liabilities $4.58B $4.11B 11.47%
Shareholders Equity $2.03B $1.82B 11.48%
Operating Cash Flow $126.20M $144.80M -12.85%
Capital Expenditures $37.30M $46.00M -18.91%
Free Cash Flow $88.90M N/A 0.00%

If You're Just Catching Up... Here's What Celestica Reported...

Live

Revenue was $3.19 billion, above the $3.04 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $1.58, above the $1.49 consensus estimate.

Celestica Inc. reported a 28% increase in revenue for Q3 2025 compared to Q3 2024, driven by strong demand in the Communications end market. The company achieved a GAAP EPS of $2.31, up from $0.75 in the previous year. The adjusted operating margin improved to 7.6% from 6.8% in Q3 2024. Celestica raised its 2025 annual revenue outlook to $12.2 billion and adjusted EPS to $5.90, citing continued strong demand and execution. The company also provided a 2026 outlook with expected revenue of $16.0 billion and adjusted EPS of $8.20, supported by investments in AI data center infrastructure.

Rob Mionis Bullish on Q3, Raises 2025 Outlook

Live

“We achieved very strong results in the third quarter, with revenue of $3.19 billion and non-GAAP adjusted EPS* of $1.58, representing growth of 28% and 52%, respectively, each exceeding the high end of our guidance ranges,” said CEO Rob Mionis, reflecting a very bullish tone on the quarter.

“Driven by these strong results to date and a demand environment that continues to strengthen, we are pleased to increase our 2025 annual outlook,” he added, as Celestica now expects $12.2 billion in revenue and $5.90 in adjusted EPS for fiscal 2025.

Complete Earnings Summary

Live

The big news right now is Celestica shares are up 13.3% (as of 4:21 p.m. ET) after hours.

  • The company smashed EPS and revenue estimates last year
  • And issued new 2026 guidance of $16 billion in sales and $8.20 of EPS.

Here’s a detailed summary of what the company reported last quarter:

CLS | Celestica Q3’25 Earnings Highlights:

  • Adj. EPS: $1.58 [✅]; UP +52% YoY
  • Revenue: $3.19B (Est. $3.125B) [✅]; UP +28% YoY
  • Adj. Gross Margin: 11.7% [✅]; UP +100 bps YoY
  • Net Income: $0.27B [✅]; UP +198% YoY
  • GAAP EPS: $2.31; UP +208% YoY
  • Free Cash Flow: $0.09B; UP +16% YoY

Q3’25 Outlook:

  • Revenue: $12.2B ±X% (Est. $11.55B) [✅]
    • Driven by strong demand from key customers, particularly in AI data center infrastructure.
    • Increased guidance reflects robust performance in Q3 and anticipated demand for Q4.

Q3 Segment Performance:

  • CCS Revenue: $2.41B  [✅]; UP +43% YoY
  • ATS Revenue: $0.78B  [❌]; DOWN -4% YoY

Other Key Q3 Metrics:

  • Adj. Operating Income: $0.24B  [✅]; UP +43% YoY
  • Adj. Operating Expenses: $0.09B [✅]; UP +18% YoY
  • Effective Tax Rate: 14% (vs. 28% YoY)
  • GAAP ROIC: 50.4% (vs. 23.7% YoY)
  • Adjusted ROIC: 37.5% (vs. 29.0% YoY)

CEO Commentary:

  • Rob Mionis: “We achieved very strong results in the third quarter, with revenue of $3.19 billion and non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $1.58, representing growth of 28% and 52%, respectively, each exceeding the high end of our guidance ranges. In the quarter we achieved strong adjusted operating margin of 7.6%, another high for the company, reflecting the continued strength of our execution.”

CFO Commentary:

  • “Driven by these strong results to date and a demand environment that continues to strengthen, we are pleased to increase our 2025 annual outlook. We now expect revenue to reach $12.2 billion, an increase from the prior $11.55 billion, and anticipate non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $5.90, up from our previous estimate of $5.50.”

