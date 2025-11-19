Complete NVIDIA (NVDA) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live Updates
Sentiment Snapshot
Bullish points:
Clean beat on both revenue and EPS with Q4 guidance well above implied Street, despite prior caution around China/H20.
Data Center revenue +66% YoY to $51.2B, with management openly saying Blackwell is “off the charts” and GPUs are “sold out.”
Margins remain exceptional, free cash flow is enormous, and NVIDIA is returning capital aggressively while still ramping investment.
Strategic partnerships (OpenAI, Anthropic, hyperscalers, telecoms, industrials) deepen the moat and support the idea of NVIDIA as a platform, not a component vendor.
Watch-outs / debate points:
Valuation remains demanding and leaves little room for execution missteps or a slowdown in AI CapEx growth.
Gross margins ticked down modestly versus last year, hinting at some normalization as the business scales, even if levels remain very high.
As the AI factory build-out broadens globally, regulatory, export-control and political risks (especially around China and sovereign AI) will stay in focus.
The bigger question for 2026–2027 is how quickly Rubin and subsequent architectures can sustain or accelerate growth off this new, much higher base.
What Changed This Quarter
Guidance meaningfully reset higher.
Q4 revenue guidance of $65B is roughly 8% above the implied prior consensus, signaling that the AI build-out into 2026 is tracking ahead of the Street’s glide path.
Blackwell moved from story to reality.
Management framed Blackwell sales as “off the charts” and cloud GPUs as sold out, validating the production ramp to ~1,000 racks per week flagged before the print and de-risking concerns about any early transition hiccups.
China/H20 moved to the background.
Earlier in FY26, NVIDIA took significant H20-related charges and explicitly stripped potential China H20 revenue from guidance. In Q3, H20 charges were “insignificant,” and the headline story is now global demand strength, not export control noise.
Networking and ecosystem flywheel accelerated.
New partnerships with OpenAI (10GW), Anthropic, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, xAI, Meta and others underscore that NVIDIA’s networking and system-level footprint is deepening, not just its GPU share.
Physical AI narrative gained more weight.
Deals with Uber, Nokia, Deutsche Telekom, Hyundai, Samsung, SK, industrial robotics leaders and Omniverse-powered digital twins extend the story beyond data centers into AI PCs, autos, factories and telecom – a broader TAM than classic GPU cycles.
Capital returns remained aggressive without constraining growth.
NVIDIA has already returned $37B to shareholders in nine months and still has $62.2B left on its buyback authorization, highlighting balance sheet strength and management’s confidence in long-term cash generation.
Most Important Nuggets To Get From NVIDIA's 3Q Earnings
A look into NVIDIA’s guidance is the most important information to be had tonight:
NVIDIA guided Q4 FY26 revenue to $65.0B (±2%), implying another big sequential leg up from Q3’s $57.0B.
Using the pre-earnings full-year FY26 revenue consensus of $207.95B and NVIDIA’s year-to-date revenue of $147.8B, the Street was implicitly modeling roughly $60.1B for Q4. The new guide is therefore about 8% ahead of that implied consensus.
Guidance vs. Street (Implied)
|Metric
|Company Guide (Mid)
|Implied Street Before
|Direction vs. Street
|Read-Through
|Q4 FY26 Revenue
|$65.0B
|~$60.1B
|📈 Raised
|AI factory demand is running well ahead of prior sell-side assumptions into year-end.
|Q4 Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)
|75.0% ±50 bps
|n/a
|📈 Very strong
|Mix and pricing remain exceptional despite scale; supports high incremental margins.
|Q4 OpEx (Non-GAAP)
|$5.0B
|n/a
|⚖️ In line with scale
|Investment is ramping, but not enough to blunt operating leverage.
|FY26 EPS (Street)
|$4.57 (pre)
|–
|TBD
|Street EPS will almost certainly move higher to reflect the raised revenue trajectory.
Investor takeaway: This is a material guidance raise on the metric that matters most – revenue – and it comes with higher margins, not lower. Heading into the print, investors were just hoping the $500B Blackwell/Rubin “visibility” slide wasn’t overhyped. Q4 guidance suggests NVIDIA is actually tracking ahead of that narrative, not behind it.
Management Commentary
The biggest takeaway from the earnings tonight was this quote,
Blackwell sales are off the charts, and cloud GPUs are sold out… We’ve entered the virtuous cycle of AI… AI is going everywhere, doing everything, all at once.” – Jensen Huang, CEO
Huang leaned hard into the idea that NVIDIA has moved from a one-off AI build-out to a self-reinforcing “AI factory” cycle. His emphasis on Blackwell being “off the charts” and cloud GPUs being “sold out” confirms what the numbers imply, hyperscalers, AI startups, sovereign AI programs and industrial players are still racing to secure capacity, and NVIDIA remains the default platform.
For investors, the key is that this isn’t just another big quarter. Management is positioning Blackwell + Rubin + networking + software as a multi-year infrastructure stack, not a product cycle. The message from the top is simple, demand is compounding, and NVIDIA is still supply constrained at record revenue.
First Reaction
Revenue was $57.00 billion, above the $55.98 billion consensus estimate. EPS was $1.30, above the $1.27 consensus estimate. NVIDIA reported record revenue for Q3 FY26, marking a 22% increase from the previous quarter and a 62% increase year-over-year. The Data Center segment contributed significantly with $51.2 billion, up 25% sequentially and 66% year-over-year.
Gross margins were 73.4% GAAP and 73.6% non-GAAP. The company returned $37.0 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. NVIDIA’s outlook for Q4 FY26 anticipates revenue of $65.0 billion, plus or minus 2%, with gross margins expected to be 74.8% GAAP and 75.0% non-GAAP.
