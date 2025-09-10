Gold Miner’s Surprise Upgrade: Is Iamgold Your Next Big Win?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Iamgold (IAG) was upgraded to Outperform by RBC on a stronger gold outlook and its Cote project hitting an important milestone.

(IAG) was upgraded to Outperform by RBC on a stronger gold outlook and its Cote project hitting an important milestone. IAG stock is up 130% in the past year and is running more than 10% higher today.

Cote Gold reached full capacity, boosting the asset’s long-term production and margins.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

With the Federal Reserve poised to cut interest rates to help bolster a deteriorating job market, the outlook for gold continues to be bullish.

The price of the yellow metal has risen 45% over the past year and sits around $3,685 per ounce, a record, but some analysts see it breaking through the $5,000 per ounce threshold very soon. In the volatile world of gold mining, where market swings and operational hurdles can make or break fortunes, one miner is turning heads once again.

Fresh off a significant analyst upgrade, Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) is riding high on operational milestones that could signal robust growth ahead. The question for investors is, is now the moment to jump in?

A Vote of Confidence

RBC Capital Markets just elevated the Canadian gold miner to an Outperform rating from Sector Perform, a move that’s injecting fresh optimism into the stock. The analyst points to several catalysts driving this decision.

Specifically, analysts have revised their gold price forecasts upward, reflecting a bullish outlook on the precious metal amid global inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions. Higher assumed prices directly boost the profitability of miners like Iamgold, whose fortunes are tied to the spot price of gold.

Moreover, analyst Michael Siperco’s upgrade underscores diminishing risks at the miner’s flagship asset. The Cote Gold mine in Ontario achieved a critical milestone as it reached its nameplate capacity. This means the operation is now running at full throttle, producing at the designed rate without the teething problems that often plague new mines.

For Iamgold, which has poured significant capital into Cote — over $2 billion in development costs — this is a game-changer. It positions the company to deliver on its long-term production targets, potentially transforming it from a mid-tier player into a more consistent performer.

Coincidentally, exactly one year ago I highlighted IAG stock as one of the top gold miners worth buying. Since that call, the stock has skyrocketed by 130%, outpacing many peers in the sector. Adding to the momentum, shares are up about 10% this morning following the upgrade news, underscoring investor enthusiasm.

Transformation Into a Production Powerhouse

Launched in 2023, the Cote Gold project represents Iamgold’s bold bet on expanding its portfolio beyond older, depleting assets. Located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, this open-pit mine boasts proven reserves of over 6 million ounces of gold, with a projected mine life exceeding 18 years.

Hitting nameplate capacity — typically around 365,000 ounces annually in the first full year — means the ramp-up phase is complete ahead of schedule.

This efficiency isn’t just operational fluff. It translates to real financial relief. Iamgold has already reported its first gold pour in late 2023, and with capacity now locked in, all-in sustaining costs (AISC) are expected to trend lower, perhaps dipping below $1,000 per ounce as economies of scale kick in. For context, at current gold prices, it offers a healthy margin that could fuel dividends, debt reduction, or further exploration.

The mine’s success also mitigates earlier concerns about execution risks. Delays in permitting and construction had weighed on the stock in prior years, but Cote’s smooth progression validates Iamgold’s management team.

Looking ahead, the company eyes expansions like the adjacent Gosselin deposit, which could extend reserves and production well into the 2040s.

Broader Tailwinds for Gold Miners

Iamgold isn’t operating in a vacuum. The gold sector as a whole benefits from central banks’ ongoing purchases and investors seeking safe-haven assets. With interest rates potentially peaking and recession fears simmering, demand for gold could surge.

The Canadian miner’s diversified portfolio, including stakes in the Westwood and Essakane mines, provides a buffer, but Cote is the star that could drive earnings growth of 20% to 30% annually in the coming years.

That said, risks remain. Mining is capital-intensive, and any dip in gold prices or unexpected operational snags could pressure margins. Environmental regulations in Canada are stringent, and Iamgold must navigate Indigenous partnerships carefully. Still, the upgrade suggests RBC sees the upside outweighing these hurdles.

Is It Time to Buy?

For value hunters, Iamgold presents a compelling case. Trading at a forward P/E multiple below the industry average and with a strong balance sheet post-Cote financing, the stock looks undervalued if gold holds steady.

The recent 130% run-up is impressive, but with nameplate capacity secured, there’s room for more gains. If you’re bullish on gold, this upgrade might just be the green light you’ve been waiting for.