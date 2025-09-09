5 Stocks Poised to DOUBLE Your Money by 2027 mezzotint / Shutterstock.com

If you want to double your money over the next two years, investing in companies in booming industries with enormous tailwinds goes a long way. Of course, finding those companies is no easy task. But focusing on the industries in which they operate — such as artificial intelligence (AI), flying cars and quantum computing — can provide valuable insights.

Look at quantum stocks like D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), which cost about $1 in November 2024 and went on to establish a high of $20.56, good for a 1,956% return. Flying vehicle stock Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), serves as another example. JOBY ran from a low of $5 in late 2024 to a high of $20.95, providing shareholders with a 319% return.

Both continue to present exceptional opportunities. Accordingly, 24/7 Wall St. conducted some analysis and determined that five stocks in those fields are worthy of investors’ consideration.

Key Points If you want to double your money over the next two years, invest in companies in booming industries.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

SoundHound AI

Since early 2024, SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) exploded from about $1.63 to a recent high of $15.29 for an 838% return. Even now, the voice AI stock is still a hot opportunity.

Fueling upside, the company’s second-quarter EPS loss of three cents beat estimates by two cents. Revenue of $42.7 million — up 217.2% year over year — beat by $9.82 million. The company also raised its 2025 revenue outlook to a range of $160 million to $178 million. And it believes it can achieve EBITDA profitability as it closes out the year.

Management emphasized customer expansions with Chipotle, Firehouse Subs, IHOP, Red Lobster, MOD Pizza, Allina Health and Primary Health Solutions. Plus, according to SOUN, voice commerce is still a powerful catalyst for growth, reiterating its goal of profitability.

Archer Aviation

Flying car stock Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is another one that could double your money over the next two years.

For one, the global eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) market could be worth $170 billion by 2034, says Precedence Statistics.

Two, Archer Aviation is ramping up production, with six more Midnight aircraft, with three in final assembly. It’s also expanding its operations with definitive agreements with Abu Dhabi Aviation. And, it was able to close the second quarter with $1.7 billion in cash, marking its fourth consecutive quarter of record liquidity.

In addition, the company is working to become the exclusive air taxi provider for the 2028 Olympics, with plans for new partnerships and acquisitions in commercial and defense sectors.

ZenaTech

The drone market is just as hot, with up-and-coming stocks, like ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA), taking flight. For one, President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” unlocks federal funding for domestic production. It also provides $33 billion in direct spending for advanced drones, autonomous systems, and broader US defense modernization.

Two, the President also unveiled an $892.6 billion defense and national security budget proposal for 2026, which could boost spending on drones.

And three, newly rebranded Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s latest policy directive, Unleashing U.S. Military Drone Dominance, just made it easier for American drone companies to sell directly to the military, scale production, and innovate without delays from traditional defense procurement bottlenecks, including Blue UAS certification timelines.

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Plus, earnings have been strong. In its second quarter, the company posted revenue of $2.24 million, which beat estimates by $550,000. Its cash reserves jumped to $10.29 million as of June 30 from $3.75 million at the end of 2024.

Viking Therapeutics

Obesity drug stocks, like Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX), also have the potential to double in value moving forward.

The company recently posted mid-stage trial data on its obesity pill that fell short of expectations. However, analysts are still bullish on the stock. Analysts at B. Riley, for example, say the pullback is overdone. The firm has a buy rating with an $85 price target. Analysts at Jefferies also reiterated a buy rating with a $100 price target.

And, as Viking Therapeutics pointed out, 98% of the adverse effects in the trial were mild to moderate. About 99% of gastrointestinal (GI) related issues were mild to moderate.

Also, the company said the oral obesity pill resulted in an average weight loss of 12.2% at the highest dose after 13 weeks, with no plateau observed. In addition, the company has said even more weight was lost at 16 weeks.

Rigetti Computing

Quantum computing stocks, like Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), could also double.

According to McKinsey, quantum computing could take computing and the ability to solve complex problems quickly to a “whole new level.” They also believe it could create a $1.3 trillion opportunity by the time 2035 rolls around.

Plus, it’s a potentially substantial leap forward because “complex problems that currently take the most powerful supercomputer several years could potentially be solved in seconds,” said Charlie Campbell for Time. This could open “hitherto unfathomable frontiers in mathematics and science, helping to solve existential challenges like climate change and food security.”

It could help speed up new drug treatment discoveries. It may even help speed up financing and data speed, assist with climate change issues, cybersecurity and other mind-boggling complex issues faster than a regular computer.

One of the companies set to benefit is Rigetti Computing, which just outlined a plan for a 100-plus qubit quantum system at 99.5% fidelity by year’s end, as noted by the company.