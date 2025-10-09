Jim Cramer Is All in on These 3 Growth Stocks

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Jim Cramer has often been seen as a figure with a “hit or miss” track record. But in 2025, his picks turned out remarkably successful so far, especially when it comes to growth stocks. Of course, the broader market has played its part in that success, but Cramer rightfully pointed out some of the best performers over the past year.

He hasn’t turned down his bullishness even with the market taking higher growth stocks. These stocks are trading at nosebleed multiples, but Cramer believes the special circumstances warrant a higher premium on specific stocks.

The following are three that he is particularly upbeat about.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Jim Cramer has been a long-time Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) bull. His conviction in the company and its management has remained strong through the bull market, even as NVDA stock reached nosebleed levels during its rally.

Nvidia has been continuously posting stellar numbers, and Cramer believes it is poised to go higher as financials catch up with the stock price.

On Mad Money’s show this Wednesday, Cramer said, “I’ve been telling people to just buy Nvidia since I named my dog after the company when the stock was just under $4, and now it’s 189 bucks.”

Cramer disagrees with the thesis that this is a circular investment scheme between AI companies where shareholders keep paying more until it collapses. Instead, he believes the “fundamental drivers in the market are enormous,” saying “you either believe in the fourth industrial revolution, as described by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, or you don’t”. He concedes bears could be right, but states, “so far it’s paid much more to be a believer”.

Later in the segment, he mentions that Huang said “we’re a couple hundred billion dollars into a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure build-out”. Cramer said, “He [Huang] thinks we’re not even 10% through this transformation. I think he knows more than the bears.”

All things considered, Cramer seems unfazed by the AI rally and believes far more gains are in the cards.

The Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has had a hectic 2025, and it is down almost 55% year-to-date as of this writing. The company missed earnings estimates for the first time in a while, and the stock market reacted very negatively. The stock price fell by nearly 70% from its peak to its trough in April.

Cramer believes this is a recovery story worth chasing as The Trade Desk can realistically return to its original trajectory if revenue growth accelerates further.

Just as TTD stock started bottoming out, Cramer said, “I kept thinking that Jeff Green [the CEO of The Trade Desk] is going to make a comeback. He’s got a new system and is pushing in.”

He stated, “With [TTD stock at] $57, I’m going to go all in that Jeff Green has got this…” adding, “I am with Jeff Green.”

This move worked out wonderfully as TTD stock recovered by over 57% from that segment’s date to August, where the company disappointed again.

Today, the stock is at $53.3. This September, a caller asked Cramer about it, and he replied, saying he would still buy more.

TTD stock does have plenty of room for a big move to the upside, like from April to August. The company’s CEO blamed tariffs for declining ad budgets. If consumer spending rebounds and tariffs ease, the stock can snap back fast.

CoreWeave (CRWV)

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) was discussed when a caller asked Cramer on July 24 about Nebius (NASDAQ:NBIS). The caller asked, “Is Nebius Group, ticker NBIS, a buy?”

Cramer replied, “I totally get Nebius Group, but I am through and through a CoreWeave person, and because I am a CoreWeave person… we went all-in [on] CoreWeave, and I’m not going to change my view.”

CoreWeave has been buying mountains of GPUs and bolting them into data centers and renting them out to anyone who needs monster compute for AI training or inference. Hyperscalers are among its biggest customers, and so are many other AI companies.

The growth has been impeccable, and CoreWeave has been showered with contracts. All of that growth does come at a cost, and that is debt. CoreWeave had $14.56 billion of debt on its balance sheet in Q2. Many analysts believe that’s very risky, as those graphics cards will depreciate. Plus, no one knows how long this AI boom will last.

Cramer isn’t blind to the debt, but he likely thinks GPU scarcity + contracted backlog will lift CRWV first and ask questions later. If AI demand keeps roaring, the debt gets refinanced at lower rates. This scenario keep CRWV stock rallying higher. But if the AI hype fades, it will end in tears.