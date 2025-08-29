5 Stocks Billionaires Are Snapping Up YouTube

Key Points If a billionaire is backing up on the truck on a stock, you may want to jump in, too.

Look at UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), for example.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, which built up its largest cash stockpile in years, reaching $347.7 billion in the first quarter of 2025, just bought 5.04 million shares of UNH for $1.57 billion.

Typically, when Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway buys a stock, it can lead to increased investor confidence and potentially higher stock prices due to the reputation of the firm and the longstanding belief that Buffett buys quality stocks at a quality price.

That would explain why shares of UNH rocketed 14% higher shortly after.

Here are five more you may want to look into.

Amazon

Billionaire Bill Ackman just opened a new position in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the second quarter. In fact, he increased his stake by 5.82 million shares for about $1.28 billion. It now makes up about 9.3% of his portfolio.

Not only did he buy on the cheap, he picked up more shares as a fan of Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and the potential for AMZN to see greater profit-margin expansion and more revenue growth. In addition, the billionaire bought because President Trump’s tariffs weren’t going to hurt Amazon’s e-commerce business by much. Plus, Amazon Web Services’ growth is still strong.

Recent earnings haven’t been too shabby either. In its second quarter, EPS of $1.68 beat by 35 cents. Revenue of $167.7 billion, up 13.3% year over year, beat by $5.59 billion.

Lennar

Berkshire Hathaway acquired over seven million shares of Lennar (NYSE: LEN) this year for about $800 million. This is being seen as a vote of confidence in the U.S. housing market.

“Berkshire investing in homebuilding is a boost of confidence for new home supply in the U.S.,” says Realtor.com senior economist Joel Berner. “The country is facing a housing shortage of nearly 4 million homes, and the only solution is for someone to build them. This move suggests optimism that the housing market will rebound and support new home sales.”

Over the last several weeks, LEN ran from a low of about $100.67 to a recent high of $133. From here, based on Buffett’s confidence in the housing market, we’d like to see LEN initially retest $150 a share near term.

With a yield of 1.5%, Lennar paid out a dividend of 50 cents per share on July 18.

Lamar Advertising

With a yield of just under 5%, Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) also caught Buffett’s eye.

Over the last few months, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought 1.17 million shares of the LAMR stock for about $144 million. Part of the reason Buffett bought the out-of-home advertising company and real estate investment trust (REIT) was that it pays a respectable, consistent dividend.

As noted by Rich Duprey, “With a resilient business model less sensitive to economic cycles, Lamar offers stability and income, aligning with Buffett’s preference for durable, cash-generating companies. Its small 0.1% portfolio weighting suggests a cautious bet — one that could grow over time — but its fundamentals make it a compelling long-term hold.”

LAMR also just declared a quarterly dividend of $1.55 per share, which is payable on September 30 to shareholders of record as of September 19.

The company also increased its existing buyback program by $150 million in May. Plus, as noted by Seeking Alpha, “Management expressed confidence in its M&A pipeline, digital deployment targets, and financial positioning…”

Nucor

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway just invested $850 million in Nucor (NYSE: NUE).

As highlighted in its most recent earnings report, the company is seeing sustained demand across technology, infrastructure, energy, and data center markets as key growth drivers for both steel mills and products businesses.

Also, in late July, analysts at Jefferies upgraded NUE to a buy rating with a price target of $170, noting the company should “benefit from an improving steel demand outlook and upside risk to steel prices in the U.S., as the company is positioned to deliver rising volumes into a strengthening market,” as noted by Seeking Alpha.

Intel

Billionaire David Tepper just bought eight million shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), making it his biggest new AI portfolio position.

For Tepper, Intel is a contrarian bet. And two, as noted by Tip Ranks, “We should note that Intel has been developing new products for the AI market, with chipsets designed for AI cloud and AI-capable PC systems. In a clear sign that management is looking to change focus, the company brought on former Cadence CEO Lip-Bu Tan earlier this year as the new CEO, with plans to meet the challenges presented in the chip market by the AI boom and by increased competition.”

In addition, Intel agreed to sell a 10% stake in its business to the U.S.

As noted by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, “The United States of America now owns 10% of Intel, one of our great American technology companies. This historic agreement strengthens U.S. leadership in semiconductors, which will both grow our economy and help secure America’s technological edge.”

