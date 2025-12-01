Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage
Loading chart data...
Quick Read
- Credo Technology (CRDO) delivered 274% revenue growth and 44.1% net margin last quarter as hyperscalers scaled AI infrastructure deployments.
- Three hyperscalers now contribute over 10% of Credo revenue each with a fourth expected to cross that threshold this fiscal year.
- Credo is expanding AEC adoption from intra-rack to rack-to-rack architectures with the company claiming 1,000x better reliability than optical solutions.
- Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.
Live Updates
Get The Best Credo Technology Group Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter
Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on Credo Technology Group, market updates, and brand-new stock recommendations delivered directly to your inbox.
What to Watch for On Credo's Earnings Call
Credo will be hosting its earnings call at 5 p.m. ET today.
As you can see from the live chart at the top of the article, the stock went absolutely vertical after reporting earnings. The key reasons for that are:
- Revenue last quarter smashed expectations, hitting about $268 million (above Wall Street consensus of ~$235 million).
- EPS of $.67 topped Wall Street expectations of $.50.
- And most importantly, guidance was massive. Credo is forecasting $340 million in revenue at the midpoint next quarter. Wall Street was expecting $248 million.
Next up is the company’s earnings call. Here are a few areas to watch for:
- Commentary on customer diversification (with such a massive beat, we’re expecting that situation will continue to improve).
- Any updated guidance on optics growth this year.
- And further details on the growth of new product categories. The more Credo is seen as a broad interconnect company that’s seeing momentum beyond AECs, the higher valuation the company could see from Wall Street.
We Called Credo Early - Subscribe to Our AI Investor Podcast For More Ideas
As we noted earlier in this live blog, our AI Investor Podcast manages a portfolio of $500,000 that’s invested across our favorite AI stocks.
In each episode, we review recent news in the AI space and provide new recommendations and investing ideas in the AI space. One of our first recommendations in the podcast was Credo, which is now up 18% after hours and more than 600% since we first recommended the stock in September 2024!
Subscribing to the podcast is absolutely free, so before you leave today’s live blog, make sure to check it out.
Credo's CEO On Their Historic Quarter
We’ve already posted the commentary from Credo CEO Bill Brennan, but it’s worth highlighting once again:
“In the second quarter Credo delivered revenue of $268.0 million, an increase of 20% sequentially and an extraordinary 272% increase year-over-year. These are the strongest quarterly results in Credo’s history, and they reect the continued build-out of the world’s largest AI training and inference clusters. Looking forward, the combination of continued growth in our core AEC and IC franchises, plus the upcoming ramps of our recently announced ZeroFlap Optics, ALCs, and OmniConnect gearbox solutions, gives us an outlook with strong revenue growth and profitability through fiscal 2026 and beyond.”
We’ll see what commentary the company provides on its earnings call about these growth drives that extend Credo beyond its bread-and-butter AEC business.
Absolutely Insane Guidance
If you’re wondering why Credo is now up 12% after hours, the key is less what they reported last quarter (which was very good) and more how fantastic next quarter’s guidance is.
Wall Street had expected revenues of $247.6 million in FQ3 2026. Credo issued revenue guidance with a midpoint of $340 million.
That is absolutely blowout guidance and shows that even after Credo’s massive run up the past 24 months, the stock’s growth is still underappreciated by Wall Street.
Key Figures from Credo's Q2 Fiscal 2026 Earnings Release
Here are the key figures from Credo Technology’s (Nasdaq: CRDO) Q2 earnings release:
CRDO | Credo Technology Group Q2’26 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $0.67 (Est. $0.50)
- Revenue: $268.0M; [UP] +272.1% YoY
- Adj. Gross Margin: 67.7%
- Net Income: $82.6M
- Ending Cash and Short-term Investments: $813.6M
Q2’26 Outlook:
- Revenue: $335.0M – $345.0M
- Expectations are driven by the continued growth in core AEC and IC franchises, along with the upcoming ramps of new products such as ZeroFlap Optics, ALCs, and OmniConnect gearbox solutions.
- Management anticipates strong revenue growth and profitability through fiscal 2026 and beyond.
Q2 Segment Performance:
- Product Sales Revenue: $261.3M
- IP License Revenue: $6.7M
Other Key Q2 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $124.1M
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $57.3M
- R&D Expenses: $57.9M
- GAAP Gross Margin: 67.5%
- Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 67.7%
- GAAP Operating Income: $78.8M
- GAAP Operating Expenses: $102.3M
- GAAP Net Income: $82.6M
- GAAP Diluted Net Income per Share: $0.44
CEO Commentary:
- Bill Brennan: “In the second quarter Credo delivered revenue of $268.0 million, an increase of 20% sequentially and an extraordinary 272% increase year-over-year. These are the strongest quarterly results in Credo’s history, and they reflect the continued build-out of the world’s largest AI training and inference clusters. Looking forward, the combination of continued growth in our core AEC and IC franchises, plus the upcoming ramps of our recently announced ZeroFlap Optics, ALCs, and OmniConnect gearbox solutions, gives us an outlook with strong revenue growth and profitability through fiscal 2026 and beyond.”
