June IPOs to Watch Closely

It’s looking like it could be a fairly hot June for IPOs as a handful of firms debut on the public markets for the very first time. Undoubtedly, with shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) skyrocketing out of the gate, now up 275% since landing on the Nasdaq back in March, it’s looking like demand for new issues is alive and well.

And while not every 2025 IPO can pull off multi-bagger gains in a matter of months (IPOs do tend to boom or go bust in the couple of months), I do think it’s worth keeping tabs on the following notable June IPOs, which may very well look to make a big splash for the second half. As always, it pays to be careful when it comes to new, hot IPOs, especially the ones that garner a lot of hype in the first few days of trade.

In any case, here are a pair of names that will be in the June 2025 IPO class. As to whether or not they’re buys remains the big question that excited investors are sure to be asking in the coming weeks.

The June IPO slate is stacked. And there are more public market newcomers bound to excite traders.

Chime

First and most notable, we have shares of red-hot neobank play Chime (NASDAQ:CHYM), which lands on the public markets on Thursday with a ticker symbol CHYM and a valuation expected to come in at around $11.6 billion. With the stock poised to open at $27 per share, far higher than the original $24-26 range originally expected, likely in response to higher anticipated demand, the first few days of trading action are sure to dominate the headlines.

For those unfamiliar with the name, it’s a fintech firm that, in many ways, seems to rhyme with the likes of a SoFi Financial (NASDAQ:SOFI). The digital-first fintech is focused on winning the business of younger audiences, with a slate of simple, easy-to-use financial products and fewer fees than many of the big banks. With around 8.6 million active users as of early last year and an impressive 32% in sales growth clocked in during the last quarter, Chime is definitely appealing to new growth investors looking to play a fintech resurgence.

Indeed, a robust digital app, lack of monthly fees, and intuitive interface have made Chime a hit among younger consumers (like Gen Z and Millennials). The big question is whether the firm can continue to grow alongside its youthful user base. As the firm hits the ground running with its IPO, I do think it’ll have more capital to invest in disruptive growth. In any case, Chime is the June IPO that’s sure to be a needle mover.

Caris Life Sciences

Up next, we have Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI), which is poised to debut with a price in the $16-18 range in mid-June. The company is incredibly intriguing for all the biotech investors out there, with its specialization in technologies that can help doctors diagnose diseases, like cancer, better.

Indeed, molecular profiling with a bit of help from artificial intelligence (AI) certainly does seem to be the future of medicine. And while Caris is one of the tougher new IPOs to analyze, there’s no doubting the promise of its technology. Of course, the company isn’t yet profitable, with a steep net loss clocked in during its first quarter.

In any case, going public will allow the firm to shore up enough cash to give its R&D efforts a boost. Though it’s tough to tell how the disruptive innovator will fare in its first year on the Nasdaq, I do think it’s one of the more intriguing biotech names to come in quite a while. The firm is fast-growing, the total addressable market is colossal, but there’s quite a bit of competition in the precision oncology space as we further move into the AI era.