Would Granny Shots (GRNY) ETF Work For Retirement? izusek / E+ via Getty Images

Key Points Although it only has a 9-month long operational history, GRNY is already proving itself to be a high growth, large cap ETF with significant portfolio wealth building potential.

While GRNY has yet to declare any dividends for potential income, its capital appreciation capacity should make it a worthwhile IRA or 401-K addition early on for portfolio growth purposes, comparing favorably with other growth oriented ETFs.

Early indications to date show that a sizable percentage of investors are buying GRNY for the long haul, so it is likely that many of them are putting it to work in their retirement accounts.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

One of the benefits of fintech apps and the appeal to Gen-Z and trading on sites like RobinHood is a greater awareness and urgency from the younger generation on the subject of retirement. Thanks to the popularity of DIY investing and the spread of trends like FIRE (Financial Independence Retire Early), that share tips and expound upon vehicles for retirement account wealth building.

Unlike retirees, whose emphasis is more on actual income to cover living expenses, younger investors’ retirement accounts are focused on growth. Whether it be through capital appreciation or a DRIP program deployed to compound dividends, IRA and 401-K portfolio growth is at the top of their agenda, and any new security or ETF that helps to further that goal appears on their radars.

Granny Shot Growth

Mitchell Layton / Getty Images

One of the most impressive debuts of late in the realm of large-cap growth ETFs has been the amusingly named Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA: GRNY). It is the brainchild of maverick equities analyst Tom Lee, who analogously named the fund for its unconventional, yet effective approach towards portfolio management. The Granny Shot is an underhanded basketball free throw technique that has fallen into disuse due to its lack of aesthetics. Although it is presently reserved for children and elderly players who lack the strength to shoot a conventional overhand free throw, its accuracy and consistency rate still beats the latter statistically.

Similarly, GRNY has an unconventional methodology behind its stock selections, including some criteria for analysis that most Wall Street peers ignore, dismiss, or deride. Nevertheless, results matter. As of August 29th. GRNY was boasting a year-to-date return rate of 18.75%, according to Portfolioslab. The level of support for Fundstrat has exploded, with over $2 billion inflows in only its first 9 months.

Tom Lee’s History of Bucking The Trend

E_Y_E / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

A Michigan native and Wharton graduate, Fundstrat founder Tom Lee is the son of Korean immigrant parents whose professions may have influenced his career as an equities analyst-turned ETF issuer: his father is a psychiatrist and his mother is a franchise owning entrepreneur.

Lee has spent over 20 years on Wall Street as an equities analyst. Starting at Kidder, Peabody and Solomon Smith Barney, he soon took a prominent role at JP Morgan Chase. After years of seeing the cozy relationships between public companies and Wall Street analysts, Lee began displaying a stubborn independent streak in 2002. He released an analysis report of Nextel, posing a number of inconvenient questions that hinted at accounting irregularities and misleading metrics that obscured transparency. In response, Nextel wrote a scathing rebuttal in The Wall Street Journal to do damage control, but failed to address the questions and accounting inconsistencies posed by Lee. Nextel’s subsequent merger with Sprint validated Lee’s analyses: the deal went down in history as the most disastrous acquisition in the telecom industry.

Lee left JP Morgan in 2014 to start Fundstrat Capital. Taking cryptocurrencies seriously way before the majority of his Wall Street peers, Tom Lee became the first Wall Street analyst to, in 2017, publicly go on record in analyzing Bitcoin (BTC) . At the time, Bitcoin had hit $2,450. He projected a 5-year price target of $55,000. Lee’s comfort in public appearances and willingness to answer random audience questions both in person and online rapidly expanded his reputation among cryptocurrency and DIY equity investors. Therefore, some pockets of the investment community were already excited when news of Fundstrat’s first ever ETF would be launched in Q4 2024. But even Lee himself has expressed amazement at the huge response, although less so at GRNY’s sterling performance.

Granny Shots Nuts and Bolts

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As an actively managed ETF, the GRNY portfolio is subject to change without notice.

Rather than attempting to replicate and track an index with a couple of tweaks, GRNY rethinks the ETF approach in several ways:

Comparable to the underhanded Granny Shot free throw, GRNY stock selection qualification requires the stock to fall under a number of off-the-wall and unconventional investment themes that Fundstrat has identified as growth drivers.

Qualifying stocks must align with at least two (2) themes identified in the investment themes to warrant portfolio inclusion.