Credo's Main Numbers from Last Quarter
EPS of $.67 beats Wall Street expectations of $.50.
Revenue of $268.03 million exceeds estimates of ~$235 million.
A very solid beat for Credo.
Credo Shares Have Lift Off
Credo just reported and shares are up 10% immedaitely – more updates to come.
Shares Dive Into the Close
Shares of Credo dove into the close, falling 3.7%. However, we didn’t see any company specific news to cause this.
Credo is expected to report earnings any moment.
Earnings Shortly...
If you just landed on this live blog, we expect Credo earnings to hit at about 4:05 p.m. ET. Once they arrive, we’ll begin posting updates immediately.
To receive updates, simply stay on this page and they should load automatically.
Credo Has Been a Massive Winner
24/7 Wall St. hosts The AI Investor Podcast , where we invest $500,000 across our favorite AI stock ideas.
The largest winner we’ve recommended so far has been Credo, which is up 526% since we first recommended it on September 27, 2024.
Credo has notched fantastic gains as revenue accelerated throughout calendar 2025. It’s expected that the company will deliver sales of more than $960 million during its current Fiscal year. That’s up from $437 million the prior year.
As we noted earlier, some key topics we’ll be looking for when Credo reports include:
- Updates on customer diversification: Credo sank earlier this year after it announced a quarter when revenues got too concentrated in Amazon. Since then, shares have skyrocketed as the company expanded its business with other hyperscalers.
- Optical business momentum is another key area to watch as the space is red-hot and Credo is making strong inroads.
We expect Credo to report shortly after the bell (at about 4:05 p.m. ET) and will begin issuing analysis the moment earnings go live.
Credo Up 30% Heading Into Earnings
Credo has surged 30% over the past five days as investors lean into the company’s strengthening position at the center of AI-infrastructure buildouts. Last quarter’s call underscored why sentiment is accelerating. Management highlighted record revenue, a 274% year-over-year increase, and expanding engagements across hyperscalers, including meaningful ramps from a fourth customer and a fifth now through qualification.
Credo also emphasized that AEC adoption is broadening from intra-rack to rack-to-rack designs, where reliability advantages can be “up to 1,000x” better than optical. With optical DSP and PCIe retimer roadmaps advancing, the market is pricing in multi-year growth visibility.
Credo Technology (Nasdaq: CRDO) has quickly become one of the most important connectivity suppliers in the AI-infrastructure stack. The company delivered record revenue and profitability last quarter as hyperscalers continued to ramp deployments of active electrical cables, optical DSPs and PCIe retimer solutions. With AI cluster buildouts accelerating globally, expectations are elevated heading into the upcoming report. Wall Street sees continued year-over-year expansion across revenue and EPS, along with another quarter of notable gross margin performance.
What to Expect When Credo Reports
|Metric
|Estimate
|Year-Ago (Q2 FY25)
|Revenue
|$234.99M
|$72.03M
|EPS (Normalized)
|$0.50
|$0.07
|Full-Year 2026 Revenue
|$960.2M
|$436.77M
|Full-Year 2026 EPS (Normalized)
|$2.08
|$0.70
Wall Street expects 226% revenue growth for the upcoming quarter and sees normalized EPS scaling more than 6x compared to last year. Full-year estimates reflect the continuation of hyperscaler-led demand patterns that drove last quarter’s 274% revenue growth and 44.1% net margin performance.
Key Areas to Watch
1. Hyperscaler ramp velocity and new customer expansion- Management emphasized that three hyperscalers contributed more than 10% of revenue last quarter, with a fourth hyperscaler achieving first material revenue and expected to cross the 10% threshold this fiscal year. The call also indicated that a fifth hyperscaler is through qualification, with traction expected toward year-end. This breadth of adoption is a critical signal for forward demand.
2. AEC share gains across intra-rack and emerging rack-to-rack deployments- The company noted that AEC adoption is expanding beyond intra-rack into rack-to-rack architectures, driven by reliability and power efficiency advantages over optical solutions. Management pointed to customers architecting entire scale-out networks using AECs up to 7 meters, with AECs described as up to 1,000x more reliable than optical. This represents a significant TAM expansion if the trend accelerates.
3. Optical DSP momentum and the shift toward 1.6T platforms- Credo reiterated strong momentum in its optical business and is on track to double optical revenue in FY26. The firm is moving its 1.6T DSP architecture to 3-nanometer specifically to meet power targets, with production expected in the coming months. Optical remains an important diversification pillar as next-gen modules ramp across hyperscale data centers.
4. PCIe retimer design wins into 2026- Management highlighted significant customer engagement for PCIe retimers, with design wins expected in calendar 2025 and production revenue expected in 2026. As AI clusters transition from PCIe Gen 5 to Gen 6 and beyond, this product line could become a meaningful contributor and further broaden the addressable market.
5. Margin sustainability as product mix shifts- Gross margin reached 67.6% last quarter, aided by scale and mix. However, management noted that future fluctuations will be “driven by product mix.” Investors will watch whether margins hold near the long-term model as AEC, optical DSP and retimer contributions shift quarter-to-quarter.