Ford's New EV Plan Falls Apart

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) announced its “next Model T moment.” It ended up as the fourth story down from the top at the auto section of Bloomberg, behind a Vietnam plan for electric vehicles (EVs) and GM’s new self-driving car plans. Simultaneously, Ford’s stock fell on volume that was below the 90-day average. The plan was not impressive, nor was it believable.

Ford’s stumble in EVs will be a significant part of the history books that cover the emergence of EVs during the last decade. The number-two U.S. car company said it would invest $30 billion in its EV ventures. It said production levels would reach hundreds of thousands of EVs per year. Its EV flagship, the F-150 Lightning, experienced production delays and several changes to its pricing for the pickup.

Ford began to slow its EV investment and cut EV production. It sold only 2,831 F-150 Lightnings last month. Sales for the Mustang Mach-E totaled 5,308.

The new plan is for a tiny step forward as a replacement for its colossal effort. The first new EV will be a four-door pickup. It will not be available until 2027. That is extremely slow during a period when major car makers are introducing new EVs every year.

The plan will “preserve” 2,200 jobs at Ford’s Louisville Assembly Plant. That implies they might have been lost sometime in the future. The announcement was mostly about the Ford Universal EV Production System. It is untested, and it does not seem any more advanced than the Hyundai Metaplant in Georgia. That plant can already produce 500,000 vehicles a year. It will make the electric Ioniq 5 crossover SUV, the Ioniq 9, and future vehicles.

Ford has expressed concern about Chinese EVs, which its CEO Jim Farley is anxious about. In addition, every major legacy car company that operates in the United States already has EVs on the road. GM has 13 EV models and is adding more. It is in second place in U.S. EV sales behind Tesla.

One announcement Ford hoped would impress consumers and investors was that its new EV would have a price of $30,000. Most large car companies have the same plan. Given Ford’s track record, the $30,00 price could change before the first one rolls off the assembly line.

Ford Threatens Investors With Another Family Member

