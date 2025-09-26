BigBear.ai Keeps Falling. Just Profit-Taking or Do Bigger Problems Lurk?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points BigBear.ai (BBAI) is down 5% today, 6% yesterday, and off 21% for the week — a wipeout after last week’s 35% gain.

BBAI’s government focus shines, yet revenue is plunging and losses loom larger.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) shares are tumbling again, down more than 7% today after a 6% slide yesterday. This week’s carnage has erased nearly 22% of the stock’s value, following a euphoric 35% surge last week. Year-to-date, BBAI remains up 53%, a testament to the AI hype that’s propelled it from penny-stock territory.

But is this pullback mere profit-taking — investors cashing in on quick gains amid broader market jitters? — or are is it deeper cracks in an overhyped artificial intelligence (AI) play struggling to deliver substance? As defense spending booms, BBAI’s government-focused bet is tantalizing, but its fundamentals say caution is needed.

Shadow of the Palantir Giant

BigBear.ai thrives on government contracts, cranking out AI-driven decision intelligence for national security, supply chains, and biometrics. Inevitably, it draws parallels to Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), the AI darling that’s become synonymous with defense tech wizardry.

Both companies feast on Uncle Sam’s wallet — PLTR’s U.S. government revenue soared 53% last quarter to $426 million, fueled by its versatile Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). and an ecosystem spanning agencies. It has turned data analytics into actionable gold with seven straight quarters of GAAP profitability.

BBAI? Not so much. It languishes in the red, posting a staggering $228.6 million net loss in the second quarter alone, taking non-cash hits from derivative liabilities and goodwill impairments. Revenue cratered 18% year-over-year to $32.5 million — widely missing estimates — while gross margins shriveled to 25% from 27.8%. Adjusted EBITDA worsened to losses of $8.5 million. Over three years, annual revenue has inched up just 8.7%.

Palantir, by contrast, exploded 85% in the same span, hitting $1 billion quarterly sales for the first time. Where PLTR is scaling higher — 80% gross margins, $2.3 billion in bookings — BBAI has to fight for every win, custom-building solutions per contract with margins bouncing wildly between 20% and 35%.

A Revenue Reckoning is Coming

The real gut punch came in August’s earnings call, where management slashed full-year revenue guidance to $125 million to $140 million — a 16% midpoint decline from prior hopes. CEO Kevin McAleenan blamed it on “disruptions” — the polite term for lost volume on key deals — forcing BBAI to withdraw its adjusted EBITDA outlook amid R&D splurges and international bets.

With a funded backlog down 65%, cash burn at $28 million annually, and $390 million in the bank (net positive after $113 million debt), BBAI can tread water for years. But profitability remains a decade away at current rates.

Investors betting on AI tailwinds lifting it higher are left wondering: Is this a temporary hiccup, or proof BBAI can’t compete in a Palantir-dominated pond?

Wins Without the Wallet

There were notable bright spots last week, helping to juice that 35% pop. BBAI teamed with SMX to deploy AI orchestration for the U.S. Navy’s UNITAS 2025 exercises, enhancing maritime awareness against trafficking and smuggling threats. Days earlier, it rolled out biometric technology at Nashville International Airport, speeding passenger processing.

These nods to Navy and civilian operations indicate BBAI has potential as the government drops billions of dollars on AI for borders and the high seas. Yet, no dollar figures were attached to the announcements, so there’s no knowing whether they are worth getting excited about. These sound more like proof-of-concept wins, not deals that will boost the balance sheet. They certainly won’t dent the revenue rut BBAI finds itself in nor flip the profitability script anytime soon.

Key Takeaway

BigBear.ai’s ascent owes more to Palantir’s halo effect than any homegrown heroics — it’s riding AI fervor and government spending sprees in defense and homeland security. It positions the AI shop as a nimble player in hot sectors like biometrics and maritime operations, but real-world proof of reaping rewards is scarce.

Although BBAI teases the markets with contracts, revenue keeps falling while losses mount, underscoring large gaps in its execution in a field with sharp elbows.

This week’s 22% skid might pass as profit-taking after last week’s frenzy, locking in year-to-date gains on a stock that’s still buoyant from earlier mania. But the long-term trajectory feels like the stock is headed in the right direction. At a $2.2 billion market cap, BBAI trades at almost 17 times sales — cheap next to Palantir’s 122x, but it’s unearned. BigBear.ai’s fundamentals don’t justify the froth, making it a speculative bet on unproven promise.

Savvy investors should steer clear from BBAI unless it conjures up some revenue magic (and profits) from its tech toolkit. Until then, it’s a falling knife in AI’s glittering arena — pretty, but dangerous to try and catch.