BigBear.ai (BBAI): Is a $21 Stock Price Wishful Thinking or Future Reality?

Key Points in This Article: BigBear.ai ’s (BBAI) financial instability, with restated losses and high cash burn, undermines its growth potential.

Heavy reliance on a few government contracts creates revenue volatility and limits scalability.

Intense competition from high-margin, high-growth players like Palantir Technologies and SoundHound AI makes a 3X stock increase by 2028 unlikely.

Riding the AI Revolution

The artificial intelligence (AI) sector has been a hotbed of investor enthusiasm since OpenAI’s ChatGPT debuted in 2022, driving a surge in AI-related stocks. With analysts projecting the AI market to grow from $279 billion in 2024 to $1.8 trillion by 2030 at a 35.9% compound annual growth rate, companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) have soared, with its market cap exceeding $4 trillion.

However, not all AI stocks are created equal. BigBear.ai Holdings (NASDAQ:BBAI), a $2 billion AI shop focused on decision intelligence for defense, manufacturing, and healthcare, has sparked debate about its potential to triple in value over three years. Currently trading around $6.80 per share — down 33% from its February high, but almost 500% above its low — can BBAI stock achieve a $21 share price by 2028?

Financial Struggles Raise Red Flags

BigBear.ai’s financial performance paints a concerning picture. In 2024, the company reported revenue of $158.2 million, a modest 6% increase from the prior year, with Wall Street forecasting $168 million for 2025.

More troubling, BBAI announced in March that it would restate its financials for 2022, 2023, and 2024 due to inaccuracies. Pre-tax losses for 2023 and 2024 are expected to rise, including a jump from $257 million to $296 million in 2024.

Cash flow issues are equally alarming, with operating cash burn tripling to $38 million in 2024 from $18 million in 2023. which is critical for staying competitive in the fast-evolving AI landscape.

The company’s gross margin of 28% in 2024, while improved, lags far behind competitors like Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), which boasts 80% margins. This gap underscores BBAI’s struggle to scale efficiently, particularly as it pivots from lower-margin government contracts to commercial markets.

With adjusted EBITDA losses of $7 million in the first quarter compared to $1.6 million a year ago, BigBear.ai lacks the profitability of larger players, raising doubts about its ability to sustain growth.

Reliance on Government Contracts Adds Risk

BigBear.ai’s business model heavily depends on government contracts, such as the $165 million U.S. Army GFIM-OE deal secured in last year’s fourth quarter and a recent Federal Aviation Administration ITIPSS contract with Concept Solutions.

However, this reliance creates revenue volatility, as CEO Mandy Long noted, with government caution toward AI adoption delaying contracts and impacting cash flows. In 2024, four clients accounted for 52% of revenue, highlighting concentration risk. The loss of a single client, which contributed 19% of revenue in 2022, but was terminated by 2024, illustrates this vulnerability. While BBAI replaced that client, the precarious balance of its revenue stream makes consistent growth uncertain.

Competitive Pressures Limit Upside

The competitive landscape further dims BBAI’s prospects. Palantir, valued at $354 billion, dominates decision intelligence, with 30% annual sales growth projected through 2026 and NATO contracts bolstering its credibility.

Emerging players like SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN), with 101% revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a 151% hike in Q1, also outpace BBAI’s sluggish 5% year-over-year growth in Q1.

BBAI’s niche focus on defense and logistics lacks the broad applicability of its competitors, which limits its market share potential in a sector where scalability is key. Additionally, over 27% of BBAI’s float is sold short, signaling market skepticism about its future.

Key Takeaways

At 12.7 times sales, BBAI’s valuation appears reasonable compared to software peers trading between 10 and 20 times sales. However, its service-heavy model results in lower margins than pure software companies, making this multiple less attractive.

Even if revenue doubled, BBAI would need significant margin improvements to justify a $21 share price, which would imply a market cap of roughly $6.1 billion. With analysts projecting only 6% revenue growth for 2025 and 12% for the year after, achieving this would require major contract wins and operational improvements — both very doubtful given current trends.

