2 Looming IPOs I'm Most Excited About

The IPO market has gone from red-hot to sizzling hot for the summer season. In many ways, this scorching IPO boom is too hot to handle for most value-conscious investors. Still, with the IPO market alive and well, you can count on more AI infrastructure firms and crypto-related fintech up-and-comers to test their luck on the public markets well into 2026.

While the year has already been packed with very interesting IPOs, many of which the retail crowd has been itching to get a piece of for many years, I still think there’s a lot of excitement up ahead. And in this piece, we’ll check out two IPOs that have me most excited.

Key Points It’s been a stacked year for IPOs. The best and most exciting may still be up ahead.

Stripe and Databricks are widely followed private tech firms that could make a big splash once they decide to go public.

Trading Overbought IPOs Can Be Risky. Here’s How I’d Proceed

Despite my enthusiasm, though, I’m not sure I’ll participate in the post-IPO boom phase, which may very well end with a bit of pain, given volatility does work both ways. Although I’ll be sitting comfortably from the sidelines as the following names go live on the stock market, I will keep them around the top of my personal radar.

If a post-IPO quickly goes bust or the broad market falls into a correction, there’s bound to be a better opportunity to punch a ticket. Of course, waiting around for a retreat may cause one to miss out on a stock entirely. With the AI revolution and profound, likely long-lasting secular tailwinds hitting the tech sector (I remain as bullish as ever on tech as AI bets look to pay off, shooting down all the bubble fears we’ve heard of in the headlines of late), perhaps it’s not all too reckless to grab a small slice of an IPO with the intention of adding to a position on subsequent weakness.

So, without further ado, let’s get into the IPOs I’m most excited for in the coming year:

Stripe

Given the excitement for fintech IPOs, 2025 feels like the right time for Stripe to finally go public. Undoubtedly, the firm hasn’t yet filed a date so that interested investors can circle their calendars quite yet. And it’s unclear when the payments firm, which could be valued more than $90 billion on the high end, will finally go public.

In any case, one thing is for certain: a Stripe IPO is going to be highly anticipated and likely overbought. Indeed, count me as unsurprised if Stripe were to double up many times over out of the gate, even if the valuation comes in higher than recent funding rounds suggest.

The online payment processing firm has already won over the big tech titans. The big question for Stripe is whether it can thrive as it expands into various other financial product categories. Sure, there’s a lot of competition in fintech these days, but Stripe has proven it’s a king among men.

With Sam Altman’s very early vote of confidence in the firm, it’s not hard to imagine that many are going to want to get a piece of the fintech IPO as it reshapes the financial industry with a tech-first approach. It’s a disruptor at heart that may very well represent the mother of all IPOs. It’s unclear when Stripe will have its big day. I think we might have to wait until next year. It’ll be worth the wait, though, especially if you can buy shares on a post-IPO pullback.

Databricks

Databricks is another looming IPO that I’m excited to watch. AI analytics and infrastructuring have been scorching hot. And as the AI boom holds up into year’s end, perhaps a public market debut in the coming months would be good timing.

Either way, the firm could be valued at $62 billion or so, making it a very intriguing play for those seeking analytics beyond what’s currently available. Like Stripe, Databricks has rubbed shoulders with the big tech titans (think the Mag Seven), with partnerships in place and a front-row seat to the AI cloud boom.

Like Stripe, Databricks is a tech play that’s long overdue to go public. When it does, I’m sure demand will be off the charts unless, of course, the AI rally runs out of steam when Databricks finally does settle on a date to have its IPO.