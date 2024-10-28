These 8 Stocks Will Pay You Dividends Every Month Thinkstock

One of the best ways to build wealth is with dividend stocks, especially those that will pay you every month just to hold a position.

Look at Realty Income (NYSE:O), for example.

With a yield of 5.03%, the real estate investment trust (REIT) has been paying out a monthly dividend for 29 consecutive years. In fact, its latest dividend of $0.2635 per share is payable on November 15 to shareholders of record as of November 1.

Even better, Realty Income has been one of the top performers on the market. Since July, the REIT soared from low of about $52 to $62.77. So, not only did investors make money from the company’s consistent dividends, they also made money from stock appreciation.

But it’s not the only one. Here are even more that’ll pay you to hold a position.

Key Points About This Article:

Protect your portfolio from market volatility with strong dividend stocks.

With a strong history of dividend growth, these top stocks pay you monthly.

Also: Are You On Track to Retire? Take This Quiz and Find Out (Sponsored)

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Panchenko Vladimir / Shutterstock.com

With a yield of 13.77%, AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, where principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government or a U.S. government agency. Even better, it just declared a 12-cent monthly dividend, payable November 12 to shareholders of record as of October 31.

Helping, the Federal Reserve sparked a rush of homebuyers with recent cuts to interest rates. In fact, homebuyers locked in about 70% more mortgages than they did a month earlier on September 23, as noted by Redfin. Even better, with more interest rate cuts likely, mortgage demand could push even higher, which is great news for AGNC.

Technically, AGNC has been in a strong uptrend since November, rallying from about $6.25 to $10.60. From here, especially with lower interest rates, we’d like to see it double.

EPR Properties (EPR)

Funtap / Shutterstock.com

With a yield of just over 7%, EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a REIT that invests in amusement parks, movie theaters, ski resorts and other entertainment properties. It just declared a monthly dividend of $0.285 per share, payable November 15 to shareholders of record as of October 31.

Helping, analysts at Raymond James just upgraded EPR to a strong buy rating with a $54 price target. All thanks to renewed confidence in box office sales. Even better, EPR expects for its holdings to produce $4.76 to $4.96 of funds from operations (FFO) this year. Plus, with plans to spend $200 million to $300 million this year on new properties, that should help it build its FFO and eventually its dividend even more.

Since bottoming out at $39 in June, EPR rallied to a recent high of $48.87. If it can break through resistance at $49.97, it could test $60 shortly.

Main Street Capital (MAIN)

Ok-product studio / Shutterstock.com

With a yield of 5.66%, Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is a business development company that specializes in equity capital to lower-middle market companies.

It also just paid its $0.245 per share dividend on October 15 and will pay that again on November 15 to shareholders of record as of November 8. And it’ll do so again on December 13 for shareholders of record as of December 6.

Helping, the company just said it sees its net asset value (NAV) increasing to a range of $30.54 and $30.60, which is 2.5% to 2.7% higher than what it saw in June 2024. Also, since its stock bottomed out in April 2020 at around $12.17, MAIN rallied to $52.35. From here, we’d like to see it test $60 a share near term.

Agree Realty Corp. (ADC)

Ok-product studio / Shutterstock.com

Yielding 4%, Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE:ADC) is another monthly dividend-paying stock to consider.

A real estate investment trust (REIT), ADC focuses on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry-leading tenants. It also just raised its monthly dividend to $0.253, which is payable November 14 to shareholders of record as of October 31. That dividend is up from $0.25.

Analysts at Wells Fargo just initiated an overweight rating on the stock with a price target of $80. KeyBanc analysts also have a buy rating with an $80 price target on ADC, too. Technically, ADC has been in a strong uptrend since April. After holding support at $54 a share, ADC rallied to a current high of $75.58. From here, if ADC can break above $77.04, we’d like to see it test $85.

Stag Industrial (STAG)

Teerachai Jampanak / Shutterstock.com

With a yield of 3.84%, Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is a REIT that leases industrial properties, such as warehouses and distribution centers to e-commerce companies. Better, it’s also benefiting from consumers shifting to online shopping.

“Current projections estimate that by 2025, online shopping could represent one-quarter of all retail transactions,” says MidMichiganNow.com. “This shift is primarily driven by the convenience of shopping from home, which offers consumers the ability to browse and purchase without the need to travel, endure potential crowds, or face the disappointment of out-of-stock items.” As long as that trend continues, REITs like STAG should benefit.

The REIT also just declared a dividend of $0.1233 per share payable on November 15 to shareholders of record as of October 31. It’s been paying out dividends since 2011 and has increased those payouts for the last nine years.

Technically, after finding support at $36.50, STAG is just starting to pivot higher again. Last trading at $38.54, we’d like to see it retest its prior high of $41.37 again near term.

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

Michail Petrov / Shutterstock.com

With a yield of 6.4%, the Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) holds a strong portfolio of upscale hotels throughout the U.S. At the moment, its portfolio consists of 224 hotels with 30,000 guest rooms in 87 markets and throughout 37 states and the District of Columbia. It also just declared an eight-cent monthly dividend payable November 15 to shareholders of record as of October 31.

Recent earnings haven’t been too shabby. In its second quarter, the REIT posted funds from operations of 50 cents, which was in line. Revenue of $390.08 million, up about 8%, beat by $2.57 million. Helping, the REIT saw comparable hotel occupancy of 80%, which was up more than 2% year over year. Even better, analysts at Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating on the stock with a $17 price target.

“According to Oppenheimer, Apple Hospitality REIT’s strengths include a high-quality property portfolio and a dividend that is well-supported by the company’s earnings. Additionally, the firm pointed out Apple Hospitality’s robust balance sheet, which signifies financial stability,” as noted by Investing.com.

Ellington Financial (EFC)

Thinkstock

With a yield of 12.18%, Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) invests in residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, debt and equity investments in loan origination companies.

It just declared a monthly dividend of 13 cents payable on November 25 to shareholders of record as of October 31. It’s also benefiting from stronger mortgage demand with the Federal Reserve just starting to cut interest rates.

Technically, after finding support just under $12.40 a share, EFC is just starting to pivot higher. Last trading at $12.81, if it can break through its 50-day moving average to the upside, it could retest $13.20 again shortly.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)

ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

With a yield of 14.15%, the ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) invests primarily in fixed-rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable-rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association.

It also just declared a dividend of $0.14583 payable October 28 to shareholders of record as of October 15; payable November 27 to shareholders of record as of November 15; and payable December 27 to shareholders of record as of December 15. Even better, over the last few weeks, ARR Chairman Daniel Staton bought 10,000 shares of the ARR tock on October 3 at an average price of $19.86 per share. He paid a total of $198,600.

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.