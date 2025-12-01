Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live Updates

Credo Technology (Nasdaq: CRDO) has quickly become one of the most important connectivity suppliers in the AI-infrastructure stack. The company delivered record revenue and profitability last quarter as hyperscalers continued to ramp deployments of active electrical cables, optical DSPs and PCIe retimer solutions. With AI cluster buildouts accelerating globally, expectations are elevated heading into the upcoming report. Wall Street sees continued year-over-year expansion across revenue and EPS, along with another quarter of notable gross margin performance.

What to Expect When Credo Reports

Metric Estimate Year-Ago (Q2 FY25) Revenue $234.99M $72.03M EPS (Normalized) $0.50 $0.07 Full-Year 2026 Revenue $960.2M $436.77M Full-Year 2026 EPS (Normalized) $2.08 $0.70

Wall Street expects 226% revenue growth for the upcoming quarter and sees normalized EPS scaling more than 6x compared to last year. Full-year estimates reflect the continuation of hyperscaler-led demand patterns that drove last quarter’s 274% revenue growth and 44.1% net margin performance.

Key Areas to Watch

1. Hyperscaler ramp velocity and new customer expansion- Management emphasized that three hyperscalers contributed more than 10% of revenue last quarter, with a fourth hyperscaler achieving first material revenue and expected to cross the 10% threshold this fiscal year. The call also indicated that a fifth hyperscaler is through qualification, with traction expected toward year-end. This breadth of adoption is a critical signal for forward demand.

2. AEC share gains across intra-rack and emerging rack-to-rack deployments- The company noted that AEC adoption is expanding beyond intra-rack into rack-to-rack architectures, driven by reliability and power efficiency advantages over optical solutions. Management pointed to customers architecting entire scale-out networks using AECs up to 7 meters, with AECs described as up to 1,000x more reliable than optical. This represents a significant TAM expansion if the trend accelerates.

3. Optical DSP momentum and the shift toward 1.6T platforms- Credo reiterated strong momentum in its optical business and is on track to double optical revenue in FY26. The firm is moving its 1.6T DSP architecture to 3-nanometer specifically to meet power targets, with production expected in the coming months. Optical remains an important diversification pillar as next-gen modules ramp across hyperscale data centers.

4. PCIe retimer design wins into 2026- Management highlighted significant customer engagement for PCIe retimers, with design wins expected in calendar 2025 and production revenue expected in 2026. As AI clusters transition from PCIe Gen 5 to Gen 6 and beyond, this product line could become a meaningful contributor and further broaden the addressable market.

5. Margin sustainability as product mix shifts- Gross margin reached 67.6% last quarter, aided by scale and mix. However, management noted that future fluctuations will be “driven by product mix.” Investors will watch whether margins hold near the long-term model as AEC, optical DSP and retimer contributions shift quarter-to-quarter.