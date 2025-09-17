Is BigBear.ai Ready for a Breakout Announcement?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

In the high-stakes world of AI-driven defense and intelligence tech, BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) has long been hailed as the “next Palantir.” Like Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), BBAI specializes in AI-powered decision intelligence solutions tailored for government contracts, powering national security, supply chain management, and biometrics for U.S. defense agencies and border protection.

This focus on mission-critical applications positions BBAI as a potential powerhouse in an era where governments are ramping up AI investments to counter global threats. Yet, despite the hype, BBAI’s stock has been a notable disappointment for investors. Although shares are up about 33% year-to-date after roaring ahead 17% yesterday on no obvious company news, BBAI still trades almot 43% below its 52-week high of $10.36 per share, reached in February during a meme stock frenzy that briefly catapulted it into the spotlight.

That surge was fueled by retail enthusiasm rather than its fundamentals, and since then, BBAI has struggled with inconsistent growth and market skepticism. But is BBAI finally poised to surprise the market with a major announcement — perhaps a blockbuster government contract — that could reignite sustained investor fervor and send shares soaring?

Uncanny Timing or Coincidence?

Politicians trading stocks has become a lightning rod for controversy, with their portfolios often delivering returns that leave Wall Street pros scratching their heads. Despite vows of transparency and denials of using insider info from committee briefings — details not yet public — U.S. lawmakers consistently outperform the broader market.

A 2025 Unusual Whales report revealed that congressional portfolios gained an average of 28% in 2024, outpacing the S&P 500‘s 24.9% return, with Democrats in the lead at 31% and Republicans at 26%.

Earlier studies, like a 2022 Dartmouth analysis, found no widespread superior performance after the STOCK Act’s passage, but aggregated data shows buys timed eerily well around policy shifts or economic events. For instance, trades in tech and defense stocks often spike before favorable legislation.

Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) grabs headlines as the poster child for savvy trading — her husband Paul’s 2024 bets on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) helped her portfolio soar — but she’s far from the top earner. Active traders like Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) have posted even stronger gains, leveraging positions in sectors they oversee.

Critics argue this edge stems from non-public insights, fueling bipartisan calls for bans, though legislation stalls amid lobbying from affected industries and the politicians themselves.

A Congresswoman’s Bold Bet on BBAI

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) just caused a ripple after disclosing a significant purchase of BBAI stock. Filed on September 13, the trade — executed August 7 — involved between $15,001 and $50,000 in shares via her Charles Schwab 401(k) account.

This stands out in a sea of modest politician trades, which typically hover in the $1,000 to $15,000 range due to broad reporting leeway under congressional rules. According to the Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker account on X, this marks the first-ever politician buy of BBAI shares.

The timing is intriguing: McClain bought just before BBAI’s Q2 earnings miss, which slashed full-year revenue guidance to $125 million to $140 million from $160 million to $180 million, citing delayed U.S. contracts.

At first glance, McClain’s assignments on both the Education & Workforce and Financial Services committees seem unrelated to BBAI’s defense focus. But if you dig deeper, the congresswoman sits on the Financial Services Subcommittee on National Security, Illicit Finance, and International Financial Institutions. This assignment provides oversight of defense production and related funding., which could provide glimpses into procurement trends or AI policy shifts.

Now, it might all mean nothing — perhaps McClain simply likes BBAI’s potential in border security and analytics. Yet, as the inaugural political stake in the stock, it sparks speculation: is something brewing behind the scenes, like a major contract win that could validate BBAI’s government-centric model?

Key Takeaways

The Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker notes BBAI is down since McClain’s purchase — even after yesterday’s surge — and they are digging deeper to see what, if anything, may be afoot. Investors should follow suit — blindly tailing politicians — even outperformers like Pelosi or icons like Warren Buffett — is risky. Do your homework on fundamentals.

With that said, BigBear.ai just might drop a bombshell announcement soon, like a defense deal, that shakes the market and boosts its shares. Still, I don’t see BBAI as a buy. Its shrinking revenue, low gross margins, and heavy customer concentration pose big risks, outweighing its Palantir-like appeal.

PLTR stock, on the other hand, remains the superior long-term pick, with accelerating growth and 80% margins. However, if BigBear were to announce a major contract coup, that could flip the script overnight.