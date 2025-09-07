Why Dollar Tree’s Bargain Valuation Is Too Good to Ignore 24/7 Wall St.

Key Points Dollar Tree ’s (DLTR) stock has risen 34% in 2025, outperforming the S&P 500 ’s 10% gain.

’s (DLTR) stock has risen 34% in 2025, outperforming the ’s 10% gain. Q2 earnings beat expectations, leading to raised full-year guidance, yet shares fell 8.4% due to tariff concerns.

Despite the rally, DLTR trades at a steep discount, offering value for investors.

A Deep Value Discount Stock

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) has staged an impressive comeback in 2025, with its stock soaring 34% year-to-date, outpacing the S&P 500’s modest 10% gain. Despite this rally, DLTR remains a compelling value play, trading at a steep discount compared to historical valuations and peers.

The stock took a hit after the company reported its second quarter earnings, which beat market expectations and prompted an upward revision in full-year guidance. However, concerns over tariff-related costs and margin pressures triggered a sharp 8.4% sell-off, making shares even more attractive for value investors.

With a streamlined business model after the Family Dollar divestiture and a strategic shift to higher-priced goods, Dollar Tree is well-positioned for growth, offering investors a rare opportunity to buy a fundamentally strong retailer at a bargain price.

Strong Growth Amid Challenges

Dollar Tree’s earnings showcased its resilience in a tough retail environment. The company reported net sales of $4.6 billion, a robust 12.3% year-over-year increase, driven by a 6.5% rise in same-store sales on higher customer traffic and increased average ticket size.

Adjusted diluted earnings reached $0.77 per share , including a $0.20 one-time benefit from inventory timing and tariff adjustments, surpassing analyst expectations. Gross profit climbed 12.9% to $1.6 billion, with a gross margin increase of 20 basis points to 34.4%, thanks to reduced freight costs, a favorable product mix, and selective price increases.

Dollar Tree also opened 106 new stores and converted 585 locations to its multi-price format, signaling confidence in its growth strategy.

The performance allowed the retailer to raise its full-year net sales guidance to $19.3 billion to $19.5 billion and adjusted earnings to $5.32 to $5.72 per share, reflecting optimism despite near-term headwinds.

Addition by Subtraction

The sale of Family Dollar for $1 billion to private equity firms Brigade Capital Management and Macellum Capital Management, marked a pivotal moment for Dollar Tree.

Acquired in 2015 for $9 billion, Family Dollar was a troubled asset from the start, plagued by messy stores, high operating costs, and fierce competition from Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and newer players like Temu and Shein. The chain’s underperformance dragged down Dollar Tree’s margins and management focus.

Divesting this albatross has allowed Dollar Tree to streamline operations, strengthen its balance sheet with $804 million in net proceeds, and focus on its core Dollar Tree brand. The sale also included a transition services agreement expected to generate $55 million to $60 million in annual revenue, offsetting some costs while reinforcing Dollar Tree’s path to profitability.

Tariff Concerns Weigh on Sentiment

Despite the strong Q2 results, investor concerns about tariffs sparked the post-earnings sell-off. Dollar Tree estimated a $70 million tariff impact in Q2, with 40% of its sales tied to imported goods.

CEO Mike Creedon noted that while the company mitigated 90% of initial tariff costs through supplier negotiations, sourcing shifts, and limited price hikes, additional tariffs on goods from China, Mexico, and Canada could pressure margins in the second half of 2025.

A projected $0.20-per-share reversal of Q2’s one-time benefits in Q3 further dampened sentiment, leading to a 7.9% decline in its stock. However, analysts remain optimistic, with JPMorgan and Wells Fargo citing Dollar Tree’s agility in navigating trade challenges and maintaining sales momentum.

Embracing Higher Prices and Dollar Tree Plus

Dollar Tree’s decision to “break the buck” several years ago, moving away from its $1-only model, has proven prescient. While occasional $10 or $20 items on shelves may raise eyebrows, 85% of products remain priced at $2 or less, preserving its deep-discount appeal.

The Dollar Tree Plus section, offering items up to $5, has gained traction, attracting middle- and high-income shoppers seeking value amid inflation. This multi-price strategy enables Dollar Tree to stock major brands, larger sizes, and a wider variety of products, boosting margins through discretionary items like home decor and apparel, which saw 6.1% sales growth in the quarter.

While this shift pits Dollar Tree against giants like Walmart and Target (NYSE:TGT), its focus on affordability keeps it competitive as a leading deep-discount retailer.

Key Takeaway

Despite its beat-and-raise performance, Dollar Tree’s stock remains undervalued, trading at a forward P/E of 15, less than 1x sales, and 10x free cash flow — bargain-basement metrics in today’s market.

The Family Dollar divestiture has unshackled Dollar Tree, allowing it to focus on its core brand and capitalize on its multi-price strategy. While tariff pressures and competition pose risks, Dollar Tree’s strong sales growth, margin resilience, and $2.5 billion share repurchase program signal confidence in long-term value creation.

For investors willing to weather near-term volatility, DLTR stock is a cheap, high-potential buy with significant upside.