There are three short term (6-12 month) themes: Style Tilt, Seasonality, and PMI Recovery.

The four long term (3-5 year) themes are: Energy/Cybersecurity, Millennials Impact, Global Labor Suppliers (an AI parameter), and Easing Financial Conditions.

The multiple themes concept is designed to choose sufficiently diverse growth stocks that will supply a portfolio with resilience against a range of potentially adverse news events.

Qualifying in more than two themes does not necessarily lead to greater portfolio weighting for any particular stock, as additional criteria is used for that determination.

The portfolio is limited to roughly 35-40 S&P 500 stocks that meet the Fundstrat multiple investment theme parameters. It is rebalanced every quarter.

The top 10 largest holdings in GRNY at the time of this writing are:

Palo Alto Networks: 2.83% (4 themes)

American Express: 2.79% (2 themes)

Alphabet Inc. Class A (Google): 2.71% (4 themes)

Expedia Group: 2.67% (2 themes)

Live Nation Entertainment: 2.66% (2 themes)

Tesla, Inc.: 2.69% (2 themes)

JP Morgan Chase: 2.66% (2 themes)

Garmin Ltd.: 2.66% (3 themes)

Bank of New York Mellon: 2.64% (2 themes)

GE Aerospace: 2.62% (2 themes)

The rationale behind multiple theme drivers for a selected stock is to ensure good odds of continued support, in case the trend or narrative hits a speed bump. For example, if a stock appeals to both Millennials and AI followers, the chances of interest from both sectors waning is considerably smaller than if only one or the other.

Beating The Competition

2020 Zuffa LLC / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Vanguard Funds’ John Bogle is the founder of the index fund, although, ironically, he allegedly detested ETFs because he thought they encouraged unwarranted speculation. Nevertheless, Vanguard has issued some of the most popular ETFs in the industry, and its Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: VOO), at $1.33 trillion in assets, is the largest ETF in the world.

The Vanguard S&P Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSE: VOOG) tracks the S&P 500 Growth Index. It is one of Vanguard’s higher return ETFs, although its higher volatility and risk factor renders its suitability only for those with higher risk tolerances.

Since VOOG has a 15-year history vs. only 8-9 months for GRNY, a comparison of like criteria is the only way to determine if GRNY deserves to join the growth ETF club for prospective retirement accounts.

Head-to-Head (quotes based on market at time of this writing)

Category VOOG GRNY YTD Return: 13.45% 18.75% Number of Holdings: 216 35 Total Assets: $18.98 billion $2.436 billion Expense Ratio: 0.07% 0.75% Daily Average Volume: 227,393 shares 3.006 million shares Price: $414.13 $23.35 NAV: $414.13 $23.33

VOOG Top 10 largest holdings:

Nvidia: 14.91%

Microsoft: 7.09%

Meta Platforms (Facebook): 5.77%

Apple: 4.90%

Broadcom: 4.75%

Amazon: 4.41%

Alphabet Class A (Google): 3.84%

Tesla: 2.97%

Visa: 2.03%

Granny Shots For Granny’s IRA?

Courtesy of CBS

At 18.75% year-to-date return, even subtracting the 0.75% expense ratio from GRNY, it still has 4.3 points over VOOG,’s 13.45% which is roughly +30%. From a trading liquidity perspective, GRNY also has a 13X advantage, with 3 million shares trading daily on average compared to VOOG’s 227,393.

However, VOOG has an enviable longer term track record that GRNY has yet to match or surpass: 25.51% (1Y), 19.74% (3Y), 16.38% (5Y), 15.79% (10Y). Be that as it may, GRNY certainly has captured the attention of many investors and at least some of those allocations are being placed in their IRAs.

According to Tom Lee, he confirmed that the bulk of the buying is for long-term accumulation, and mentioned as such on a CNBC interview:

“It’s definitely been a positive surprise because we know how crowded the space is. … This product really seems to be connecting with people, and from the comments we’ve received … people have been buying it regularly, so they’re not doing it as a one-time speculative purchase.”

Given that GRNY has not declared a dividend to date, it’s likely to be deemed unsuitable for retirees relying upon investment income for their household and personal expenses. However, as an agent of wealth building, GRNY certainly appears to have what it takes to enhance and multiply value in a portfolio seeking growth. FIRE fans can now reference how it stacks up with some well established growth ETFs in the short term while monitoring it for the long haul.

If You have $500,000 Saved, Retirement Could Be Closer Than You Think (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. ! Don’t waste another minute; (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarterDon’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.