Other Executives:

  • “Furthermore, we are announcing our 2026 annual outlook with revenue of $16.0 billion and non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $8.20, representing growth of 31% and 39% respectively.”

 

Shares Now Up 11%

Live

Celestica’s winning streak will continue tomorrow. Shares are now up about 11% less than 5 minutes after earnings were released.

New 2026 Annual Outlook

Live

The company is now projecting $16 billion in 2026 with $8.20 of EPS.

That’s growth of 31% on the top line and 39% on the bottom line.

Here's the numbers

Live
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.58 (beats estimates of $1.49)
  • Revenue of $3.19 billion (beats estimates of $3.04 billion)

The story for Celestica is EPS running far in excess of sales growth which just continues this quarter. EPS grew 52% from last year.

Earnings Are Out and Shares are Up Big

Live

An immediate pop of 8%, stay here for more updates…

Earnings at 4:15 p.m. ET

Live

As a reminder, we expect Celestica earnings at about 4:15 p.m. ET, if you see this update posting that means future ones will automatically load as well as long as you stay on this page.

Once again, we’ve been calling Celestica since May of last year. If you want analysis from a vetted team, you’ll want to stay on this page after earnings release as we expect to post more than 10 updates diving into the details in real time.

Can the Epic Year Continue?

Live

Shares of Celestica are up 227% in 2025 alone, making it one of the top-performing stocks in the market.

I first called Celestica in May 2024, when I named it ‘The Best AI Stock to Buy in May.

Since that article published, shares of Celestica are up about 530% in under 18 months. 

So, if you own Celestica, don’t hit the back button or leave this page. The moment the company’s earnings release (we expect them to hit newswires at about 4:15 p.m. ET), I’ll begin updating this page with new updates that will post automatically.

We’ll break down Wall Street’s reaction to Celestica’s earnings and any areas investors need to pay close attention to.

In the mean time, make sure you’ve checked out 24/7 Wall St.’s AI Investor Podcast. Each podcast we make new recommendations into our $500,000 AI Portfolio. The portfolio launched late last year and the average recommendation is already up more than 63%. The best part: it’s absolutely free to subscribe and start getting new AI investing ideas today.

How Celestica Performed After Recent Earnings

Live
Quarter EPS Surprise 1-Day Move 7-Day Move 14-Day Move
Q2 2025 +13.0% +9.6% +11.8% +14.3%
Q1 2025 +7.1% +5.7% +8.9% +10.2%
Q4 2024 +4.7% +3.1% +4.6% +6.4%
Q3 2024 +10.6% +4.9% +6.8% +8.1%

Celestica (NYSE: CLS) has been one of 2025’s stealth AI success stories. The stock has soared more than 330% over the past year as hyperscaler customers like Amazon, Google, and Meta accelerated data-center expansions.

In Q2, Celestica posted $2.89 billion in revenue and $1.39 adjusted EPS, beating consensus by 8% and 13%, respectively. CEO Rob Mionis credited “the strength of execution” and record margins of 7.4%, the highest in company history.

As it prepares to report Q3 results after the close, the market wants to see if Celestica can sustain that momentum. With data-center hardware demand and 800G networking ramping at record pace, expectations are running high.

What to Expect This Quarter

Metric Q3 FY2025 Estimate YoY Change
Revenue $3.04 B +21.6%
EPS (Adj.) $1.49 +43.3%
FY 2025 (Est.) $11.71 B rev / $5.62 EPS +44.7% EPS YoY
FY 2026 (Est.) $14.14 B rev / $7.22 EPS +28.6% EPS YoY

Key Areas to Watch

1. Hyperscaler Ramps & 800G Expansion- Every 400G customer has now migrated to 800G, according to management, with 800G volumes already matching 400G in Q2 and expected to dominate in the back half of the year. The company confirmed design wins across all three top hyperscalers, underscoring its positioning in the next generation of AI networking.

2. Full-Rack AI Systems and New Hyperscaler Designs- Celestica’s entry into full AI rack manufacturing — including compute, networking, and cooling integration, was a centerpiece of the Q&A. These “digital native wins” broaden its scope beyond traditional contract manufacturing and open margin-accretive opportunities into 2026.

