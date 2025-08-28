Live: Will Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Keep Soaring After Earnings? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Consensus expects Q4 revenue of ~$837M (+27% YoY) and EPS of $0.43 vs. –$0.14 last year.

0% APR promotions driving GMV growth, powering Affirm Card adoption and merchant loyalty.

Shares remain highly volatile post-earnings, with moves ranging from –14% to +32% in the past year.

Want Up To $1,000? SoFi Is Giving New Active Invest Users up to $1k in Stock; learn more here.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Affirm Holdings (Nasdaq: AFRM) will report fiscal Q4 2025 earnings after the close. The buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) leader has been leaning into 0% APR financing campaigns, which CEO Max Levchin calls a “brand halo” that deepens merchant partnerships and expands card adoption. But the strategy has weighed on profitability — AFRM missed Q3 EPS by a wide margin despite record revenue. With March GMV growth running at +40% YoY, investors tonight want to see if Affirm can deliver sustainable profitability while scaling partnerships with Costco, Walmart, and Shopify.

What to Expect When Affirm Reports Tonight

Wall Street consensus for fiscal Q4 2025:

Revenue: $837.1 million

$837.1 million EPS (Normalized): $0.43





$0.43 FY 2025 Revenue: $3.18 billion

$3.18 billion FY 2025 EPS: $1.99





$1.99 FY 2026 Revenue: $3.89 billion

$3.89 billion FY 2026 EPS: $2.44

That implies +27% YoY revenue growth for Q4, with EPS swinging from a loss last year to strong profitability.

Key Areas to Watch

0% APR Promotions & Merchant Adoption- Merchants leaned heavily into 0% financing in Q3, boosting Affirm’s GMV. Levchin emphasized it as Affirm’s strongest card-acquisition channel despite thinner margins.

Affirm Card Scaling- Card adoption continues to climb; 0% promotions bring in prime-quality users, strengthening Affirm’s long-term LTV economics.

Credit Quality & Funding Mix- Delinquencies remain low, with prepayments ticking higher — a positive credit signal. CFO Rob O’Hare highlighted Affirm’s ability to quickly adjust underwriting in stress scenarios.

Major Retail Partnerships (Costco, Walmart, Shopify)- Costco launched as a partner in Q3; Shopify renewed through 2030 with no concessions; Walmart remains active, cementing distribution strength.

International Expansion via Adyen- U.K. rollout to follow Canada beta with Shopify, enabled by Adyen’s payment rails for faster merchant integration.

Want Up To $1,000? SoFi Is Giving New Active Invest Users up to $1k in Stock Looking to grow your money but unsure where to begin? SoFi Active Invest is offering a limited-time promotion—open an account, fund it with $50 or more, and you could receive up to $1,000 in complimentary stock for Active Invest accounts. From $0 commission trading to fractional shares and automated investing, this app is designed to simplify investing for everyone, whether you’re just starting or already experienced. Its easy to sign up and secure your bonus. (sponsor)