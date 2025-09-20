Victoria’s Secret In Trouble

Investing
By
Douglas A. McIntyre
Sep 20, 2025
The market does not think much of women’s apparel company Victoria’s Secret (NYSE: VSCO). Its stock has constantly underperformed the market. It is not hard to see why. Recently, investment bank UBS raised its price target from $21 to $25. The stock trades at $26. UBS rates the stock as “neutral.” Among the reasons is that same-store sales are barely above flat, and tariffs may affect margins.
Earnings tell most of the story of Victoria’s Secret hurdles. EPS fell by half to $.20. Revenue barely inched up to $1.459 billion. Same-store sales also barely rose by 3%. With worry about an overall drop in U.S. retail sales and the question of whether companies or their customers take on the burden of tariff-driven prices, the chances that the stock will rise are unlikely.
Admittedly, Victoria’s Secret raised guidance when it announced its most recent quarter results. The increase was not enough to attract investor attention.
Although some of Victoria’s Secret products are exciting, the company itself is not. Its stock sits in the middle of its 52-week range. Net profit margins have been choppy and below 3% recently.
Victoria’s Secret’s challenges are the same as those of many niche retailers. It is the “Foot Locker” problem. Too few locations, and products similar to its merchandise are available at companies with larger store footprints.
In short, the problem with the company is that there is nothing wrong with the company. However, there is nothing right.