NVIDIA (NVDA) is up 2.86% after hours after posting another monster quarter and a big step-up in guidance. With options pricing in a ~6.9% move, the initial reaction says this is a clean beat plus a guidance raise – strong enough to validate the AI build-out, but not so shocking that it resets the whole sector in one print.
Earnings vs. Expectations
|Metric
|Q3 FY26 Actual
|Consensus (Pre)
|YoY Change
|Beat / Miss
|Revenue
|$57.0B
|$55.09B
|+62%
|✅ Beat
|EPS (Non-GAAP, Diluted)
|$1.30
|$1.26
|+60%
|✅ Beat
Recall that management’s prior Q3 guidance explicitly excluded $2B–$5B of potential H20 China revenue. Even with that headwind, NVIDIA still beat a very high bar on both the top and bottom line.
This is exactly the kind of quarter bulls wanted – a solid beat, record Data Center revenue of $51.2B (+66% YoY), and a Q4 revenue guide that points to acceleration into year-end. With the stock “only” up a few percent, the market is acknowledging how strong the AI cycle still looks while recognizing that expectations were already sky-high coming in.
Numbers Are In
NVIDIA numbers are in and the stock is up 2.83% in after-hours trading. Revenue beat expectations, on top of beatings 62% year-over-year growth. Adjusted EPS of $1.30 also beat estimates.
Earnings Minutes Away
As we all wait for NVDA earnings to drop, the stock has moved .40% after-hours. The earnings call will follow in 45 minutes. Will have more for you shortly.
NVIDIA Earnings Up Next
NVIDIA reports earnings in 25 minutes, and the stock is up 2.73% to close out the day. Expectations couldn’t be higher as Wall Street is looking for Q3 revenue of $55.09B and EPS of $1.26, implying 57% and 55% year-over-year growth. NVIDIA notably excluded $2B–$5B of potential H20 China revenue from its guidance due to ongoing licensing uncertainty. Investors will be focused on the Blackwell ramp, with production now running at roughly 1,000 racks per week, and whether GB300 deployments are accelerating into year-end.
Options markets are pricing in a 6.9% post-earnings move, while prediction markets imply an 80%+ chance of an EPS beat. AI equities are rebounding into the print, with NVDA up about 2 percent pre-earnings.
Key questions for the call include updates on the $500B Blackwell/Rubin revenue visibility, the pace of networking growth, China licensing progress, and early signals for NVIDIA’s 2026 demand outlook as AI infrastructure spending continues to surge.
NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) reports fiscal third quarter 2026 results after the close, and expectations could hardly be higher. The company is coming off another record quarter with $46.7 billion in Q2 revenue, driven by surging demand for Blackwell, strong sequential growth in networking, and broad adoption across CSPs, enterprises and sovereign AI programs. Jensen Huang and Colette Kress emphasized that the global AI build-out is still in its early innings, with industry CapEx now running at an astonishing $600 billion per year. As the AI race intensifies, NVIDIA remains the core infrastructure provider to hyperscalers, AI-native startups and industrial users.
Analysts expect another strong quarter, with both EPS and revenue projecting substantial double-digit growth. But the bigger story is NVIDIA’s positioning heading into 2026, as Blackwell continues to scale and the company prepares for Rubin’s volume launch next year. With AI factories expanding from tens of megawatts toward hundreds of megawatts, NVIDIA’s platform-level strategy across compute, networking and software keeps it central to global AI deployment.
What to Expect When NVIDIA Reports
|Metric
|Estimate
|Year-Ago (Q3 FY2025)
|Revenue
|$55.09 billion
|$35.08 billion
|EPS (Normalized)
|$1.26
|$0.81
|Full-Year 2026 Revenue
|$207.95 billion
|$130.5 billion
|Full-Year 2026 EPS
|$4.57
|$2.99
NVIDIA is expected to post year-over-year revenue growth of 57 percent and EPS growth of 55 percent, underscoring the scale of AI infrastructure demand. Full-year estimates also continue to push higher following persistent guidance raises and sequential momentum.
Key Areas to Watch
1. Blackwell ramp and GB300 production cadence
Management noted that Blackwell reached record levels in Q2, with the GB300 transition described as “seamless” and production now running at roughly 1,000 racks per week . Investors will want updated commentary on how quickly GB300 capacity is scaling and whether new CSP deployments are accelerating into Q4 and early 2026.
2. Networking growth across NVLink, InfiniBand and Spectrum-X
Networking revenue reached a record $7.3 billion last quarter, with NVLink, Spectrum-X and InfiniBand all posting exceptional gains. NVIDIA emphasized that networking efficiency can effectively determine AI factory economics, particularly as single facilities approach gigawatt scale. Any signal of continued triple-digit growth or constraints will heavily influence forward expectations.
3. Impact of China licensing and H20 uncertainty
NVIDIA’s Q3 outlook excluded all H20 shipments to China due to ongoing geopolitical review. Management indicated the quarter could see $2–5 billion in H20 revenue if licensing proceeds, but visibility remains limited . Investors will listen closely for any update on approvals, potential Blackwell eligibility in China, and the long-term revenue profile of the region.
4. AI infrastructure demand and the $3–4 trillion build-out
Jensen Huang reiterated that the world is still “at the beginning of an industrial revolution,” projecting $3–4 trillion in AI infrastructure spend by decade-end. With hyperscaler CapEx already doubling to $600 billion annually, comments on 2026 demand signals, power constraints, and multi-gigawatt AI factory planning will be key.
5. Rubin platform progress and annual cadence confirmation
Rubin chips—including Vera CPU, Rubin GPU, and CX9 SuperNIC, are already in fab and on schedule for volume next year . NVIDIA emphasized its shift to a consistent annual product cadence. Investors will look for additional clarity around performance uplift, supply-chain readiness, and customer ramp expectations.