Live: Will NVIDIA (NVDA) Continue To Surge After Q2 Earnings

Key Points
- Wall Street expects another blockbuster quarter, with revenue topping $46B and EPS near $1.01.
- China export restrictions remain a structural headwind, but Blackwell demand is offsetting the gap.
- Inference growth, sovereign AI, and enterprise adoption stand as NVIDIA’s next trillion-dollar catalysts.
Live Updates
Guidance for Next Quarter
The number one factor that will drive NVIDIA’s performance tomorrow is what the company’s guide will look like:
Here’s what Wall Street expects:
- Revenue: $52.76 billion
- Normalized EPS: $1.19
- Gross Margins: 73.51%
Typically, Wall Street’s insitutional buyers have a ‘whisper number’ that’s above Wall Street consensus, so NVIDIA will almost surely need to top $53 billion to see shares rise after hours.
One BIG asterisk is how NVIDIA handles Chinese H20 sales in its guidance. AMD excluded China from its guidance, so its unclear how NVIDIA will handle this situation. Investors will need to not only look at the guidance NVIDIA reports but also look for disclosures on how the company incorporated sales to China in any guidance.
How Nvidia Performed After Recent Earnings
Over the past 4 quarters on average, Nvidia stock dropped 7.31% over the week period following earnings. Will tonight’s numbers buck that trend?
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2026
|+8.0%
|+3.25%
|+5.13%
|+7.34%
|Q4 2025
|+4.7%
|–8.48%
|–14.16%
|–8.94%
|Q3 2025
|+8.5%
|+0.53%
|–4.98%
|–7.41%
|Q2 2025
|+5.7%
|–6.39%
|–15.23%
|–7.97%
NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the undisputed face of the AI , share are up 31% year-to-date, and coming off a +8% earnings surprise last quarter which sent shares higher heading into Q2’s release. Competitors like AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) dropped after recent earnings despite beating estimates, but data center revenue holding the stock back.
All eyes are on whether NVIDIA can turn its record-breaking AI demand into another earnings beat tonight. Let’s look at the numbers Wall Street expects.
What to Expect When NVIDIA Reports Tonight
- Revenue: $46.13 billion
- EPS (Normalized): $1.01
- FY 2026 Revenue: $203.4 billion
- FY 2026 EPS: $4.37
- FY 2027 Revenue: $261.5 billion
- FY 2027 EPS: $6.04
Key Areas to Watch When NVIDIA Reports
-
Blackwell Ramp & Inference Demand- Blackwell GPUs already represent ~70% of Data Center compute revenue. CEO Jensen Huang called inference demand a “step-function leap,” with reasoning AI models requiring 100–1000x more compute than chatbots.
-
Export Controls & China TAM- CFO Colette Kress noted NVIDIA was unable to ship $2.5B in China H20 GPUs last quarter, and guidance implies an $8B Q2 revenue hole from export restrictions. The company assesses China AI TAM at ~$50B.
-
Sovereign AI Buildouts- NVIDIA is powering national AI factories from Saudi Arabia to Sweden. Management emphasized sovereign AI as a “new growth engine,” akin to Internet and electricity-scale infrastructure.
-
Enterprise AI & RTX Pro Launch- NVIDIA announced RTX Pro servers for on-prem enterprise AI. Huang sees enterprise adoption as the “third pillar” of growth, alongside cloud and sovereign AI.
-
Networking & Spectrum-X Adoption- Networking revenue surged 64% QoQ to $5B, with Spectrum-X Ethernet solutions now annualizing at $8B and gaining adoption at Google Cloud, Meta, and CoreWeave.
