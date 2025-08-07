"On Fire" Jim Cramer Wants You to Sell This Growth Stock and Buy This One Tulane Public Relations/Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Jim Cramer believes you should steer clear of the first growth stock.

He believes better days are ahead for the second stock.

He sees higher competition for the first one and more clients for the second.

Jim Cramer has been quite successful with his picks this cycle, and he has caught several stocks that have delivered triple-digit returns. Considering that Cramer’s specialty lies mostly within growth stocks in the tech sector, it’s a good idea to consult some of his ideas. You don’t have to be a fan to perhaps learn something new.

Hundreds of thousands of people tune in live every day, not just for his bullish picks. Investors are looking to avoid holding low-performance stocks and rotate into the stocks that will spearhead the next leg up.

Here’s one growth stock that Cramer does not see making much progress, and another that he is bullish on.

Growth Stock to Sell: Workday (WDAY)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is a human capital management and financial management software company. It has done quite well in the 2010s, but WDAY stock has been more volatile in the 2020s, with the stock up some 28.75% in the past five years.

Jim Cramer does not like the stock. During Mad Money on June 25, 2025, a caller said, “I was listening to you and David speak about enterprise software this morning. And on that note, I’d like to get your thoughts on Workday.”

Jim replied, “I’m worried, there’s a lot of companies coming for Workday. I don’t like that. I think what happens is that we begin to see what happens to Salesforce right now… people just don’t want to own Salesforce, so I want to stay away from Workday.”

Jim Cramer believes WDAY stock may see similar investor aversion to Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), mainly because cloud-based human capital management and financial software is becoming a crowded space.

Other companies are coming up with better and better solutions, and such software tools are being “commoditized.”

The effects of this are already visible, as the company has failed to increase its margins alongside dividends, leading to the bottom line falling behind. Exemplary software companies usually come out of the growth phase and aggressively convert that into profits, often reaching 20%-plus net margins in a few years. Workday has failed to do that.

Growth Stock to Buy: Marvell Technology (MRVL)

On the same day that he discussed Workday, a caller said, “I took a long position on Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) last week…” Cramer conveyed that “Marvell Technology, they have a sell [the sell rating by an analyst], that’s just ridiculous. Marvell’s an excellent company, and they’ve won a lot of business from some of the hyperscalers…” Cramer added, “Matt Murphy [Marvell’s CEO] is doing a remarkable job. The stock is starting to act right… I think you’re on the right track owning Marvell.”

Jim Cramer has been talking extensively about Marvell Technology throughout the year and has remained bullish, even though MRVL stock is down 36.7% in the past six months.

Most of that decline happened during the spring selloff as tariff fears gripped the market. MRVL stock has since bottomed out and has been on an upward trajectory.

Marvell Technology makes custom chips for data centers, and the expanding capital expenditures by hyperscalers make it a prime beneficiary of the AI boom.

Q2 financials were stellar, as revenue grew 63.3% to $1.9 billion. Cramer himself said Marvell’s AI-driven growth was “on fire” due to the growing demand from clients.

The growth ahead looks far more promising than what this company has delivered in the past. 3-year revenue growth is at 6% annually. Analysts now see 24.6% annual revenue growth in the coming 3 to 5 years, along with 39.3% annual EPS growth (minus non-recurring items).

The forward earnings multiple is less than 27 times now, which makes it one of the cheapest AI semiconductor stocks at the moment.

