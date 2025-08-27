Live: Will NVIDIA (NVDA) Continue To Surge After Q2 Earnings 24/7 Wall Street

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the undisputed face of the AI , share are up 31% year-to-date, and coming off a +8% earnings surprise last quarter which sent shares higher heading into Q2’s release. Competitors like AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) dropped after recent earnings despite beating estimates, but data center revenue holding the stock back.

All eyes are on whether NVIDIA can turn its record-breaking AI demand into another earnings beat tonight. Let’s look at the numbers Wall Street expects.

What to Expect When NVIDIA Reports Tonight

Revenue: $46.13 billion

$46.13 billion EPS (Normalized): $1.01





$1.01 FY 2026 Revenue: $203.4 billion

$203.4 billion FY 2026 EPS: $4.37





$4.37 FY 2027 Revenue: $261.5 billion

$261.5 billion FY 2027 EPS: $6.04

Key Areas to Watch When NVIDIA Reports

Blackwell Ramp & Inference Demand- Blackwell GPUs already represent ~70% of Data Center compute revenue. CEO Jensen Huang called inference demand a “step-function leap,” with reasoning AI models requiring 100–1000x more compute than chatbots.

Export Controls & China TAM- CFO Colette Kress noted NVIDIA was unable to ship $2.5B in China H20 GPUs last quarter, and guidance implies an $8B Q2 revenue hole from export restrictions. The company assesses China AI TAM at ~$50B.

Sovereign AI Buildouts- NVIDIA is powering national AI factories from Saudi Arabia to Sweden. Management emphasized sovereign AI as a “new growth engine,” akin to Internet and electricity-scale infrastructure.

Enterprise AI & RTX Pro Launch- NVIDIA announced RTX Pro servers for on-prem enterprise AI. Huang sees enterprise adoption as the “third pillar” of growth, alongside cloud and sovereign AI.

Networking & Spectrum-X Adoption- Networking revenue surged 64% QoQ to $5B, with Spectrum-X Ethernet solutions now annualizing at $8B and gaining adoption at Google Cloud, Meta, and CoreWeave.

