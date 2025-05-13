Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) Flying 22% Higher on Earnings Archer Aviation

Volume for the $6.1 billion Archer Aviation stock is up to 60.6 million, which is more than double its daily average volume of 26.18 million.

The company recorded a net loss of $93.4 million, which is a substantial improvement from the $198.1 million loss in Q4 2024.

Shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) are up about 22%, or $2.03 on the day.

Volume for the $6.1 billion eVTOL stock is up to 60.6 million, which is more than double its daily average volume of 26.18 million.

All thanks to a narrowing quarterly net loss.

As we noted earlier this week, for its first quarter, Archer Aviation highlighted a significant improvement in its financial position with a cash balance exceeding $1 billion, up from $834.5 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to a capital raise.



Plus, according to CEO Adam Goldstein, “This quarter, the team made strong progress across our civil and defense efforts as we continue to deepen our strategic partner relationships and prepare for commercialization in the UAE later this year.”

In short, Archer Aviation wrapped up its quarter with growing momentum toward piloted Midnight flights and the UAE commercial launch, supported by a strengthened cash position.

Archer Aviation’s UAE Launch is Still on Track

Archer plans to deliver its first Midnight aircraft – designed to conduct rapid back-to-back flights of 20 to 50 miles with minimal charging – in coming months.

To support these launch efforts, Archer recently secured design approval for the first hybrid heliport in the UAE located in Abu Dhabi says the company.

Domestic progress includes ramping up its manufacturing at facilities in Silicon Valley and Georgia, and new engagements in New York City for urban air mobility networks.

Some of Archer Aviation’s top competitors, such as Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is up slightly at $7.14 on the day. eHang Holdings (NASDAQ: EH) is up about 2% to $19.60 a share.

