3 Stocks Under $20 That Wall Street Shouts “Buy!”

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Wall Street upgrades fuel excitement but demand scrutiny beyond just headlines.

Due diligence can uncover mismatches between ratings and real-world hurdles.

Buy tags don’t erase sector risks such as speculation or economic drag.

Wall Street upgrades often ignite investor buzz, sending share prices higher as analysts spotlight growth potential or undervaluation. These endorsements can signal momentum, drawing in retail traders eager for quick gains.

Yet, relying solely on analyst sentiment risks overlooking red flags like execution hurdles or market shifts. Thorough due diligence — scrutinizing financials, competitive edges, and recent news — remains essential to separate hype from substance.

The three stocks highlighted here all sport buy ratings from major firms, reflecting optimism in their sectors. Still, that doesn’t guarantee they’re slam-dunk additions to your portfolio: volatility and external factors can quickly erode enthusiasm.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft pioneer Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) has captured Wall Street’s attention with its push toward urban air mobility. Analysts at firms like Needham and Cantor Fitzgerald maintain buy ratings, citing Archer’s robust $1.7 billion cash position and progress on FAA certification for its Midnight eVTOL. The average price target sits around $12.44 per share, implying about 7% upside from recent levels near $11.60.

Supporters point to partnerships with United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) for manufacturing, plus defense contracts that could diversify revenue beyond commercial air taxis. With commercialization eyed for 2026, bulls argue Archer leads the eVTOL pack in a market projected to hit $1 trillion by 2040.

But does this align with recent performance? Not entirely. Shares have rallied 18% year-to-date, fueled by testing milestones like a record 10,000-foot flight. Yet, ACHR stock is tumbling 7.5% in morning trading today after Tesla‘s (NASDAQ:TSLA) announcement of cheaper EV models dashed hopes for a broader eVTOL tie-up. Rumors had swirled from a viral video pairing Archer’s aircraft with Tesla’s Optimus robot, sparking a 20% spike the prior week. The letdown highlights the stock’s sensitivity to unconfirmed speculation, underscoring risks in a pre-revenue sector where delays could burn through cash.

While the buy thesis holds long-term appeal, near-term dips like this test investor patience.

American Airlines (AAL)

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is one of the world’s largest carriers by fleet size, earning buy nods from analysts like JPMorgan and Evercore ISI, who see value in its network dominance and capacity discipline. With an average target of about $14 per share — nearly 20% above the current $11.90 price — Wall Street bets on rebounding travel demand and premium cabin growth.

Key drivers include a $12 billion liquidity buffer and alliances like oneworld, which bolster international routes. Wall Street firms highlight its second quarter’s 5.4% revenue bump to $14.4 billion, driven by loyal customer perks via AAdvantage. As fuel costs stabilize, analysts forecast earnings climbing to $2.65 per share in 2026, making AAL stock a defensive play in a consolidating industry.

Recent performance offers mixed validation, though. Shares are down 32% year-to-date amid macroeconomic headwinds like softening leisure bookings and fare pressures from low-cost rivals. A 4% weekly rebound in early October followed restored 2025 guidance, but it lagged peers like Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), which gained on stronger corporate travel.

Labor costs rose 7% last quarter, squeezing margins to 4.2%, and capacity growth outpaced demand slightly. While buy ratings reflect faith in operational tweaks — such as modernizing its 998-plane fleet — the stock’s YTD slide suggests broader airline woes, including geopolitical risks, tempering the optimism.

Investors eyeing a recovery must weigh if AAL’s scale translates into outsized gains.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN), a voice-enabled AI platform, draws strong buy calls from H.C. Wainwright and D.A. Davidson, with targets averaging $15.50 from current levels above $19 per share. The bullish enthusiasm stems from explosive adoption in autos, restaurants, and healthcare, where its Houndify tech powers natural language interactions.

Q2 revenue tripled to $42.7 million, prompting SOUN to raise 2025 guidance to $160 million to $178 million. Acquisitions like Amelia bolster its agentic AI for complex queries, positioning SoundHound against giants like Google. Analysts project 100% or more growth through 2027, valuing its edge in low-latency voice processing for embedded devices.

Performance tells a growth story — with caveats. Shares have surged over 300% over the past year and were up 23% in September 2025 alone on IDC deeming SoundHound the leader for conversational AI. It’s up another 17% in October so far amid partnerships like Red Lobster’s ordering system. Yet, losses widened to $0.19 per share last quarter, with a $351 million annual deficit reflecting R&D spend.

At 59 times sales, the valuation assumes flawless scaling, but competition from OpenAI integrations could cap upside. Buy ratings align with momentum, but the stock’s volatility — down 3% when it reported insider sales — signals risks for those chasing AI fever with a company that has never turned a profit and none is in sight.