3. Enterprise Compute Transition- The Q2 decline in enterprise revenue was tied to a technology transition with one large customer. Mionis confirmed that the next-gen AI/ML compute program begins ramping in Q3 and should drive enterprise recovery into Q4 and 2026.

4. Margin Expansion and Operating Leverage- Celestica’s 7.4% operating margin is double its pre-AI-cycle average. CFO Mandeep Chawla guided for margins to remain steady at that level through year-end, with leverage coming from scale and mix shift toward high-speed networking.

5. Capacity and CapEx Flexibility- The company can support $3–$4 B in incremental annual revenue with existing manufacturing campuses in Thailand, Malaysia, and Mexico. New buildings can be added in about 12 months, giving Celestica flexibility to chase hyperscaler growth without overstretching its balance sheet.

Live: Complete Coverage of Celestica (CLS) Q3 Earnings

Continue Reading

Live: Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Reports Earnings Today – Will It Issue a Big Beat?
Joel South | Aug 7, 2025

Live: Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Reports Earnings Today – Will It Issue a Big Beat?

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Celestica Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Celestica Up 9% After Hours – Here’s The One Thing You Need to Know
Eric Bleeker | Oct 27, 2025

Celestica Up 9% After Hours – Here’s The One Thing You Need to Know

Celestica (Nasdaq: CLS) just reported Q3 earnings, and even after a 227% surge in 2025, investors were surprised how impressive the company is…
Live: Celestica Blows Out Q2 Earnings And Is Soaring 12%
Eric Bleeker | Jul 28, 2025

Live: Celestica Blows Out Q2 Earnings And Is Soaring 12%

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Celestica Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
The Best AI Stock to Buy in May: It’s Very Under-the-Radar
Eric Bleeker | May 11, 2024

The Best AI Stock to Buy in May: It’s Very Under-the-Radar

Investing in AI stocks isn’t easy. Generally, AI stocks have run up huge amounts across the past year and now…
Live: Marvell Technology (MRVL) Down 13% After Earnings: Here’s Why
Joel South | Aug 28, 2025

Live: Marvell Technology (MRVL) Down 13% After Earnings: Here’s Why

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Celestica Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Live Earnings: What To Expect When Applied Digital Releases Earnings Today
Joel South | Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings: What To Expect When Applied Digital Releases Earnings Today

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Celestica Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Live Earnings: What To Expect When Applied Digital Releases Earnings Today
Joel South | Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings: What To Expect When Applied Digital Releases Earnings Today

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Celestica Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Live Earnings: Can Intel Keep Its Hot Streak Rolling After Q3 Earnings?
Joel South | Oct 23, 2025

Live Earnings: Can Intel Keep Its Hot Streak Rolling After Q3 Earnings?

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Celestica Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Live: Will Arista Networks (ANET) Obliterates Earnings and Soars 15%
Joel South | Aug 5, 2025

Live: Will Arista Networks (ANET) Obliterates Earnings and Soars 15%

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Celestica Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…

Top Gaining Stocks

Qualcomm
QCOM Vol: 81,798,748
+$18.74
+11.09%
$187.68
Keurig Dr Pepper
KDP Vol: 53,681,003
+$2.07
+7.62%
$29.23
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 27,486,944
+$3.28
+6.79%
$51.57
Edwards Lifesciences
EW Vol: 13,099,985
+$4.72
+6.20%
$80.82
HCA Healthcare
HCA Vol: 1,789,426
+$20.82
+4.66%
$467.86

Top Losing Stocks

Albemarle
ALB Vol: 4,094,594
-$9.41
8.91%
$96.23
Newmont
NEM Vol: 23,560,309
-$4.74
5.69%
$78.63
Ford
F Vol: 140,858,394
-$0.58
4.19%
$13.26
West Pharmaceutical Services
WST Vol: 1,067,881
-$10.25
3.45%
$287.22
Roper Technologies
ROP Vol: 1,631,096
-$15.07
3.15%
$463.73