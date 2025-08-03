126%+ Upside: This Is Jim Cramer's Top Growth Stock Right Now ojbyrne / Flickr

Jim Cramer is one of the most well-known growth investors on Wall Street. CNBC’s “Mad Money” aligns perfectly with what growth investors want. He has plenty of opinions and angles to present to investors who need them quickly. The market moves fast, so any input on the hottest stocks in the market is welcome, and millions tune in to watch his show.

Of course, he isn’t right always, but that shouldn’t lead you to ignore everything he has to say entirely. His wrong picks make the headlines, and that’s bound to happen if someone is discussing dozens of stocks every weekday. However, a good portion of his picks end up doing very well. Cramer has nailed long-term growth winners like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).

Likewise, the stock he is bullish on now is also one he has been right about in the past. He’s now doubling down on it with a price target that dwarfs every other analyst covering the stock.

Jim Cramer thinks UBER stock can go to $200

Jim Cramer has been notably bullish on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) throughout 2025. In a lightning round on July 31, a caller phoned in regarding Uber, saying, “I own Uber, they’re fantastic, they have a cash flow juggernaut.” The caller believed that UBER stock should be worth $120. Cramer replied, “I think Uber’s going to $200. I just say you go buy more here. That’s the only solution that I see.”

That $200 price target implies over 126% upside, as of writing. The average analyst price target on UBER stock at the moment is $103.48. The highest price target is $120.

Earlier in July, he addressed another caller’s query about Uber and said, “…Now, Peter (the caller) asked, should he stay or should he sell? But you know what he should be doing? [buy, buy, buy] He should be buying.” He added, “…we’re going to look at the fundamentals, and the fundamentals are excellent. I don’t think it’s going to be contained by $100. I have great ambitions for Uber in my head and think it’ll be up for multiple years, and you should own the stock.”

Why Cramer is bullish

Cramer’s praise of Uber mostly comes from the stellar numbers the company is posting. Gross bookings increased 21% year-over-year in Q4 2024 and 14% year-over-year in Q1 2025. Revenue grew by the same amount, with adjusted EBITDA growing 35% year-over-year to $1.9 billion.

Uber has been a household name for many years at this point, but the growth doesn’t seem to be maturing anytime soon. There’s more room for growth and profits as the company scales up both ride-sharing and delivery (Uber Eats) worldwide.

Plus, Cramer believes autonomous vehicles will benefit Uber instead of hurting it. That argument has been strengthened significantly as Uber partnered up with Waymo. Instead of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stealing market share from Uber, it seems to be the other way around.

Uber also signed a deal with Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) to deploy 20,000 electric SUVs for robotaxi development. As self-driving cars get better, Uber’s margins will only expand. Delivery robots could also significantly shave Uber Eats costs.

Can UBER stock hit $200?

Given enough time, probably. However, Cramer didn’t give any specifics pertaining to when. If his price target looks at the next 12 months, that’s not very likely. Even if the broader market stays bullish, UBER stock is unlikely to more than double from its current price of around $88. I’d stick with the highest price target of $130 as the ceiling for 2025.

That said, it wouldn’t be impossible for UBER stock to climb well beyond that. Sales and profits are both expanding fast, and you’re paying 25 times forward 2026 earnings. The market is paying well over 50 times earnings for many growth stocks even further out, so $200 wouldn’t be surprising if Uber keeps beating and raises guidance massively.

