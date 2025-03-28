Warren Buffett's Net Worth Rises $25 Billion as Other Billionaires Lose Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

A look across the top of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows nothing but carnage of the wealth of the world’s richest people. Almost all those hammered in 2025 are tech founders. The one exception to the trend has little to do with tech but is the world’s greatest investor and runs the world’s largest conglomerate. Warren Buffett’s net worth is up $25 billion in 2025 to $167 billion.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: While the net worths of other billionaires are shrinking, Warren Buffett’s is up $25 billion in 2025.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) stock has soared this year.

Warren Buffett’s flagship is decades-old Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B). Buffett owns 15% of the common stock and holds 31% of the voting rights. Although the market has taken a beating this year, Berkshire’s stock has soared. The shares are up 17% year to date. The S&P 500 is down over 3%, and Berkshire is currently the world’s eighth most valuable company at $1.16 trillion.

Buffett mostly buys public companies with strong brands that he thinks are undervalued. He has been a long-term holder of Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) and, until recently, Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC). More rarely, he has not held stocks for long periods. The best example is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). He first bought the stock in 2016, and he dumped it recently.

Other Buffett Holdings

Buffett also purchased public companies and then took them private. He bought the railroad Burlington Northern Santa Fe in 2010. He also purchased the insurance company Geico in 1995. After the Geico deal closed, he commented, “It’s the low-cost operator in a field that is very big, and the low-cost operator tends to win over time.”

Buffett favors insurance companies. He owns Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group, National Indemnity Company, and Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, which focuses on business and commercial insurance. Describing these investments, he said, “It’s so much fun because you get the money at the start, you know, and then find out whether you’ve done something stupid later on.”

Buffett bought companies that did not fit his usual pattern. In 1983, he purchased Nebraska Furniture Mart for $60 million, and in 2014, he bought the Miami-based TV station WPLG.

Buffett currently holds $325 billion in cash, which a Bloomberg reporter wrote means he is worried about a large market downturn or just looking for something inexpensive.

Buffett Drops a Sobering Reality for Investors Today

