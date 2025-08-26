Did President Trump Just Offer Cracker Barrel a Chance at Redemption? jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Key Points in This Article: Cracker Barrel ’s (CBRL) rebrand, featuring a new logo and modernized interiors, sparked widespread backlash for abandoning its nostalgic Southern charm.

’s (CBRL) rebrand, featuring a new logo and modernized interiors, sparked widespread backlash for abandoning its nostalgic Southern charm. Critics, including Donald Trump Jr. and Steak ‘n Shake, labeled the changes “woke,” with the latter calling for the CEO’s firing on X.

labeled the changes “woke,” with the latter calling for the CEO’s firing on X. The company initially dismissed critics as a “vocal minority” but later acknowledged fan passion while standing by its modernization plan.

A Rebrand Gone Awry

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL), the Southern-themed restaurant chain beloved for its nostalgic charm, has found itself at the center of a firestorm after unveiling a rebranding campaign that includes a new logo and remodeled interiors.

The iconic logo, featuring “Uncle Herschel” leaning on a barrel, was replaced with a minimalist text-only design, while restaurant interiors swapped rustic Americana for brighter, modern aesthetics.

The backlash was swift and fierce, with loyal customers, conservative commentators, and even rival chain Steak ‘n Shake lambasting the changes as “woke” and soulless. Social media erupted, with Donald Trump Jr. questioning “WTF is wrong with Cracker Barrel?” and Steak ‘n Shake calling for CEO Julie Felss Masino’s ousting on X.

Initially, Cracker Barrel dismissed critics as a “vocal minority,” but after significant pushback, the company issued a statement acknowledging the passion of its fans while doubling down on its modernization plan, insisting “Uncle Herschel” remains on menus and signage.

Stock Plunge and Public Outcry

The rebranding misstep hit Cracker Barrel hard financially. CBRL stock tumbled 7.15%, closing at $54.80 per share, shedding approximately $94 million in market value in a single day. At one point it had fallen to an intraday low of $50.27 per share, representing a loss of around $200 million, reflecting investor skepticism about the company’s direction.

The backlash, amplified by high-profile conservative critics like Matt Walsh and Charlie Kirk, drew comparisons to Anheuser-Busch InBev‘s (NYSE:BUD) Bud Light’s 2023 controversy, where a marketing misstep led to prolonged boycotts. Social media platforms, particularly X, fueled the outrage, with users decrying the loss of Cracker Barrel’s Southern heritage.

Steak ‘n Shake capitalized on the sentiment, posting on X, “Heritage is what got Cracker Barrel this far, and now the CEO wants to just scrape it all away.” The rival chain’s pointed critiques, including a mocking call to “Fire the CEO,” underscored the depth of dissatisfaction.

Trump’s Truth Social Intervention

Amid the chaos, President Donald Trump weighed in on Truth Social, urging Cracker Barrel to admit its mistake, revert to the original logo, and move forward. His post, while injecting the controversy into the national spotlight, also generated free publicity for the chain. It also caused a 5% spike in CBRL’s stock.

Trump’s suggestion resonated with a customer base that cherishes Cracker Barrel’s nostalgic appeal, offering the company a potential lifeline. The viral nature of the backlash, while damaging, has kept Cracker Barrel in the news cycle, providing an opportunity to pivot.

The company’s eventual acknowledgment that it “could’ve done a better job” communicating its identity suggests a willingness to listen, though its commitment to the new logo and remodels remains firm. This high-profile attention could be leveraged to reconnect with alienated customers, provided Cracker Barrel addresses their concerns authentically rather than deflecting blame.

Key Takeaways

Cracker Barrel’s financial performance has been shaky, with sales essentially flat in 2024, but profits falling 59%. It’s part of what led Masino to say the restaurant chain was “not as relevant as we once were.”

The $700 million rebranding, however, including modernized interiors and menu updates, aligns with trends seen at chains like Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), Taco Bell, and Burger King, which have also traded their quirky individuality for sterile, corporate aesthetics. This homogenization of design risks alienating loyal customers who valued Cracker Barrel’s unique charm.

It’s rare for customers to take ownership of a brand, but when they do, it is foolhardy to abandon it as Cracker Barrel did. It’s worse to blame the customer’s for calling it out, which can deepen the damage. In the social media age, missteps can spiral into viral boycotts. Shares of BUD have yet to fully recover the ground lost from its controversy.

Trump’s call to revert to the old branding may offer a path to recovery, as nostalgia is the chain’s core strength. Unlike Bud Light, where bad PR lingered and hurt sales, Cracker Barrel has a chance to capitalize on this moment by restoring elements of its heritage. CBRL stock is up 38% over the past year and it can continue climbing if it admits its mistake and revert to its old branding.

