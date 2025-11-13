BigBear.ai Is Up 17% in a Week. Is It Really the Next Palantir?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Amid a burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) landscape, giving investors an overabundance of stocks trying to capitalize on the technology’s potential, BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) delivers AI-powered analytics and decision intelligence solutions primarily for defense, government, and commercial sectors.

Because its platforms integrate vast datasets to provide real-time insights, serving clients in government and enterprise in areas like national security, logistics, and border management, BigBear is frequently compared to Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR). For example, BBAI’s tools, such as ConductorOS, echo Palantir’s Gotham and Foundry in enabling predictive analytics and operational efficiency.

Recently, BigBear secured a key Defense Dept. contract extension, acquired Ask Sage, and served up positive Q3 2025 earnings surprises to put momentum behind its stock, which is up about 17% over the past week amid market volatility and AI enthusiasm. It once again raises the question: Is BBAI poised to step into Palantir’s shoes as a leading AI player?

Is There a Direct Comparison?

BigBear’s flagship ConductorOS platform orchestrates data from multiple sources, applying advanced algorithms for pattern recognition and forecasting. This serves critical applications in defense, where it supports mission planning and threat detection, as well as in commercial areas like airport operations and supply chain optimization.

The company has also built a portfolio of specialized products, including tools for biometric analysis and virtual simulation environments. For instance, its involvement in Defense Dept. exercises demonstrate how it simulates real-world scenarios to train personnel and test strategies.

Internationally, BigBear has expanded with biometric systems at over a dozen airports and partnerships in regions like the UAE and Panama, broadening its footprint beyond U.S. borders.

Similarly, Palantir stands out with its two robust platforms that handle big data for diverse applications. Gotham targets government and security needs, while Foundry caters to commercial enterprises, enabling custom workflows for data integration and analysis. Palantir’s strength lies in its scalability, serving clients from intelligence agencies to major corporations in healthcare, finance, and manufacturing.

Although both companies operate in the AI defense niche, Palantir’s revenue growth outpaces BBAI significantly. In the third quarter, Palantir reported $1.18 billion in revenue, a 63% year-over-year increase, with the U.S. commercial segment surging 121%. This reflects Palantir’s ability to expand beyond government contracts, now comprising a smaller portion of its total business.

Meanwhile, BigBear — despite securing wins like the $165 million U.S. Army GFIM-OE deal and FAA contracts — remains more concentrated in defense. Its Q3 revenue was far smaller at $33.1 million, and represented a 20% decline from $41.5 million the prior year. Despite the drop, the AI shop achieved a net income of $2.5 million, contrasting with previous losses, and maintained a strong cash position of $391 million. Its backlog reached $376 million, which indicates secured future revenues from ongoing projects.

The recent $250 million acquisition of Ask Sage, an AI firm specializing in data querying, aims to enhance BBAI’s capabilities in natural language processing and user-friendly AI interfaces, potentially opening new revenue streams in enterprise markets.

Stark Differences in Scale and Structure

The disparities between BigBear and Palantir are evident in size and operational breadth. The latter’s market cap dwarfs its rival by over 140 times, allowing greater investment in R&D and global expansion. Palantir, with thousands of employees and operating in multiple countries with a diversified product suite, swamps BigBear’s smaller team and focus on niche AI tools.

Customer diversity poses another challenge for BigBear. Four major clients account for 52% of its revenue, creating vulnerability if contracts shift — as seen in recent Army modernizations causing its revenue to dip. Conversely, Palantir added 43% more customers in recent quarters, spanning industries and reducing reliance on any single sector.

There is also a stark contrast in valuation. On the surface, BigBear seems the better value, trading at a price-to-sales ratio around 13 versus Palantir’s P/S ratio of 109. Yet that lofty figure is justified by its high margins and growth.

Analysts project Palantir’s 2026 revenue growth at 39%, far exceeding BigBear’s expected 13% rebound after a 16% decline this year.

Overcoming Financial Challenges

BigBear must also navigate several hurdles for consistent growth. Its full-year 2025 guidance of $125 million to $140 million signals ongoing pressures, and is down from prior estimates.

Profitability is another concern. While Q3 showed adjusted losses of $0.07 per share — wider than expected — GAAP losses beat forecasts at $0.03 versus the $0.05 anticipated. High R&D expenses and 46.7% share dilution in the first half also diluted shareholder value. To achieve stability, BigBear needs to diversify revenue sources, improve margins through operational efficiencies, and leverage acquisitions like Ask Sage for commercial uptake.

Competition is intensifying in AI, with Palantir and others investing heavily. BigBear’s cash buffer provides a runway, but sustaining growth requires executing on its $376 million backlog and expanding beyond defense. Analysts note potential in AI trends, but execution risks loom large.

Key Takeaway

Unfortunately, BigBear.ai is not the next Palantir. Its smaller scale, narrower scope, and heavy customer concentration expose it to greater volatility than Palantir’s diversified, high-growth model. Declining revenues, low margins, and dependency on government deals mark BigBear as a highly speculative, risky investment, better suited for those tolerant of sharp swings rather than stable long-term plays.